Mali : L'ancien ministre de la Défense sous IBK nommé président de la Transition

La situation évolue au Mali où l'ancien ministre de la Défense sous IBK et colonel-major à la retraite, Bah N’Daw, a été nommé président de la transition.
Une nomination intervenue après plusieurs semaines de discussions et de polémique autour la succession de IBK, suite au putsch perpétré en août dernier par les militaires.
Nous y reviendrons.
7 Commentaires
Yeetil y a 2 heures (16:37 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 27 minutes (17:42 PM)
ti-da-lee, na po-po pu-du-loo!
ste-na-peh na-na po po-ro po!
africa unite
'cause we're moving right out of babylon
and we're going to our father's land
how good and how pleasant it would be
before god and man, yeah
to see the unification of all africans, yeah
as it's been said already
let it be done, yeah
we are the children of the rastaman
we are the children of the iyaman
so, africa unite
'cause the children (africa unite) wanna come home, yeah
africa unite
'cause we're moving right out of babylon
and we're grooving to our father's land
how good and how pleasant it would be
before god and man
to see the unification of all rastaman, yeah
as it's been said already, let it be done
i tell you who we are under the sun
we are the children
Reply_authoril y a 26 minutes (17:42 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 25 minutes (17:44 PM)
Bilay Mali Sénégal comme thiéré ak sow, c'est mélangé depuis longtemps, c'est fini. Boy tour tour leep, boy naane nane leep.
Yalna diaam yagg
Reply_authoril y a 53 minutes (17:16 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 40 minutes (17:28 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 24 minutes (17:45 PM)
Deugil y a 1 heure (16:52 PM)
Biromeil y a 32 minutes (17:36 PM)
La CEDEAO doit réagir en conséquence en appliqunt à la lettre les mesures de l'embargo.
Reply_authoril y a 5 minutes (18:03 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (18:04 PM)
Foulbés!il y a 22 minutes (17:47 PM)
Une énième réalité réellement réélle qui fait sans nulle doute crever les crânes arides des sinistres certains-es-certains-es-certainement-certains-es du funeste axe de tous les maux & affluents....!
QUI EST VRAIMENT QUI?
N'DAW - BÂ!
La Voie est tracée pour la Guinée Conakry!
Le CERTAINISME est un cruel HANDICAP cruellement HANDICAPANT!
Certains-es-certains-es-certainement-certains-es....?
FOULBES!!!
Backil y a 9 minutes (17:59 PM)
Participer à la Discussion