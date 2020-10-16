Vendredi 16 Octobre, 2020 á Dakar
Visite au Nigeria : Dîner entre les présidents Sall, Buhari et Cissoco Emballo

16 octobre, 2020
Visite au Nigeria : Dîner entre les présidents Sall, Buhari et Cissoco Emballo
Le Président Macky Sall qui effectue une visite d'amitié et de travail de deux jours à Abuja, a eu un entretien avec son homologue Mouhamadou Bouhari. 

Ce, au cours d'un dîner auquel a également pris part le Président de Guinée Bissau Oumaro Cissokho Embalo, renseigne une note reçue. 

La même source d'indiquer que les chefs d'Etat ont évoqué la coopération bilatérale et des questions d'intérêt commun. 

 Le retour du chef de l'État est prévu ce vendredi 16 octobre.












4 Commentaires

    Donc macky ne sera pas candidat 2024. Cqfd
    Hé!

    Juste pour signaler que @seneweb a supprimé son article [Collectif AAR DAARA : Célébration de la Journée nationale des écoles coraniques au Sénégal] qui était pourtant en haut de page, après la publication d'une vingtaine de commentaires critiquant TOUS très sèchement ces lieux d'exploitation et d'esclavage d'enfants.
    Donc il a emmené son jeune frere avec lui. C gentil...et tout benefice pour la paix en casamance.
    Boukhari appelle Macky



    Boukhari: Salam President Macky how are you?



    Macky: Hi my dear Brother I m very good Alhamdoulillah?



    Boukhari: For the diner is there a specific menu that you prefer?



    Macky: Bantaya and Tonka



    Boukhari: What do you mean by Bantaya?



    Macky: Lamb broched in a wood bar



    Boukhari: ok no worries would you like to add some vegetables?



    Macky: Yes Dessert at the End
