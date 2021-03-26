Vendredi 26 Mars, 2021 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
International

Arrêté aux États-Unis : Ce que vous ne saviez (peut-être) pas l'activiste Ousmane Tounkara

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 26 mars, 2021 à 08:03:02  | Lu 4685 Fois |  18 Commentaires
Single Post
Arrêté aux États-Unis : Ce que vous ne saviez (peut-être) pas l'activiste Ousmane Tounkara
Ousmane Tounkara, arrêté aux États-Unis suite à une plainte de l’État du Sénégal pour terrorisme, est un self made man.

L’Observateur, qui retrace son parcours, renseigne que celui qui a débarqué aux USA en 1990 fut, d’abord, laveur de voitures pendant plusieurs années dans le Bronx.

L'activiste sera également coopté comme pige, dans quelques restaurants, avant de se faire enrôler dans une entreprise de «trucking» et « shipping».

Licencié, il retourne dans le petit commerce à la sauvette. En 1991, il crée sa propre société : «Tounkara Import et Export».

Très entreprenant, il passe d’un homme d’affaires en devenir à un opérateur économique actif dans l’exportation de conteneurs vers le Sénégal.
Tags: Ousmane TounkaraArrestationEtats-Unis

Auteur: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com



13 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 4 heures (08:32 AM)
    Macky sall mome ni reck il a la meme chose a assane diouf maintenant que interpool l'a découvert sur beaucoup de mensonges y'aura plus d'arrestations ce qu'a même grave pour un chef d'etat qui formate
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 4 heures (08:42 AM)
      avec ils pensaient avoir trompé les américains alors que ces derniers ne faisaient que montrer leur confiance au sénégal d' avant. un sénégal responsable et avec des institutions respectables. macky gère le sénégal avec le modèle "il est midi": mensonges, calomnie, propagande. pour chaque article , chaque contribution il y' a un répondeur ai aguets pour apposer son mensonge.

      a force de mentir et de raconter des bobards au plus haut sommet: malick sall et aminata sall, ils ne font que se faire plus ostraciser par les régimes sérieux. ils ont perdu toute crédibilité
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    2. Auteur

    Jesse

    il y a 4 heures (08:41 AM)
    voleur de voitures aussi and credit card dealers
    Répondre +11 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 4 heures (08:46 AM)
    Ousmane Tounkara est un trafiquant de voitures volées qui a déjà fait de la taule.

    Son nom est dans la base de donnöes du FBI.



    NOVEMBER 5, 2015NEW YORK, NYCONTRABAND



    ICE HSI's Border Enforcement Security Task Force disrupts a scheme to ship stolen luxury cars overseas



    7 charged with conspiring to export the cars to various countries in West Africa



    NEW YORK – Seven people were charged by criminal complaint in federal court Wednesday with conspiracy to export and transport stolen cars. The defendants allegedly oversaw the loading of stolen cars into shipping containers bound for West Africa.



    The arrests follow a 19-month investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New York Police Department’s Organized Crime Control Bureau (OCCB) and Auto Crime Division; U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the National Insurance Crime Bureau and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.



    As a result of this investigation, HSI’s Border Enforcement Task Force (BEST), seized 249 stolen luxury cars worth more than $16 million. The high end cars include models from BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Range Rover.



    According to court documents, Adama Kamara, Boubakar Sacko, Dambelly Sarjo, Lamin Saho, Mamadou Habib Diallo, OUSMANE TOUNKARA, Oluwasoji Osho knew the cars were stolen, loaded them into shipping containers and moved the cars to a seaport for transportation to West Africa.



    Individuals working for the scheme would rent luxury cars from various national car rental companies, sometimes using false identification. The renters drove the cars to a prearranged location for temporary storage. Other members of the scheme would then pick the cars up and drive them to a second location where the defendants oversaw and participated in the loading of the luxury cars into shipping containers. Shipping documents filed with CBP revealed the luxury cars were scheduled to be loaded onto cargo ships destined for ports in West Africa.



