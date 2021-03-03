Mercredi 03 Mars, 2021 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Justice

AUDITION DEVANT LE JUGE : LES DÉCLARATIONS EXPLOSIVES D'ADJI SARR QUI «ENFONCENT» SONKO

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 03 mars, 2021 à 13:03:31
AUDITION DEVANT LE JUGE : LES DÉCLARATIONS EXPLOSIVES D’ADJI SARR QUI «ENFONCENT» SONKO
L’affaire Ousmane Sonko-Adji Sarr n’a pas encore livré tous ses secrets. En tout cas, les quelques extraits de l’audition de la plaignante Adji Sarr que Le Témoin a furtivement survolés, peuvent heurter les âmes sensibles à la morale et à l’éthique.

D’abord, Adji Sarr n’a changé aucune virgule à sa plainte devant le juge d’instruction. Au contraire, elle a chargé dans les moindres détails Ousmane Sonko. «Il m’a déviergée à deux reprises avant de me violer plusieurs fois», a soutenu Adji Sarr.

Qui était l’avocat qui l’a accompagnée le soir de sa plainte à la gendarmerie ? «Aucun avocat ne m’a accompagnée. D’ailleurs, je n’ai jamais vu ou rencontré un avocat», a persisté et signé Adji Sarr.

«Avant la rédaction de ma plainte jusqu’au dépôt à la gendarmerie, je n’ai jamais vu un avocat à plus forte raison être conseillée par un avocat ou une avocate», a précisé Adji Sarr devant le juge du 8e cabinet. Vrai ou faux ? Wait and see.
Auteur: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com



54 Commentaires

  Auteur

    Tout

    il y a 2 heures (13:03 PM)
    Fille mere.vierge.hoooo
    +15 -20
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:55 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      +100 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:55 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      +16 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:55 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:55 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:55 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:55 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:55 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:55 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:56 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:56 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:56 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:56 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:56 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:56 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (13:56 PM)
      sidy ahmed mbaye sur le pv cite l'avocate aussi on ne peut devierge une personne qu'une fois sinon niata hymen la amm et kou am dome bou 3 ans nekk vierge lol ca fais trop rire
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (14:43 PM)
      adji watawat
      adji yabinde plai te bi avc ton niveau en citant les lois et articles?
      sois un peu i telligente kan mm
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

      C'est Possible

      il y a 32 minutes (14:57 PM)
      tu peux déflorer par devant et par derrière mon cher. anal et vagin. au lieu de rire il faut d'abord réfléchir. je ne dis pas que c'est vrai
      +20 -53
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

      C'est Possible

      il y a 26 minutes (15:03 PM)
      qu'est ce que les pastefiens sont idiots, de vrais ânes. tu peux déflorer par devant et par derrière mon cher. anal et vagin. au lieu de rire il faut d'abord réfléchir. je ne dis pas que c'est vrai
      +15 -4
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      C'est Possible

      il y a 26 minutes (15:03 PM)
      qu'est ce que les pastefiens sont idiots, de vrais ânes. tu peux déflorer par devant et par derrière mon cher. anal et vagin. au lieu de rire il faut d'abord réfléchir. je ne dis pas que c'est vrai
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Tout

    il y a 2 heures (13:03 PM)
    Vierge avec un enfant de trois.senegal rek la meneu ame
    +50 -113
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Tout

    il y a 2 heures (13:03 PM)
    Menteuse
    +28 -81
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Tout

