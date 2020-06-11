Jeudi 11 Juin, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33

International

Joe Biden: "L'heure de la justice raciale” est venue

Par: Webnews - Seneweb.com | 11 juin, 2020 à 10:06:33  | Lu 188 Fois |  0 Commentaires
Single Post
Joe Biden: "L'heure de la justice raciale” est venue
"L'heure de la justice raciale" est venue aux États-Unis, a lancé mardi le candidat démocrate à la présidentielle Joe Biden dans une vidéo diffusée pendant la cérémonie d'obsèques de George Floyd.

"Nous ne pouvons plus nous détourner du racisme qui blesse notre âme", a ajouté l'ancien vice-président de Barack Obama, en rendant hommage à cet Afro-Américain de 46 ans, dont la mort il y a quinze jours sous le genou d'un policier blanc a suscité une vague de manifestations dans tout le pays et au-delà.


Tags: George FloydUSAEtats-UnisMinneapolisPolice

Auteur: Webnews - Seneweb.com


liiiiiiiaffaire_de_malade

0 Commentaires

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Taxaw Seetlu: Ahmed Khalifa Réagit à La Démission De Taïb Socé, Barth Saisit La Cour Suprême
Video 09 juin, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Affaire Batiplus : Le "wax Waxeet" De La Défense
Societe 09 juin, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Affaire Iaaf : Les Sms "dévastateurs Et Explosifs" Entre Massata Diack Et Me Habib Cissé
International 10 juin, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Coronavirus : Les Personnes Asymptomatiques Ne Transmettraient Pas Le Virus
Sante 09 juin, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Covid-19 Au Sénégal : 1 Cas Importé à L’aibd, 12 Cas Graves En Réa Et 89 Nouveaux Tests Positifs
EN DIRECT 09 juin, 2020
11 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : Le Japon Classe Le Sénégal Sur Liste Rouge
Sante 10 juin, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : Le Sénégal Enregistre Ses 53e Et 54e Décès
Sante 10 juin, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Procès Lamine Diack : Habib Cissé Craque à La Barre Et Balance Massata Diack
Justice 10 juin, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : Ruée Des Sénégalais Vers Les Sites Pornos
Societe 09 juin, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Les Nominations Du Conseil Des Ministres Du 10 Juin 2020
Politique 10 juin, 2020
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Affaire Sextape Des Mineurs : Le Juge Distribue Des Peines Diverses
Justice 08 juin, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : La Police Décrète La Fin Du Relâchement
Societe 09 juin, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Covid-19 Au Sénégal : 18 Cas Graves En Réa Et 124 Nouveaux Tests Positifs
EN DIRECT 10 juin, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Lamine Diack : "avec 1,5 Million De Dollars, J'étais Sûr Qu'on Pouvait Battre Wade"
International 09 juin, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : Des Nouvelles D'aliou Sall…
Sante 08 juin, 2020
11 Latest News 01
Taxaw Seetlu: Ahmed Khalifa Réagit à La Démission De Taïb Socé, Barth Saisit La Cour Suprême
Video 09 juin, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Reprise Des Cours : Les Raisons De La Reculade
Education 08 juin, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Affaire Batiplus : Le "wax Waxeet" De La Défense
Societe 09 juin, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Affaire Iaaf : Les Sms "dévastateurs Et Explosifs" Entre Massata Diack Et Me Habib Cissé
International 10 juin, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Covid-19 Au Sénégal : 15 Cas Graves En Réanimation Et 79 Nouveaux Tests Positifs
Video 07 juin, 2020

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email