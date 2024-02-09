Vendredi 09 Février, 2024 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
EN DIRECT

Place de la Nation: suivez la mobilisation contre le report de la présidentielle...

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 09 février, 2024 à 15:02:08  | Lu 3814 Fois |  22 Commentaires
Single Post
Place de la Nation: suivez la mobilisation contre le report de la présidentielle...
Tags: Place de la NationMobilisationReport de la presidentielle

Auteur: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com



12 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (15:41 PM)
    Bravo le peuple sénégalais 🇸🇳👍🏿
    Répondre +11 -59
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 13 minutes (16:36 PM)
      Quelle mobilisation ? Bouléne fowé seni khel. Les sénégalais sont à majorité avec macky sall
      Répondre +23 -40
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    2. Auteur

    Malaw

    il y a 1 heure (15:47 PM)
    Ce qui fait mal c'est que la plus part de ces manifestants ne savent même pas de quoi cela retourne. C'est triste ce qui arrive au Sénégal. 
    Répondre +65 -111
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Malaw

    il y a 1 heure (15:47 PM)
    Ce qui fait mal c'est que la plus part de ces manifestants ne savent même pas de quoi cela retourne. C'est triste ce qui arrive au Sénégal. 
    Répondre +39 -96
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Peul=juif=toucouleur

    il y a 1 heure (15:48 PM)
    lol
    Répondre +3 -11
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Truthhurts

    il y a 1 heure (15:49 PM)
    Le peuple va y aller jusqu'au bout. Lou lène diaral rék, nanou ko diaral
    Répondre +0 -39
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 50 minutes (15:59 PM)
    Le maquis pire que le nazisme 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Dada

    il y a 47 minutes (16:01 PM)
    Allez-y travailler et laisser les politiciens faire leurs combats, vous êtes manipulés par des gens qui luttent pour leurs interêts seulement. Ils sont tous pareils les politiciens.
    Répondre +18 -107
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 47 minutes (16:01 PM)
    Russie doit remplacé France
    Répondre +0 -26
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Peul=juif=toucouleur

    il y a 43 minutes (16:06 PM)
    Un toucouleur même s’il est gardien fait abus de pouvoir 
    Répondre +4 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 41 minutes (16:07 PM)
    J'ai constaté que depuis le début des manifestations aucun mort n'est dénombré. Machallah. Qui est donc responsable des morts lors des précédentes manifestations ? Le MFdécès?
    Répondre +6 -6
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 1 minute (16:47 PM)
      Tu vois de la manifestations où ? Les sénégalais ont autre  chose à faire que de s occuper des vos histoires à la con
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 41 minutes (16:07 PM)
    J'ai constaté que depuis le début des manifestations aucun mort n'est dénombré. Machallah. Qui est donc responsable des morts lors des précédentes manifestations ? Le MFdécès?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 5 minutes (16:44 PM)
    Pauvres journalistes ils se promènent dans la rue à la recherche de fitna . Comment vous faites pour nourir votre famille avec vos salaires. Khaliss bobou daganoul féne
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}

Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire...

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
La Nomination Du Conseil Des Ministres Du 07 Février 2024
Politique 07 février, 2024
7 Latest News 01
Le Report De La Présidentielle N'est Pas "légitime" : Macky Sall à L’épreuve De La Pression De Son Allié Biden
Politique 07 février, 2024
8 Latest News 01
Report De La Présidentielle : Un Autre Allié De Macky Sall Se Démarque…
Politique 07 février, 2024
9 Latest News 01
Érosion De La Démocratie Sénégalaise : Cheikh Yérim Seck Accuse Pastef D'ousmane Sonko
Politique 07 février, 2024
10 Latest News 01
Gouvernement : Amadou Bâ Sonne La Mobilisation
Politique 08 février, 2024
11 Latest News 01
Report De La Présidentielle: L'explication Du Député Qui A Fixé La Date Du 15 Décembre
Politique 07 février, 2024
12 Latest News 01
Souleymane Jules Diop : "ce Que Barthélémy Dias M'a Dit Sur Ousmane Sonko"
Politique 08 février, 2024
13 Latest News 01
Report De La Présidentielle : Cheikh Yérim Seck Réagit
Politique 07 février, 2024
14 Latest News 01
Khalifa Sall : « Pour L’instant Ce Qui Importe Ce N’est Pas Le Dialogue »
Politique 08 février, 2024
15 Latest News 01
La Fifa Va Lancer Le Carton Bleu: Tout Savoir Sur Cette Décision Qui Va Révolutionner L'arbitrage
Sport 08 février, 2024
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email