    il y a 2 heures (13:03 PM)
    Doulcate
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:45 PM)
    kone khana da nga dioude rek kham articles constitution yiiy wakh si viol, espèce de maudite menteuse! etre pauvre ne veut pas dire manquer de dignité, bayiil feene pour aame khaliss!
    +13 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 17 minutes (15:12 PM)
      khana khamo pa yoyou di tok si bountou commisariat yi di binde plainte. tu les payes niou binbale la a la main wala saisie et kay ma wakh la séne binde dafa rafet et degu français, sûrement formation senghor lagn diar
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 17 minutes (15:12 PM)
      khana khamo pa yoyou di tok si bountou commisariat yi di binde plainte. tu les payes niou binbale la a la main wala saisie et kay ma wakh la séne binde dafa rafet et degu français, sûrement formation senghor lagn diar
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 17 minutes (15:12 PM)
      khana khamo pa yoyou di tok si bountou commisariat yi di binde plainte. tu les payes niou binbale la a la main wala saisie et kay ma wakh la séne binde dafa rafet et degu français, sûrement formation senghor lagn diar
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 17 minutes (15:12 PM)
      khana khamo pa yoyou di tok si bountou commisariat yi di binde plainte. tu les payes niou binbale la a la main wala saisie et kay ma wakh la séne binde dafa rafet et degu français, sûrement formation senghor lagn diar
      Répondre +1 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 17 minutes (15:12 PM)
      khana khamo pa yoyou di tok si bountou commisariat yi di binde plainte. tu les payes niou binbale la a la main wala saisie et kay ma wakh la séne binde dafa rafet et degu français, sûrement formation senghor lagn diar
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 17 minutes (15:12 PM)
      khana khamo pa yoyou di tok si bountou commisariat yi di binde plainte. tu les payes niou binbale la a la main wala saisie et kay ma wakh la séne binde dafa rafet et degu français, sûrement formation senghor lagn diar
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 17 minutes (15:12 PM)
      khana khamo pa yoyou di tok si bountou commisariat yi di binde plainte. tu les payes niou binbale la a la main wala saisie et kay ma wakh la séne binde dafa rafet et degu français, sûrement formation senghor lagn diar
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 17 minutes (15:12 PM)
      khana khamo pa yoyou di tok si bountou commisariat yi di binde plainte. tu les payes niou binbale la a la main wala saisie et kay ma wakh la séne binde dafa rafet et degu français, sûrement formation senghor lagn diar
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 17 minutes (15:12 PM)
      khana khamo pa yoyou di tok si bountou commisariat yi di binde plainte. tu les payes niou binbale la a la main wala saisie et kay ma wakh la séne binde dafa rafet et degu français, sûrement formation senghor lagn diar
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Kholal Loguay Binde

    il y a 2 heures (13:46 PM)
    Decalaration meunoul enfoncé kéne.. pr
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:46 PM)
    fén rék, bayilén doom jambour
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:46 PM)
    Dévierger deux fois? Éclairez ma lanterne
    +35 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Bon

    il y a 2 heures (13:46 PM)
    ahahahahahahahahahah ahahahahahahahaah ahahahahahaha
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Deugue

    il y a 2 heures (13:48 PM)
    Adji Sarr a un enfant de 3 ans
    +8 -43
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    A53

    il y a 2 heures (13:50 PM)
    Histoire vraiment débile
    +22 -47
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    A53

    il y a 2 heures (13:50 PM)
    Histoire vraiment débile
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    A53

    il y a 2 heures (13:50 PM)
    Histoire vraiment débile
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    A53

    il y a 2 heures (13:50 PM)
    Histoire vraiment débile
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    A53

    il y a 2 heures (13:50 PM)
    Histoire vraiment débile
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    A53

    il y a 2 heures (13:50 PM)
    Histoire vraiment débile
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    A53

    il y a 2 heures (13:50 PM)
    Histoire vraiment débile
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:50 PM)
    Il y'a plus de 30 mensonges et incohérences dans les déclarations de cette pauvre fille.

    Elle aurait 26 ans au lieu de 21 ans aujourd'hui. Joyeux anniversaire Adji SARR.

    Elle a un enfant de 3 ans.

    Pour le dernier viol supposé, elle a demandé à sa collègue de la laisser seule avec l'accusé.

    ... Relater les mensonges revient à écrire un livre.

    Elle n'a pas besoin d'avocat. Trouvez lui un bon psychiatre.
    +16 -62
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Adji

    il y a 2 heures (13:51 PM)
    Joyeux anniversaire adji.Nous savons que sonko a peur de la confrontation .tout ce cirque était prémédité.
    +29 -17
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Galsen

    il y a 2 heures (13:51 PM)
    Ça fait mal au coeur vraiment seneweb mettez nous un sketch à la place de fait divers. Svp
    +8 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Galsen

    il y a 2 heures (13:51 PM)
    Ça fait mal au coeur vraiment seneweb mettez nous un sketch à la place de fait divers. Svp
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Soda

    il y a 2 heures (13:51 PM)
    vraiment adji sarr se fout des sénégalais



    juste à cause de millions qu'on lui propose elle donne 100 versions différentes
    +9 -14
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Macky Douftoune

    il y a 2 heures (13:52 PM)
    Donc Sonko est le pere de son enfant age de 3 ans.
    Répondre +0 -9
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Badiate

    il y a 2 heures (13:52 PM)
    Aidez moi svp. je suis confus en lisant cette déclaration de Adji SARR : «Il m'a déviergée à deux reprises avant de me violer plusieurs fois» dévierger à deux reprises ! Non. je viens de l'apprendre.

