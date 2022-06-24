Vendredi 24 Juin, 2022 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Justice

Affaire Ahmed Aïdara: Le parquet demande le renvoi du procès au 29 juin, la défense s’oppose

Par: Awa Faye - Seneweb.com | 24 juin, 2022 à 12:06:34
La défense s'oppose au report du procès
Le maire de la Ville de Guédiawaye, Ahmed Aïdara est attrait, ce vendredi 24 juin, devant le Tribunal de grande instance (TGI) de Pikine-Guédiawaye. Il comparaît pour participation à une manifestation non-autorisée, provocation d'un attroupement et trouble à l'ordre public. 

Toutefois, le substitut du procureur a voulu le renvoi du procès jusqu’au mercredi 29 juin prochain. Une demande qui n’a pas plu aux avocats du premier magistrat de la Ville de Guédiawaye. Ils ont dit niet à cette réquisition. 

L’audience est en train de se poursuivre. Le président de séance n’a pas encore répondu à cette requête.
5 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Mdrrr

    il y a 51 minutes (12:12 PM)
    Mais franchement, ce régime est en dessous de tout. Que de manoeuvres !!!!! Tout ça par crainte d'adversaires politiques. Du jamais vu
    Répondre +147 -0
    • Auteur

      Ndiago

      il y a 34 minutes (12:29 PM)
      La planification des "Forces spéciales de la Terreur" a été financée par des fonds provenant de Akhenaton et de Max Kilumati, établis en Europe. Des personnes planifiaient des actes en vue d’occasionner des troubles politiques graves, dans le cadre de la manifestation projetée par la coalition YEWI ASKAN WI. Le 16 juin 2022, le nommé Bouna Bâ, soudeur, domicilié à Grand-Yoff, a été interpellé à son atelier sis au parking du stade Léopold Sédar Senghor. Il a été trouvé sur les lieux des centaines de herses qu’il avait déjà confectionnées. Les herses étaient destinées à crever les roues des véhicules des forces de l’ordre, pour empêcher leur progression. Interrogé, il a déclaré qu’il a été recruté par le nommé Pape Ousmane Seck qui lui a demandé de confectionner ces outils. Cette même nuit, aux environs de 21h, le nommé Pape Mamadou Seck, agent des Impôts et Domaines, a été interpellé. A noter que Pape Mamadou Seck est le frère de Ousseynou Seck alias Akhenaton, celui qui a financé ces tentatives d’attentats terroristes. Le 17 juin 2022, il a été aussi procédé à l’interpellation du nommé François Mancabou alias Vieux, agent de sécurité, domicilié à Ouest Foire. Interpellé à son domicile, il a été trouvé par devers lui une arme à feu de type Walther, calibre 22 LR, avec des munitions. Son rôle consistait à développer des stratégies d’attaque contre les forces de sécurité. Le meme jour, il a été procédé aussi à l’interpellation à Rufisque, de Mor Guèye, Moussa Diouf, Léna Diouf, Babacar Ndao, Amar Niang, Aida Niang, et Abdoulaye Ndiaye. Mor Guèye soutient qu’il fait partie du groupe « Forces spéciales » qui a confectionné ses produits explosifs composés d’essence, de l’acide et de l’eau de javel mélangée avec de la moutarde pour créer un effet explosif. L’exploitation de son téléphone portable a permis de savoir qu’ils prévoyaient de s’attaquer à la centrale électrique du Cap des biches, aux intérêts français et aux domiciles de certaines autorités de l’Etat. La fouille de leur véhicule a permis la découverte d’un arsenal de matériel composé de 27 cocktails Molotov, 20 bouteilles contenant des produits chimiques nocifs, 59 bouteilles pour la fabrication de cocktail Molotov, 09 fusées fumigènes, 06 masques à gaz, 05 lunettes de protection oculaire, des masques de protection, des armes blanches, un révolver factice, des herses destinés à crever les roues des véhicules, des sacs contenant des morceaux de tissus destinés à la fabrication des cocktails Molotov. Le 18 juin 2022, à 21h, il a été procédé à l’interpellation du nommé Assane Dramé, de Abdoul Kader et de Seynabou Ndao. Il faisait partie des personnes qui confectionnaient les cocktails Molotov à Rufisque. Le 19 juin, à 20h, Ousmane Seck et Abdoul Aziz Niang ont été interpellés. Selon les renseignements, ils faisaient partie des organisateurs des émeutes du mois de Mars 2021. Ils financent aussi les activités après avoir reçu des fonds provenant de Akhenaton et de Max Kilumati, établis en Europe. En effet, ils avaient déjà planifié des actes de destruction de biens publics, bien avant même la manifestation non interdite du 08 juin 2022. Il a aussi renseigné que c’est Ousmane Seck qui lui a remis des herses qui étaient destinées à crever les roues des véhicules des forces de l’ordre, pour empêcher leur progression. Sur ses indications, il a été procédé à l’interpellation du nommé Ibrahima Diédhiou, de Ziguinchor, de Alioune Badara et de Sounkarou Coly, domicilié aux HLM Rufisque. Le susnommé avait participé à la confection des substances explosives au domicile de Ousmane Diouf, à Rufisque. Ils sont gardés à la Sureté urbaine pour des faits de complot contre l’autorité de l’Etat, acte de nature à occasionner des troubles politiques graves, association de malfaiteurs en vue d’organiser des bandes en leur fournissant des armes, munitions dans le but de s’attaquer à la force publique, détention et transport de produits et substances incendiaires, en vue de commettre de compromettre la sécurité publique, détention illégale d’arme à feu. LE DANGER QUI GUETTE LE SENEGAL EST REEL!!!!!!!! Il faut faire attention avec ces manifestations qui sont maintenant infiltrées par des personnes animées par des tentatives d’actes terroristes.
      Répondre +0 -43
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 23 minutes (12:40 PM)
      free mame diarra fame ,free ahmed aidara , free dethie fall .free gms , liberez tous les detenus politiques , a bas la dictature de macky sall . vive le senegal democratique .
      Répondre +0 -0
    2. Auteur

    il y a 50 minutes (12:13 PM)
    ameth aidara ecrase aliou sall, son frere maky lui prend sa revance en manipulant les institutions
    Répondre +230 -0
    Auteur

    il y a 49 minutes (12:14 PM)
    vraiment c une honte que le tribunal fasse trainer leur propre maire qui n'a absolument rien fait. sauf qu'il est juste opposant !

    il faut le libérer et vivement la paix dans ce pays
    Répondre +92 -0
    Auteur

    Bakhnaaa Daaalll

    il y a 48 minutes (12:16 PM)
    Maky est entrain de jouer avec le feu. On le delogera de son palais, wait and see rekkk. 
    Répondre +160 -0
    Auteur

    il y a 33 minutes (12:30 PM)
    IL NE FAUT JAMAIS PARTICIPER OU ORGANISER UNE MANIFESTATION INTERDITE, D'AUTANT PLUS QUE CES MANIFESTATIONS AU CAUSEES DES MORTS D'HOMMES, DES DESTRUCTIONS DE BIENS APPRTENANT A AUTRUII ET DES TERRORISTES OINT ETE APPREHENDES.

     

    IL FALLAIT FAIRE COMME BARTH? OUSMANE, KHALIFA? HABIB SY ETC. EN RESTANT CHEZ VOUS ET DEMANDER AUX GOSSES DE NE PAS SIORTIR PARCE QUE VOUS NE POURREZ PAS LES CANALISER. IL YH VA DE VOTRE RESPONSABILITE

     

    ET PUIS IL L'ONT FAIT LE VENDREDI. DANS CETTE SITUATION VOUS ALLEZ PASSER LE WEEK END EN PRISON AVANT QU'ON VOUS DEFERE LE LUNDI ET APRES VOUS ALLEZ VERS UN TRIBUNAL DE FLAGRANT DELIT ET PUIS.....

     

    UNE OPPOSITION DEMANDERAIT UNE CERTAINE INTELLIGENCE.

     

    LES MANIFESTATIONS NE PERETTRONT JAMAIS D'ARRIVER AU PALAIS. IL FAUT FORMER VOS MILITANTS ET ALLER TRAVAILLER SUR LE TERRAIN POUR LA CONQUETE DU POUVOIR.

     

    WA SALLAM!!!!
    Répondre +60 -100
LES PLUS LUS