    “The Border Enforcement Security Task Force dismantled this criminal organization which victimizes industry and the U.S. economy by exploiting commerce and defrauding the U.S. government,” said Glenn Sorge, acting special agent in charge HSI New York. “This massive scheme was led by few but involved many. By arresting the facilitators and leaders of this organization, we have sent a clear message that HSI and its partners are vigilant and relentless in the pursuit of crippling organized criminal activity.”

    “This investigation prevented more than 200 stolen luxury vehicles from being smuggled overseas,” said NYPD Commissioner William J. Bratton. “I commend the efforts of the investigators and prosecutors involved in this investigation whose hard work held these individuals accountable for their criminal conduct.”



    “CBP, working in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations and the New York Police Department, demonstrated vigilance and exceptional skill in the targeting, detection, examination and seizure of these stolen vehicles directly leading to the apprehension and prosecution of the conspirators,” said Mr. Robert E. Perez, director field operations New York.



    The BEST is a multi-agency task force comprised of special agents, NYPD detectives and CBP officers to focus on disrupting border related criminal activity associated with narcotics smuggling; human trafficking and smuggling; money laundering; bulk cash smuggling; weapons trafficking and smuggling and other serious crimes.



    The defendants were arraigned Wednesday in the Southern District of New York before United States Magistrate Judge Gabriel W. Gorenstein. The charges in the indictment are merely allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
    Répondre +72 -112
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 4 heures (09:15 AM)
      saway khana boy doul sakh nga bagna doul lo sa bop

      anglais:
      the defendants were arraigned wednesday in the southern district of new york before united states magistrate judge gabriel w. gorenstein. the charges in the indictment are merely allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

      français:
      les accusés ont été traduits en justice mercredi dans le district sud de new york devant le juge d'instruction américain gabriel w. gorenstein. les charges retenues dans l'acte d'accusation ne sont que des allégations et les accusés sont présumés innocents jusqu'à ce que leur culpabilité ait été établie.


      il y'a eu procès en 2015 et ousmane a été innocenté!!!
      Répondre +24 -1
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Ndeyssane

    il y a 4 heures (09:13 AM)
    Un truand ,un vaurien,un résidus de sperme
    Répondre +9 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Morisco

    il y a 4 heures (09:15 AM)
    TFM VOUS ETES TRES BIZARE QUAND IL PARLAIT DE YOUSSOU VOUS NE DIT RIEN MAINTENANT VOUS ALLER CHERCHER DES INFORMATIONS

    OUSMANE TOUNCARA AVAIT LA NATIONALITER AMERICAINE
    Répondre +0 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (09:38 AM)
    Kouy WAKH ci Youssou N'Dour Lou bone di saagaa yag yag dinan tegeul sa ndeye ci kasso bi

    Kou weedi defal
    Répondre +1 -17
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (09:45 AM)
    C'est un menteur et le parjure est un crime au USA.
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:02 AM)
    ETAT MENTEUR C'EST UNE HONTE POUR NOUS TOUS, NOUS SOMMES DIRIGÉS PAR DES MENTEURS ET DES VOLEURS.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:03 AM)
    macky douff tounn sale, je vais bientôt commencer mes lives, ainsi je pourrais m'exprimer à ma guise sans me faire censurer, je suis un pro Assane Diouf et je t'assure que y'aura du khorrom à volonté, macky sale, prépare tes grosses fesses, j'arrive et je vais t'enculer fils de putes, sale deumeu que tu es, wathiathia
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:07 AM)
    Billahi je savais que c'est un article de l'obs sans avoir vu l'auteur

    L'observateur est devenu un journal pour Diaboliser les gens.







    Billahi je savais que c'est un article de l'obs sans avoir vu l'auteur

    L'observateur est devenu un journal pour Diaboliser les gens.











