Lundi 14 Novembre, 2022 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner
International

Fusillade sur un campus américain: au moins 3 morts

Par: Senewebnews - 7sur7.be | 14 novembre, 2022 à 13:11:16  | Lu 218 Fois |  0 Commentaires
Single Post
Fusillade dans un campus aux Usa
Un homme a ouvert le feu sur le campus de l’université de Virginie, à Charlotteville, ce dimanche soir, relate CNN. Il est activement recherché. Au moins 3 personnes auraient été tuées et 2 blessées.

L’auteur serait un étudiant ou un ancien étudiant de l’université de Virginie (UVA), a déclaré le recteur Jim Ryan. Il s’agirait, selon la police, de Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Il n’a pas encore été interpellé. Il est armé et qualifié de “dangereux”. Un important dispositif a été déployé pour le retrouver.
Tags: Usa Fusillade Campus Morts Trois Etudiants Auteur fuite Christopher Darnell Jones Jr

Auteur: Senewebnews - 7sur7.be



0 Commentaires

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Mc Niasse Sur Adji Sarr : “son Père Veut La Récupérer Mais…”
Societe 12 novembre, 2022
7 Latest News 01
[vidéo] “si Vous Qui êtes Censés être à Mes Côtés, Vous Vous Chamaillez…” : Adji Sarr Fait La Leçon à Kaliphone, Gabrielle Kane Et Fhg
People 13 novembre, 2022
8 Latest News 01
Macky Candidat De L’apr ? La Réponse De Pape Maël Thiam
Politique 12 novembre, 2022
9 Latest News 01
"un Vol Rempli Que De Blancs" : Alassane Diaraf Ndao Crie à La Discrimination à L'aéroport De Cap Skirring
Video 12 novembre, 2022
10 Latest News 01
La Vérité Sur Le Nouveau Salaire De Aliou Cissé
Sport 13 novembre, 2022
11 Latest News 01
Coupe Du Monde 2022 : à Quelle Heure Et Sur Quelles Chaines Regarder Les 64 Matchs Du Mondial Au Qatar
Sport 13 novembre, 2022
12 Latest News 01
Mondial-2022: La Fifa Dégage 277,5 Milliards Fcfa, Le Sénégal Empochera Au Minimum....
Sport 12 novembre, 2022
13 Latest News 01
Les Raisons De Son Divorce, Le Son Idda, Sadio Mané…: Revivez L'entretien Avec Mia Guissé
EN DIRECT 12 novembre, 2022
14 Latest News 01
La Grosse Mise Au Point De Nagelsmann Sur Sadio Mané : "s'il A Mal, Il Ne Jouera Pas…."
Sport 12 novembre, 2022
15 Latest News 01
Concours D'agrégation 2022: Pr Moussa Seydi Se Réjouit Du " Carton Plein" Du Sénégal
Education 12 novembre, 2022
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email