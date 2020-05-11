The Songs of West Africa : How Baaba Maal's Music Reclaims Sahelian Identity

Senegalese singer Baaba Maal performed an acoustic concert with Cheikh Ndiaye (left) at The Met on March 9, 2020. Photo by Paula Lobo

When Baaba Maal walked onstage wearing a stunning sky-blue boubou—a classic West African garment found among the works assembled in Sahel: Art and Empires on the Shores of the Sahara—he signaled his place in a historic lineage. Maal is at once inspired by and celebrating a vocation of musical storytelling established by Sahelian bards known as griots, or jeliw. Critically acclaimed on a global stage, this performer known for his contemporary take on traditional West African song played an acoustic concert at The Met to accompany the Museum's historical exhibition.





For a musician who regularly performs in stadiums on world tours, The Met's Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium offered an intimate theater. "I appreciate the fact that people are really close to me, like we do it in Senegal or Mauritania," Maal said onstage. "When we finish dinner, we get together in the middle of the village and make music. This is how we learn our relationships to the families all along the River Senegal, about the great kings, about our responsibility in society—everything we learn, we get from music in our culture." For the next hour, Maal played acoustic guitar and sang a repertory of songs from the modern-day countries of the Sahel including Senegal, Mauritania, Niger, and Guinea. He was accompanied by Cheikh Ndiaye on ngoni. Maal composed the evening's first song, "Giledam (My Friend)," while sitting on the banks of the Senegal River, looking across to Mauritania.





Maal performs his songs "Kalaajo" and "Koni" in this excerpt from The Met's concert.





Maal was born in 1953, seven years before Senegal's independence, in Podor, a small town on the south bank of the Senegal River. Podor is a fishing community populated by the Fulani, who live on both banks. Following the region's independence from France in the mid-twentieth century, the river divided the newly established states of Senegal and Mauritania. Maal was not born into the griot caste, though his father, a farmer, did sing calls for prayer at the family's mosque. While Maal was expected to become a farmer or fisherman or doctor or lawyer, he befriended Mansour Seck, the son of a local griot, who led him to embrace music. He moved to the capital, Dakar, to pursue his studies and then left on a journey with Seck to travel the Senegal River. They set out to absorb and survey firsthand the musical traditions of the western Sahel.





"What fed me when I was young was all these stories told from the Sahel," Maal told me during his visit to The Met. "Still now, they feed my music." Maal and Seck began recording together after returning to Dakar in the 1980s. In the West, Maal is known for his collaborations with U2, Brian Eno, and Mumford and Sons. He sang on the Grammy-winning soundtrack for 2018's Black Panther, scored by Ludwig Göransson and produced by Kendrick Lamar. Maal's music combines Sahelian lyrics and storytelling traditions with music from the diaspora, including Caribbean music and jazz. Despite his fame in French- and English-speaking countries, he sings almost entirely in Pulaar, the Fulani language. It may be fair to say that most people who've heard Pulaar have heard it sung by Maal.





"The Stories of Our Identity"





When The Met conceived a concert to accompany Sahel, Maal was recommended by Mamadou Diouf, the chair of Columbia University's Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department and a member of the exhibition's advisory committee. "This exhibition shows that the Sahel is a world of diversity, and I think what Maal is trying to do is accept the weight and power of pluralism," Diouf told me. Two days after the concert, we toured the Museum with Maal and a small group of historians led by Alisa LaGamma, the chair of The Met's Department of the Arts of Africa, Oceania, and the Americas and curator of the exhibition. As we walked through the installation, Maal was repeatedly reminded of his childhood and travels.