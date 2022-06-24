Affaire Ahmed Aïdara: Le parquet demande le renvoi du procès au 29 juin, la défense s’oppose

Le maire de la Ville de Guédiawaye, Ahmed Aïdara est attrait, ce vendredi 24 juin, devant le Tribunal de grande instance (TGI) de Pikine-Guédiawaye. Il comparaît pour participation à une manifestation non-autorisée, provocation d'un attroupement et trouble à l'ordre public.
Toutefois, le substitut du procureur a voulu le renvoi du procès jusqu’au mercredi 29 juin prochain. Une demande qui n’a pas plu aux avocats du premier magistrat de la Ville de Guédiawaye. Ils ont dit niet à cette réquisition.
L’audience est en train de se poursuivre. Le président de séance n’a pas encore répondu à cette requête.
Mdrr
Ndiago
Reply_author
il faut le libérer et vivement la paix dans ce pays
Bakhnaaa Daaalll
IL FALLAIT FAIRE COMME BARTH? OUSMANE, KHALIFA? HABIB SY ETC. EN RESTANT CHEZ VOUS ET DEMANDER AUX GOSSES DE NE PAS SIORTIR PARCE QUE VOUS NE POURREZ PAS LES CANALISER. IL YH VA DE VOTRE RESPONSABILITE
ET PUIS IL L'ONT FAIT LE VENDREDI. DANS CETTE SITUATION VOUS ALLEZ PASSER LE WEEK END EN PRISON AVANT QU'ON VOUS DEFERE LE LUNDI ET APRES VOUS ALLEZ VERS UN TRIBUNAL DE FLAGRANT DELIT ET PUIS.....
UNE OPPOSITION DEMANDERAIT UNE CERTAINE INTELLIGENCE.
LES MANIFESTATIONS NE PERETTRONT JAMAIS D'ARRIVER AU PALAIS. IL FAUT FORMER VOS MILITANTS ET ALLER TRAVAILLER SUR LE TERRAIN POUR LA CONQUETE DU POUVOIR.
WA SALLAM!!!!
