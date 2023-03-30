Jeudi 30 Mars, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
EN DIRECT

Entretien Spécial avec Baye Mass

Par: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com | 30 mars, 2023 à 20:03:34  | Lu 334 Fois |  2 Commentaires
Single Post
Entretien Spécial avec Baye Mass
Tags: Baye MassYeufi Doff

Auteur: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com



2 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 25 minutes (21:31 PM)
    Vous nous cassez les couilles avec cette novice de la musique. Il n'a encore rien prouvé et vous voulez nous l'imposer. En passant, où est Momo Dieng que la famille ndour voulait nous vendre à tout prix. Laissez les choses évoluer, la nature fera le reste.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    2. Auteur

    Nianthio

    il y a 16 minutes (21:40 PM)
    Toi etouffe ta méchanceté  et prie pour le gosse. Et la famille de ndour que tu veux diaboliser,compare la à ta famille 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}

Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Sortie De Sonko : La Surprenante Réaction De Me Moussa Diop
Video 29 mars, 2023
7 Latest News 01
Hospitalisation De Sonko : Un Nouveau Médecin Entre En Scène
Politique 28 mars, 2023
8 Latest News 01
Affaire Sonko : Le Gouvernement Change De Communication
Politique 30 mars, 2023
9 Latest News 01
Aibd : Juan Branco, Avocat De Sonko Refoulé
Politique 30 mars, 2023
10 Latest News 01
Les Nominations Du Conseil Des Ministres Du 29 Mars 2023
Politique 29 mars, 2023
11 Latest News 01
Revivez Le Point De Presse Du Procureur général
EN DIRECT 28 mars, 2023
12 Latest News 01
[profil] Yarga Sy: Le Superviseur Et La Malédiction Du Vinaigre !
Societe 29 mars, 2023
13 Latest News 01
Édition Spéciale : Tout Sur Le Procès Sonko Vs Mame Mbaye Niang
EN DIRECT 30 mars, 2023
14 Latest News 01
Manif' Interdite : ça Chauffe à Dakar
EN DIRECT 29 mars, 2023
15 Latest News 01
Incidents, Rejet De Demande De Renvoi : Le Point Sur Ce Qui Se Passe Au Tribunal
Justice 30 mars, 2023
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email