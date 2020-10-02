Vendredi 02 Octobre, 2020 á Dakar
"Coronavirus : Donald Trump va être admis « quelques jours » à l’hôpital militaire Walter Reed"

Par: 20minutes.fr - 20minutes.fr | 02 octobre, 2020 à 22:10:05  | Lu 693 Fois |  5 Commentaires
"Coronavirus : Donald Trump va être admis « quelques jours » à l’hôpital militaire Walter Reed"
Vendredi matin, le médecin de la Maison Blanche avait assuré qu'il n'avait que «de légers symptômes» Le président américain va être emmené à l’hôpital militaire Walter Reed où il devrait être admis pour « quelques jours », a annoncé sa porte-parole. L’hélicoptère Marine One est en ce moment posé sur les pelouses devant la Maison Blanche. On attend de voir si Donald Trump y monte en marchant, et dans quel état il est.





« Donald Trump est un véritable guerrier. Il va se battre contre ça avec la même force avec laquelle il se bat pour l’Amérique chaque jour. Je vous demande de vous joindre à moi pour prier pour son rétablissement », a tweeté son fils Eric.



Le président américain avait annoncé dans la nuit de jeudi à vendredi qu’il avait été testé positif au coronavirus. Selon le médecin de la Maison Blanche, il avait, vendredi matin, des « symptômes légers » et a reçu une injection d’anticorps de synthèse.
5 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Ze

    il y a 40 minutes (22:56 PM)
    Will see....
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    Dr Gravel

    il y a 40 minutes (22:57 PM)
    Trump en direction de Walter Reed pas pour Corona mais certainement pour problème de santé mentale. Modou Kara doit aussi le rejoindre....

    Macky diapp si wayy pour la prise en charge
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 22 minutes (23:15 PM)
    Il faut lui injecter du gel dans les poumons comme il théorisait lui-même !
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 20 minutes (23:16 PM)
    Il est plus normal que toute ta famille réuni dans la misère
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Le Dogon

    il y a 9 secondes (23:36 PM)
    Dans un pays normal il ne laisse jamais le président foulé le parquet d’un hopital civil, car la santé du président est un secret d’etat. Quand je vois certains présidents africains se vantaient de leur medecin suisse, italien...c’est à cet instant que je me rends compte que nous ne vivons pas tous dans le même monde.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink

