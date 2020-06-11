Joe Biden: "L'heure de la justice raciale” est venue

"L'heure de la justice raciale" est venue aux États-Unis, a lancé mardi le candidat démocrate à la présidentielle Joe Biden dans une vidéo diffusée pendant la cérémonie d'obsèques de George Floyd.
"Nous ne pouvons plus nous détourner du racisme qui blesse notre âme", a ajouté l'ancien vice-président de Barack Obama, en rendant hommage à cet Afro-Américain de 46 ans, dont la mort il y a quinze jours sous le genou d'un policier blanc a suscité une vague de manifestations dans tout le pays et au-delà.
Grief is a heavy burden to bear — and it's even harder with the eyes of the world watching. I know. But that burden is now a purpose — to change the world for the better in the name of George Floyd.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 9, 2020
That's the message I shared with his loved ones during today's service: pic.twitter.com/2LKJzwBUSO
We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. Please stay safe. Please take care of each other. https://t.co/Y224rANwUF— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 31, 2020
