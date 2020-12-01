EN DIRECT
Milices privées, trafic drogue et faux billets, politique… : Le commissaire Keïta se confie à Tolluwaay
Par: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com | 01 décembre, 2020 à 12:12:09 | Lu 501 Fois | 3 Commentaires
Auteur: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com
ON EN PARLE
Décès De Pape Bouba Diop
Necrologie 29 novembre, 2020
[document] Traite Des Personnes : L'incroyable Découverte Des Gendarmes Chez Kara Sécurité
Décès De Pape Bouba Diop ,révélation Laye Diaw : « Il était Grave Malade Sur Une Chaise Roulante»
Audio 29 novembre, 2020
Qu'est-ce Que La Maladie De Charcot Dont Souffrait Pape Bouba Diop
Sante 30 novembre, 2020
Les Derniers Instants De Pape Bouba Diop
Bakel : Bagarre Rangée Entre Forces Spéciales De L’armée Et éléments Du Gign
[audio] Destitution De Déthié Fall : Idy Assume Sa Décision Et S'explique
Sorties Virulentes Contre Macky : Idy Sanctionne Déthié Fall
Milices Privées : L'éclairage Des Spécialistes
1 Milliard En Faux Billets Saisi, Une Célébrité Arrêtée
Émouvantes Révélations Du Frère De Pape Bouba Diop Sur Sa Maladie : "menatul Wone Wax Té…"
Horribles Découvertes De La Gendarmerie : Kara Brise Le Silence
Audio 30 novembre, 2020
Tribune : Plus De 30 Signatures D'hommes Et De Femmes Contre La Réhabilitation Médiatique De Cheikh Yérim Seck
Contribution 29 novembre, 2020
Horribles Découvertes De La Gendarmerie : Au-delà De La Réaction De Kara
Seneweb Radio
LES PLUS LUS
Décès De Pape Bouba Diop
Necrologie 29 novembre, 2020
[document] Traite Des Personnes : L'incroyable Découverte Des Gendarmes Chez Kara Sécurité
Décès De Pape Bouba Diop ,révélation Laye Diaw : « Il était Grave Malade Sur Une Chaise Roulante»
Audio 29 novembre, 2020
Qu'est-ce Que La Maladie De Charcot Dont Souffrait Pape Bouba Diop
Sante 30 novembre, 2020
Les Derniers Instants De Pape Bouba Diop
Bakel : Bagarre Rangée Entre Forces Spéciales De L’armée Et éléments Du Gign
[audio] Destitution De Déthié Fall : Idy Assume Sa Décision Et S'explique
Sorties Virulentes Contre Macky : Idy Sanctionne Déthié Fall
Milices Privées : L'éclairage Des Spécialistes
1 Milliard En Faux Billets Saisi, Une Célébrité Arrêtée
Émouvantes Révélations Du Frère De Pape Bouba Diop Sur Sa Maladie : "menatul Wone Wax Té…"
Horribles Découvertes De La Gendarmerie : Kara Brise Le Silence
Audio 30 novembre, 2020
"on A Vécu L'enfer" : Les Images Insoutenables Des Centres De Détention De Kara
Video 01 décembre, 2020
3 Commentaires
Diarrayil y a 24 minutes (12:43 PM)
My name is stephanie, I'm from ST. LOUIS, I'm 45 years old, I've been diagnosed with diabetes, I've lost all hope in life, but like anyone else, I'm still looking for a cure on the internet and that's where I've seen the testimony of someone who was cured of diabetes here on this site, at first I couldn't believe it. so I contacted the herbal doctor NELSON ALIU, told him my problem, he sent me his herbal medicine through a courier service, he told me how to take the herbal medicine, which I took for two weaknesses according to his instructions. After taking the drug, I went to the hospital for a blood test, the result was a negative doctor in the hospital confirmed that I no longer have Diabetes. I am so happy to be fully healed, I need to share this miraculous experience, so I recommend Dr. NELSON ALIU to anyone with Diabetes, please contact Dr. NELSON ALIU via email: [email protected] you can also call / WhatsApp 12143027366. He has a cure for diabetes, hepatitis.
Participer à la Discussion