    Billahi je savais que c'est un article de l'obs sans avoir vu l'auteur

    L'observateur est devenu un journal pour Diaboliser les gens.









    .Billahi je savais que c'est un article de l'obs sans avoir vu l'auteur

    L'observateur est devenu un journal pour Diaboliser les gens.











    Billahi je savais que c'est un article de l'obs sans avoir vu l'auteur

    L'observateur est devenu un journal pour Diaboliser les gens.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Mamadou Mouctar Diallo

    il y a 3 heures (10:07 AM)
    Ce type est un grand menteur qui a une haine incroyable envers la personne su Président Macky Sall.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:14 AM)
    Macky sale, va te faire enculer par madiambal bou diambeu aye dayou ndeyame, nous sommes libres d'aimer ou de détester qui on veut, et on déteste macky la grosse merde
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:15 AM)
    Ousmane Tounkara est senegalais ou guineen?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Après Plusieurs Reports : Les élections Locales (finalement) Prévues En…
Politique 24 mars, 2021
7 Latest News 01
Les Images De La Sortie De Prison De Guy Marius Sagna Et Cie
Video 24 mars, 2021
8 Latest News 01
Qui Est Seny Dieng, Le Gardien Des Lions Qui Fait Le Buzz ?
Sport 24 mars, 2021
9 Latest News 01
Ismaïla Madior Fall : "macky A Raison, Personne Ne Doit Plus Parler Du 3ème Mandat"
Video 24 mars, 2021
10 Latest News 01
Guy Marius Sagna Libre
Justice 24 mars, 2021
11 Latest News 01
Présidentielle 2024 : Yankhoba Diattara ‘’disqualifie’’ Ousmane Sonko
Politique 24 mars, 2021
12 Latest News 01
Projet De Construction Du Pont De Rosso : La Mauritanie Donne Une Leçon De Sobriété Au Sénégal
Politique 25 mars, 2021
13 Latest News 01
Clédor Sène : «je Ne Fais Pas D’appel Au Calme»
Politique 25 mars, 2021
14 Latest News 01
[vidéos] 3e Mandat, Affaire Sonko… : Le Réquisitoire De Feu D'alioune Ndao, Ancien Procureur De La Crei
Politique 25 mars, 2021
15 Latest News 01
Bataille Rangée Entre étudiants à L’ucad : Ce Que L'on Sait Sur Le Déchaînement De La Violence
Societe 26 mars, 2021
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Jean Christophe Rufin : «le Pouvoir Aura Du Mal à Faire Disparaitre Sonko»
Societe 22 mars, 2021
7 Latest News 01
Conséquences Des émeutes : Total Suspend Plus De 2000 Emplois, Auchan Licencie Les Contractuels
Societe 25 mars, 2021
8 Latest News 01
Affaire De La Gp Fatou Kiné : Le Présumé Dealer Arrêté Au Maroc
Justice 24 mars, 2021
9 Latest News 01
Les Nominations Du Conseil Des Ministres Du 24 Mars 2021
Politique 24 mars, 2021
10 Latest News 01
Affaire Sweet Beauté : Les Acteurs, Les Rôles Et Le Scénario
Societe 22 mars, 2021
11 Latest News 01
Tournée De Remobilisation : Karim Envoie 16 Voitures 8x8 Au Pds
Politique 23 mars, 2021
12 Latest News 01
Rts : Les Avantages Faramineux De Racine Talla
Video 25 mars, 2021
13 Latest News 01
Matam : Revivez Le Méga-meeting De Farba Ngom
EN DIRECT 21 mars, 2021
14 Latest News 01
Touba : L’audience Entre Serigne Mountakha Et Sonko Reportée
Societe 22 mars, 2021
15 Latest News 01
Ultimatum: Premiere Femme De Sonko Kinésithérapeute? Adji Sarr Enceinte ? Décryptage Avec Sadikh Top
EN DIRECT 22 mars, 2021

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email