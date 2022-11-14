Fusillade sur un campus américain: au moins 3 morts

Un homme a ouvert le feu sur le campus de l’université de Virginie, à Charlotteville, ce dimanche soir, relate CNN. Il est activement recherché. Au moins 3 personnes auraient été tuées et 2 blessées.

L’auteur serait un étudiant ou un ancien étudiant de l’université de Virginie (UVA), a déclaré le recteur Jim Ryan. Il s’agirait, selon la police, de Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Il n’a pas encore été interpellé. Il est armé et qualifié de “dangereux”. Un important dispositif a été déployé pour le retrouver.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw