Arrêté aux États-Unis : Ce que vous ne saviez (peut-être) pas l'activiste Ousmane Tounkara

Ousmane Tounkara, arrêté aux États-Unis suite à une plainte de l’État du Sénégal pour terrorisme, est un self made man.L’Observateur, qui retrace son parcours, renseigne que celui qui a débarqué aux USA en 1990 fut, d’abord, laveur de voitures pendant plusieurs années dans le Bronx.L'activiste sera également coopté comme pige, dans quelques restaurants, avant de se faire enrôler dans une entreprise de «trucking» et « shipping».Licencié, il retourne dans le petit commerce à la sauvette. En 1991, il crée sa propre société : «Tounkara Import et Export».Très entreprenant, il passe d’un homme d’affaires en devenir à un opérateur économique actif dans l’exportation de conteneurs vers le Sénégal.