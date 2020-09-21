Lundi 21 Septembre, 2020 á Dakar
Mali : L'ancien ministre de la Défense sous IBK nommé président de la Transition

Mali : L'ancien ministre de la Défense sous IBK nommé président de la Transition

Par: Seneweb - Seneweb.com | 21 septembre, 2020
La situation évolue au Mali où l'ancien ministre de la Défense sous IBK et colonel-major à la retraite, Bah N’Daw, a été nommé président de la transition. 
Une nomination intervenue après plusieurs semaines de discussions et de polémique autour la succession de IBK, suite au  putsch perpétré en août dernier par les militaires.
Nous y reviendrons.
7 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Yeet

    il y a 2 heures (16:37 PM)
    Que le bon Dieu aide le peuple malien à sortir de l'impasse!!!!!!
    Répondre +12 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 27 minutes (17:42 PM)
      ziya-po ya-ya, pa-pa-ya-pa!
      ti-da-lee, na po-po pu-du-loo!
      ste-na-peh na-na po po-ro po!
      africa unite
      'cause we're moving right out of babylon
      and we're going to our father's land
      how good and how pleasant it would be
      before god and man, yeah
      to see the unification of all africans, yeah
      as it's been said already
      let it be done, yeah
      we are the children of the rastaman
      we are the children of the iyaman
      so, africa unite
      'cause the children (africa unite) wanna come home, yeah
      africa unite
      'cause we're moving right out of babylon
      and we're grooving to our father's land
      how good and how pleasant it would be
      before god and man
      to see the unification of all rastaman, yeah
      as it's been said already, let it be done
      i tell you who we are under the sun
      we are the children
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (16:38 PM)
    Ndaw , ba, diaw, diop, traoré, koita, goita.

    Bilay Mali Sénégal comme thiéré ak sow, c'est mélangé depuis longtemps, c'est fini. Boy tour tour leep, boy naane nane leep.

    Yalna diaam yagg
    Répondre +16 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Deug

    il y a 1 heure (16:52 PM)
    Les commanditaires sortent du buisson ....
    Répondre +5 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Birome

    il y a 32 minutes (17:36 PM)
    Le problème reste entier, c'est toujours entre militaires. L'armée malienne occupe le fauteuil présidentiel. Comment pouvez vous débarquer IBK pour ensuite nommer à la tête de l'Etat l'un de ses principaux hommes ancien minsitre des forces armées. Quelle incohérence de nos putschistes amateurs obsédés uniquement par le fauteuil présidentiel ! Cet entêtement des putscistes en dit long sur leurs véritables intentions. Ils profitent d'une occasion pour venir se remplir less poches. Ils ont préféré déserté leurs postes pour venir se servir.

    La CEDEAO doit réagir en conséquence en appliqunt à la lettre les mesures de l'embargo.
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 4 minutes (18:04 PM)
      tu n'as rien compris. avant de réagir ainsi il faut d'abord s'informer. c'est un colonel major en retraite en plus le choix a été apprecié par les maliens.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 26 minutes (17:43 PM)
    Dioncounda Numéro 2. Dioncounda s'en était tiré avec un bras cassé et des courbatures. Un homme averti en vaut deux. A bon entendeur salut!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Foulbés!

    il y a 22 minutes (17:47 PM)
    Et voilà....!

    Une énième réalité réellement réélle qui fait sans nulle doute crever les crânes arides des sinistres certains-es-certains-es-certainement-certains-es du funeste axe de tous les maux & affluents....!

    QUI EST VRAIMENT QUI?

    N'DAW - BÂ!

    La Voie est tracée pour la Guinée Conakry!

    Le CERTAINISME est un cruel HANDICAP cruellement HANDICAPANT!

    Certains-es-certains-es-certainement-certains-es....?



    FOULBES!!!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Back

    il y a 9 minutes (17:59 PM)
    Ne vous en faites
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink

