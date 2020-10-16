Visite au Nigeria : Dîner entre les présidents Sall, Buhari et Cissoco Emballo

Ce, au cours d'un dîner auquel a également pris part le Président de Guinée Bissau Oumaro Cissokho Embalo, renseigne une note reçue.
La même source d'indiquer que les chefs d'Etat ont évoqué la coopération bilatérale et des questions d'intérêt commun.
Le retour du chef de l'État est prévu ce vendredi 16 octobre.
