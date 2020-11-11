Mercredi 11 Novembre, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33

International

Chris Nikic, premier trisomique à terminer un Ironman

Par: Slate.fr - Slate.fr | 11 novembre, 2020 à 13:11:43  | Lu 34 Fois |  0 Commentaires
Single Post
Il a parcouru 3,8 kilomètres à la nage, fait 180 kilomètres à vélo et couru sur plus de 42 kilomètres
Un exploit historique qui permet au jeune homme de sensibiliser le grand public sur le syndrome dont il est atteint.

C'est une belle histoire et une sacrée performance qui nous parvient d'outre-Atlantique: le 7 novembre en Floride, Chris Nikic, 21 ans, est devenu la première personne trisomique à boucler un Ironman, un triathlon très longue distance.

Le jeune homme a ainsi parcouru 3,8 kilomètres à la nage, fait 180 kilomètres à vélo et couru sur plus de 42 kilomètres lors de l'Ironman Florida 2020. Le tout en 16 heures, 46 minutes et 9 secondes, rapporte CNN.

Le parcours n'a pourtant pas été simple pour Nikic. En plus d'une chute de vélo, il a également dû faire face à une attaque de fourmis lors d'une de ses pauses. Pas de quoi perturber l'athlète, dont la performance historique a été validée par le Guinness World Records.

Son exploit a été suivi de près aux États-Unis, notamment sur les réseaux sociaux. L'organisateur de la course a publié en direct les dernières foulées du jeune homme, juste avant qu'il ne passe la ligne d'arrivée.

«1% better challenge»

Chris Nikic n'est pas seulement un sportif de haut vol, c'est aussi un compétiteur aux objectifs multiples. Car si cet exploit lui permet de rentrer dans l'histoire, la médiatisation dont il bénéficie aujourd'hui est l'occasion pour lui de sensibiliser au syndrome de Down, cette anomalie du chromosome 21.

«Ironman a servi de plateforme pour faire un pas de plus vers son objectif de vivre une vie d'inclusion et de leadership», a déclaré le père du sportif. En famille, ils ont notamment lancé le 1% Better Challenge, un programme de préparation sportive qui consiste à améliorer ses performances de 1% par jour, tout en sensibilisant le grand public à cette anomalie chromosomique.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram

IRONMAN. Goal set and achieved. Time to set a new and BIGGER Goal for 2021. Whatever it is the strategy is the same. 1% Better every day. YES, I did the work but I had angels helping me. God surrounded me with Angels. Best part of all. New family and friends. All about awareness and inclusion. Awareness for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics. Inclusion for all of us with all of you. I’m sorry for not responding personally to all your messages. It’s amazing but overwhelming because I got 33K new followers and messages since yesterday. I will try and catch up. If you want to support my mission for Down Syndrome and Special Olympics go to my website www.ChrisNikic.com because 100% of the donations go to my charities. I achieved my goal and now I want to help others like me. Thank you to @ironmantri and @im_foundation for making it possible. Thank you @specialolympics @specialolympicsfl for starting the triathlon program. Thank you @rodsracing for giving a home to babies like me. I will be thanking so many more people over the coming days. But I must start with the 3 Angels who trained with me and did the race with me. Dan, Jenn and Carlos. #inclusion

Une publication partagée par Chris Nikic (@chrisnikic) le


Nikic collecte aussi des dons, via sa plateforme en ligne, pour de multiples organisations aidant les personnes atteintes du même syndrome que lui. «J'ai atteint mon objectif et maintenant, je veux aider les autres comme moi», explique-t-il sur le réseau social Instagram. Désormais, Chris se tourne vers son prochain but: les Jeux olympiques spéciaux de 2022.
Tags: Chris Nikic Premier Trisomique Terminer Ironman

Auteur: Slate.fr - Slate.fr



0 Commentaires

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Le Geste De Grande Classe D'eto'o Après Son Accident
Sport 09 novembre, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Première Sortie Officielle D’idy Après Sa Nomination Au Cese
Politique 10 novembre, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Emigration, Hommes Violés, Femmes Engrossées, Djinns : Le Parcours Cauchemardesque D'aïssatou Ndiaye
Video 10 novembre, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Les Services Généraux De L'administration Américaine Refusent De Signer La Transition
International 09 novembre, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Donald Trump Limoge Le Chef Du Pentagone Mark Esper
International 09 novembre, 2020
11 Latest News 01
Cese : Idrissa Seck Vire Tout Le Personnel Du Cabinet De Mimi Touré
Politique 11 novembre, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Coalition Jotna : Le Pastef Se Retire
Politique 09 novembre, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Transhumance : Aïssata Tall Sall épinglée Par La Var
Video 09 novembre, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Appartenance Religieuse Chez Les Hommes De Tenue : Les Révélations Inquiétantes D'un Policier
Societe 10 novembre, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Waly Seck/ Sidy Diop : La Tension Monte Entre Les Deux Artistes
People 09 novembre, 2020
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Mali : Décès D'amadou Toumani Touré
Afrique 10 novembre, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Le Geste De Grande Classe D'eto'o Après Son Accident
Sport 09 novembre, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Première Sortie Officielle D’idy Après Sa Nomination Au Cese
Politique 10 novembre, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Emigration, Hommes Violés, Femmes Engrossées, Djinns : Le Parcours Cauchemardesque D'aïssatou Ndiaye
Video 10 novembre, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Les Services Généraux De L'administration Américaine Refusent De Signer La Transition
International 09 novembre, 2020
11 Latest News 01
Donald Trump Limoge Le Chef Du Pentagone Mark Esper
International 09 novembre, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Cese : Idrissa Seck Vire Tout Le Personnel Du Cabinet De Mimi Touré
Politique 11 novembre, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Compagnonnage Avec Idy : Le Capitaine Dièye A Pris Une Décision
Politique 08 novembre, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Rencontre De Boubacar Camara Avec Macky : La Coalition Jotna S'en Lave Les Mains
Politique 08 novembre, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Coalition Jotna : Le Pastef Se Retire
Politique 09 novembre, 2020

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email