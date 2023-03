Elon Musk présente ses excuses après un échange surréaliste avec un employé renvoyé par mail

As someone who has worked directly with @iamharaldur during a turnaround, this is super disappointing to see. Not only is his work ethic next level, his talent and humility are world class. Exactly the kind of person you want on your team when the odds are stacked. I feel certain… https://t.co/Hk5nW1Y9ab — Daniel Houghton (@danielhoughton) March 7, 2023

Dear @elonmusk ????



9 days ago the access to my work computer was cut, along with about 200 other Twitter employees.



However your head of HR is not able to confirm if I am an employee or not. You've not answered my emails.



Maybe if enough people retweet you'll answer me here? — Halli (@iamharaldur) March 6, 2023