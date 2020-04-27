Lundi 27 Avril, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Afrique

Covid-Organics : La commande de Macky à Rajoelina attendue la semaine prochaine

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 27 avril, 2020 à 09:04:13
Covid-Organics : La commande de Macky à Rajoelina attendue la semaine prochaine
Macky Sall avait sollicité du Président malgache Andy Rajoelina, quelques échantillons du Covid-Organics, un remède à base d'Artemisia pour prévenir la maladie du nouveau Coronavirus.

Selon L'As qui donne l'information, la commande faite par le chef de l'État sénégalais arrive mardi ou mercredi à Dakar. En effet, le président de la République veut tester ce produit.
Tags: Macky SallMadagascarAndry RajoelinaCoronavirusCovid-19ArtemisiaMedicament-preventifCovid-Organics

Auteur: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com


liiiiiiiaffaire_de_malade

Commentaires

  Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (09:10 AM)
    Bonne idée Mr le Président
    Auteur

      Corona Deal

      il y a 44 minutes (10:23 AM)
      toute la commande est destinée au president sa famille les ministres les deputes et leurs proches. comme il l'ont fait avec le riz
    Auteur

      Corona Deal

      il y a 44 minutes (10:24 AM)
      toute la commande est destinée au president sa famille les ministres les deputes et leurs proches. comme il l'ont fait avec le riz
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (09:11 AM)
    Enfin une chose positive, une solution Africaine peut etre. Yalla na doon le bon remede, gratuit pour tous les pauvres du monde. Et cher pour les riches pour developper l'economie malgache.
    Auteur

    Pull Up

    il y a 2 heures (09:12 AM)
    j'en suis sûr et certain qu'ils vont encore faire des deals avec cette commande, cest un régime de malfaiteurs, ils ne changeront jamais.
    Auteur

    Defenseur

    il y a 2 heures (09:18 AM)
    Pas mal
    Auteur

    Artémésia

    il y a 2 heures (09:19 AM)
    Merci M le Président. croisons les doigts et prions que ca marche. amine
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (09:31 AM)
    Maylene maci ass kass
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 1 heure (10:06 AM)
      khana bou macky goukhe djiokh mareme mou goukh djiokhate amadou ak ay rackam ba pare la nitgni di doga goukh
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (09:52 AM)
    Y a pas à essayer ça marche et c'est confirmée cette plante existe depuis des siècles et à fait ses preuves. il faut Acheter en grande quantité et mettre à la disposition de la population le plus rapidement possible avant que les gens meurent dans les maisons et dans les rues déjà ça à commencer avec le vieux de thies et la femme de touba. Avec la façon dont cette crise est gérée si on ne le change pas c'est triste, mais on risque de ramasser les cadavres dans les rues et dans les maisons. Le pb à mon avis ce sont les médecins, qu'est ce qui les empêchent de mettre les médicaments surtout la chloroquine qui est le seul médoc officiel à la disposition de la population via les pharmacies. Ces médecins ne font que donner de la chloroquine et de l'azytromycine et ces médocs ne sont efficaces qu'à l'état bénigne, à l'état grave ils peuvent plus rien sur le malade d'ailleurs tous les cas graves sont morts donc autant mettre à la disposition de la population ces médicaments et faire des communiqués indicatifs dans tous les médias sur l’utilisation comment et quand comme le fait le Benin actuellement. mais on nous parle d'automédication d'effet secondaires ou quoi d'autres en oubliant que devant l'urgence surtout la mort nul n'est tenue. En plus depuis enfant dans les écoles primaires dans les foyers on a tjs pris de la chloroquine comme préventive du palu. Moi sincèrement dans cette gestion du covid y a des non dits. Avec les cas communautaires et asymptomatiques qui foisonnent de partout dans le pays et maintenant les morts communautaires pourquoi on ne dépiste pas massivement la population si vraiment on veut sauver et protéger la population , moi je ne comprends plus rien sur la volonté de ces gens là c'est comme on voulait que le chaos s'installe.
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 40 minutes (10:28 AM)
      ton avis on s'en tape. cette plante marche contre le palu, contre le covid on n'en sait absolument rien. j'ai gens croient ce qu'il veut, ça ne changera rien à la réalité.
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 40 minutes (10:28 AM)
      ton avis on s'en tape. cette plante marche contre le palu, contre le covid on n'en sait absolument rien. j'ai gens croient ce qu'il veut, ça ne changera rien à la réalité.
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 39 minutes (10:28 AM)
      ton avis on s'en tape. cette plante marche contre le palu, contre le covid on n'en absolument rien. j'ai gens croient ce qu'il veut, ça ne changera rien à la réalité.
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 28 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 28 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 28 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 28 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 28 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 27 minutes (10:40 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

      il y a 26 minutes (10:41 AM)
      tout à fait d'accord.il faut agir rapidement,d'autant plus que ce médicament ne présente pas d'effets secondaires nuisibles!
    Auteur

    Kana

    il y a 1 heure (10:03 AM)
    kana cajou sangara bobou dafay fathe febar bi
    Auteur

    il y a 51 minutes (10:17 AM)
    IL A TELLEMENT PEUR DE MOURIR CE MEC PR.
    Auteur

    il y a 43 minutes (10:25 AM)
    toute la commande est destinée au president sa famille les ministres les deputes et leurs proches. comme il l'ont fait avec le riz
