White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany waits with others as Pres. Trump prepares to leave the White House to go to Walter Reed Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/mlovJ1h6eD pic.twitter.com/sebrRfx1Gg— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 2, 2020
« Donald Trump est un véritable guerrier. Il va se battre contre ça avec la même force avec laquelle il se bat pour l’Amérique chaque jour. Je vous demande de vous joindre à moi pour prier pour son rétablissement », a tweeté son fils Eric.
.@RealDonaldTrump is a true warrior. He will fight through this with the same strength and conviction that he uses to fight for America each and every day. I ask you to join me in praying for his recovery. I have never been more proud of someone and what they have had to endure.— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) October 2, 2020
Le président américain avait annoncé dans la nuit de jeudi à vendredi qu’il avait été testé positif au coronavirus. Selon le médecin de la Maison Blanche, il avait, vendredi matin, des « symptômes légers » et a reçu une injection d’anticorps de synthèse.
Zeil y a 40 minutes (22:56 PM)
Dr Gravelil y a 40 minutes (22:57 PM)
Macky diapp si wayy pour la prise en charge
Le Dogonil y a 9 secondes (23:36 PM)