    +12 -20
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Tieuy Adji

    il y a 2 heures (13:54 PM)
    mdrr Adji déél fén ndank, comment on peut te dévierger "2 fois" de suite ??? loool.
    +6 -19
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:55 PM)
    mane Douma weidil kein dara.yalla reikka kham.en tout cas ousmane sonko a fait le con en allant se faire masser la bas.

    je ne comprend pas pourquoi les deputes ont droit a une immunite.personne n a droit a la protection Sinon celle qui se comporte bien
    +1 -3
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:57 PM)
    Est ce macky a reçu adji sarr au palais ?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:57 PM)
    Est ce macky a reçu adji sarr au palais ?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:57 PM)
    Est ce macky a reçu adji sarr au palais ?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:57 PM)
    Est ce macky a reçu adji sarr au palais ?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:57 PM)
    Est ce macky a reçu adji sarr au palais ?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Galsen

    il y a 2 heures (13:57 PM)
    COMMENT ON PEUT ETRE VIERGE 2 FOIS ALORS QU'ELLE A ETE VIOLEE PAR SON PROFESSEUR A L'AGE DE 14 ANS MAIS ADJI SARR QUI ES TU ? VRAI MYTOMAN
    +15 -21
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:59 PM)
    Wakhi doff deug . Billahi senegal amouli journalistes . C est ça la déclaration qui enfonce ? Au contraire si c est directement ce qui est sortie de sa langue
    Répondre +11 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (13:59 PM)
    Wakhi doff deug . Billahi senegal amouli journalistes . C est ça la déclaration qui enfonce ? Au contraire si c est directement ce qui est sortie de sa langue directement ai gnouf pour fausses accusations ou directement dalal khél
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Modou

    il y a 1 heure (14:00 PM)
    Encore un os à ronger pour gogo ! Même une demeurée internée à Fann ne peut servir pareilles inepties. Ou alors il faut s'interroger sur les goûts de Sonko. Wassalam
    Répondre +7 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (14:01 PM)
    Elle a accouché par derriere?

    Un enfant de 3 ans et vierge 3fois?
    Répondre +11 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Mort Dans L'âme

    il y a 1 heure (14:09 PM)
    Utiliser la fille orpheline d'autrui pour de sale besognes. Alors que ta fille étudie tranquillement en Europe.

    La familles de cette folle là qui s'appelle adji, doit retirer leur fille de ces apristes preneurs d'otage.
    Répondre +33 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (14:09 PM)
    Adji Sarr n'a rien fait LES VRAI MENTEURS SONT a la presidence , à la justice, à l'assemblée
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Mort Dans L'âme

    il y a 1 heure (14:09 PM)
    Utiliser la fille orpheline d'autrui pour de sale besognes. Alors que ta fille étudie tranquillement en Europe.

    La familles de cette folle là qui s'appelle adji, doit retirer leur fille de ces apristes preneurs d'otage.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (14:12 PM)
    Ooh lisez bien "On m'a déviergé 2 fois" Est-ce qu'une FEMME peut avoir 2 virginités ??
    Répondre +9 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (14:12 PM)
    Ooh lisez bien "On m'a déviergé 2 fois" Est-ce qu'une FEMME peut avoir 2 virginités ??
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (14:12 PM)
    Ooh lisez bien "On m'a déviergé 2 fois" Est-ce qu'une FEMME peut avoir 2 virginités ??
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Raoult

    il y a 1 heure (14:14 PM)
    Devieegee a 2 reprises ngueuthie
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (14:18 PM)
    fenn rek lay deff
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Zouss76

    il y a 1 heure (14:22 PM)
    MENEU FéNNNNNN
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 58 minutes (14:31 PM)
    Elle s'enfonce vous voulez dire : car dire qu'elle a elle même écrit la plainte sans l'aide d'avocat et citer des articles du code pénal, il faut vraiment le faire. Il n'y a rien qui ait change Seneweb, il faut changer le titre.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 58 minutes (14:31 PM)
    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 57 minutes (14:31 PM)
    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 57 minutes (14:32 PM)
    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 57 minutes (14:32 PM)
    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!

    Manipulatoin!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 56 minutes (14:33 PM)
    donc on peut etre devierge à deux reprises... ADJI YA MEUNEU DOULE
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 41 minutes (14:48 PM)
    Doul rek cette pute de la république

    Après Karim et khalifa c'est le tour de sonko
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 41 minutes (14:48 PM)
    Doul rek cette pute de la république

    Après Karim et khalifa c'est le tour de sonko
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 11 minutes (15:17 PM)
    Une vierge qui a un enfant de trois ans
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
