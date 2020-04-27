Covid-Organics : La commande de Macky à Rajoelina attendue la semaine prochaine

Macky Sall avait sollicité du Président malgache Andy Rajoelina, quelques échantillons du Covid-Organics, un remède à base d'Artemisia pour prévenir la maladie du nouveau Coronavirus.
Selon L'As qui donne l'information, la commande faite par le chef de l'État sénégalais arrive mardi ou mercredi à Dakar. En effet, le président de la République veut tester ce produit.
ahahahahaha goukh
