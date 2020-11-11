Chris Nikic, premier trisomique à terminer un Ironman

Il a parcouru 3,8 kilomètres à la nage, fait 180 kilomètres à vélo et couru sur plus de 42 kilomètres

Un exploit historique qui permet au jeune homme de sensibiliser le grand public sur le syndrome dont il est atteint.





C'est une belle histoire et une sacrée performance qui nous parvient d'outre-Atlantique: le 7 novembre en Floride, Chris Nikic, 21 ans, est devenu la première personne trisomique à boucler un Ironman, un triathlon très longue distance.





Le jeune homme a ainsi parcouru 3,8 kilomètres à la nage, fait 180 kilomètres à vélo et couru sur plus de 42 kilomètres lors de l'Ironman Florida 2020. Le tout en 16 heures, 46 minutes et 9 secondes, rapporte CNN. ???? IL L’A FAIT ! En bouclant l’IRONMAN Florida en 16H & 46 min, Chris Nikic ???????? devient le premier #triathlète trisomique de l'histoire à terminer un #IRONMAN ! ????????



??????? 3,8 km en 1H54

??????? 180,2 km en 8H12

??????????? Marathon en 6H18#RESPECT ! ????????????#Triathlon #Trisomie21 @nicobecker pic.twitter.com/YD2prVRsbd — Coeur Handisport (@CoeurHandisport) November 8, 2020





Le parcours n'a pourtant pas été simple pour Nikic. En plus d'une chute de vélo, il a également dû faire face à une attaque de fourmis lors d'une de ses pauses. Pas de quoi perturber l'athlète, dont la performance historique a été validée par le Guinness World Records.





Son exploit a été suivi de près aux États-Unis, notamment sur les réseaux sociaux. L'organisateur de la course a publié en direct les dernières foulées du jeune homme, juste avant qu'il ne passe la ligne d'arrivée.





«1% better challenge»





Chris Nikic n'est pas seulement un sportif de haut vol, c'est aussi un compétiteur aux objectifs multiples. Car si cet exploit lui permet de rentrer dans l'histoire, la médiatisation dont il bénéficie aujourd'hui est l'occasion pour lui de sensibiliser au syndrome de Down, cette anomalie du chromosome 21.







