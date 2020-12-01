Mardi 01 Décembre, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33

EN DIRECT

Milices privées, trafic drogue et faux billets, politique… : Le commissaire Keïta se confie à Tolluwaay

Par: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com | 01 décembre, 2020 à 12:12:09  | Lu 501 Fois |  3 Commentaires
Single Post
Milices privées, trafic drogue et faux billets, politique… : Le commissaire Keïta se confie à Tolluwaay
Tags: TolluwaayCommissaire KeitaMilices-priveesTraficDrogueFaux-billets

Auteur: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com



3 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Diarray

    il y a 24 minutes (12:43 PM)
    Mais ki dou cheikhna keita trafiquant de drogue. Ah machallah ya wara yedatei
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 10 minutes (12:57 PM)
    des analyses tendancieuses en faveur de maky, il ignore les marrons du feu et parle des calots bleus qui datent de plus de 20 ans
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 33 secondes (13:06 PM)
    DIABETES CURE TESTIMONY .....

    My name is stephanie, I'm from ST. LOUIS, I'm 45 years old, I've been diagnosed with diabetes, I've lost all hope in life, but like anyone else, I'm still looking for a cure on the internet and that's where I've seen the testimony of someone who was cured of diabetes here on this site, at first I couldn't believe it. so I contacted the herbal doctor NELSON ALIU, told him my problem, he sent me his herbal medicine through a courier service, he told me how to take the herbal medicine, which I took for two weaknesses according to his instructions. After taking the drug, I went to the hospital for a blood test, the result was a negative doctor in the hospital confirmed that I no longer have Diabetes. I am so happy to be fully healed, I need to share this miraculous experience, so I recommend Dr. NELSON ALIU to anyone with Diabetes, please contact Dr. NELSON ALIU via email: [email protected] you can also call / WhatsApp 12143027366. He has a cure for diabetes, hepatitis.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Les Derniers Instants De Pape Bouba Diop
Societe 30 novembre, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Bakel : Bagarre Rangée Entre Forces Spéciales De L’armée Et éléments Du Gign
Societe 30 novembre, 2020
8 Latest News 01
[audio] Destitution De Déthié Fall : Idy Assume Sa Décision Et S'explique
Politique 29 novembre, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Sorties Virulentes Contre Macky : Idy Sanctionne Déthié Fall
Politique 29 novembre, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Milices Privées : L'éclairage Des Spécialistes
Societe 30 novembre, 2020
11 Latest News 01
1 Milliard En Faux Billets Saisi, Une Célébrité Arrêtée
Societe 30 novembre, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Émouvantes Révélations Du Frère De Pape Bouba Diop Sur Sa Maladie : "menatul Wone Wax Té…"
Video 30 novembre, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Horribles Découvertes De La Gendarmerie : Kara Brise Le Silence
Audio 30 novembre, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Tribune : Plus De 30 Signatures D'hommes Et De Femmes Contre La Réhabilitation Médiatique De Cheikh Yérim Seck
Contribution 29 novembre, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Horribles Découvertes De La Gendarmerie : Au-delà De La Réaction De Kara
Video 30 novembre, 2020
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Les Derniers Instants De Pape Bouba Diop
Societe 30 novembre, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Bakel : Bagarre Rangée Entre Forces Spéciales De L’armée Et éléments Du Gign
Societe 30 novembre, 2020
8 Latest News 01
[audio] Destitution De Déthié Fall : Idy Assume Sa Décision Et S'explique
Politique 29 novembre, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Sorties Virulentes Contre Macky : Idy Sanctionne Déthié Fall
Politique 29 novembre, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Milices Privées : L'éclairage Des Spécialistes
Societe 30 novembre, 2020
11 Latest News 01
1 Milliard En Faux Billets Saisi, Une Célébrité Arrêtée
Societe 30 novembre, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Émouvantes Révélations Du Frère De Pape Bouba Diop Sur Sa Maladie : "menatul Wone Wax Té…"
Video 30 novembre, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Horribles Découvertes De La Gendarmerie : Kara Brise Le Silence
Audio 30 novembre, 2020
14 Latest News 01
"on A Vécu L'enfer" : Les Images Insoutenables Des Centres De Détention De Kara
Video 01 décembre, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Tribune : Plus De 30 Signatures D'hommes Et De Femmes Contre La Réhabilitation Médiatique De Cheikh Yérim Seck
Contribution 29 novembre, 2020

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email