Mardi 30 Mai, 2023
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
EN DIRECT

Direct - suivez la conference de presse de Farba Ngom

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 29 mai, 2023 à 21:05:23
Direct - suivez la conference de presse de Farba Ngom
Tags: Direct, Farba ngom

Auteur: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com



11 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Ok Ok

    il y a 3 heures (21:33 PM)
    on a pas le temps d'écouter un singe o
    Répondre +30 -98
    Signalier
    • Auteur

      Farberie De Plus ?

      il y a 2 heures (22:03 PM)
      Genre d'intervention dont le régime,en premier n'a pas besoin. Balle à terre pour calmer l'immense terrain de Foot Sunugaal. 
      Répondre +2 -0
      Signalier
    2. Auteur

    Frre

    il y a 3 heures (21:34 PM)
    vous êtes des peureux 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier
    Auteur

    Mama

    il y a 3 heures (21:34 PM)
    Dommage c'est ce monsieur qui dirige notre pays. Nous sommes tombés ci bas
    Répondre +0 -1
    Signalier
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (21:36 PM)
      non une carte electeur ne suffit pas, car c macky Sall qui choisit non une carte electeur ne suffit pas, car c macky Sall qui choisit non une carte electeur ne suffit pas, car c macky Sall qui choisit
      Répondre +16 -0
      Signalier
    Auteur

    Sues Une Sueur Pénible !!

    il y a 2 heures (21:54 PM)
    Tun viens juste de commencer à suer! Ta vie à partir d'aujourd'hui vient de prendre une trajectoire définitivement atroce! Sors avec tes nervis!!! 
    Répondre +33 -0
    Signalier
    Auteur

    Paco

    il y a 2 heures (21:57 PM)
    Que dieu épargne le Sénégal de Sonko jacuzzi et ses sauvages Amine ya Rabi 
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (22:07 PM)
    On écoute pas un laquais,un valet,un ethniciste dangereux.
    Répondre +0 -1
    Signalier
    Auteur

    Farbarito

    il y a 2 heures (22:10 PM)
    De coxeur à milliardaire, vous allez regretter d'être parent de Macky Sall.
    Répondre +7 -3
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (22:19 PM)
    Ce sont ces idiots qui ne connaissent rien de la république.qui conseillent Macky et le pousse à faire des bêtises.Très normal qu'un milliardaire sans profession s'accroche au pouvoir pour éviter la CREI
    Répondre +9 -0
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (22:28 PM)
    nafekh yi gatsa gatsa rek  c est le seul langage que vous comprenez ay thia ay thia thioky fin la
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier
    Auteur

    Ferdinand

    il y a 2 heures (22:32 PM)
    Je vous jure que l'opposition a déjà perdu toute sa crédibilité et a perdu ce combat. Vous allez tous regretter pour avoir saccager vos propres biens et fait du mal à vos propres concitoyens.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier
    Auteur

    ????

    il y a 2 heures (22:34 PM)
    Il faut les tuer si l'occasion se presente. 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier
Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
LES PLUS LUS

