AUDITION DEVANT LE JUGE : LES DÉCLARATIONS EXPLOSIVES D’ADJI SARR QUI «ENFONCENT» SONKO

L’affaire Ousmane Sonko-Adji Sarr n’a pas encore livré tous ses secrets. En tout cas, les quelques extraits de l’audition de la plaignante Adji Sarr que Le Témoin a furtivement survolés, peuvent heurter les âmes sensibles à la morale et à l’éthique.D’abord, Adji Sarr n’a changé aucune virgule à sa plainte devant le juge d’instruction. Au contraire, elle a chargé dans les moindres détails Ousmane Sonko. «Il m’a déviergée à deux reprises avant de me violer plusieurs fois», a soutenu Adji Sarr.Qui était l’avocat qui l’a accompagnée le soir de sa plainte à la gendarmerie ? «Aucun avocat ne m’a accompagnée. D’ailleurs, je n’ai jamais vu ou rencontré un avocat», a persisté et signé Adji Sarr.«Avant la rédaction de ma plainte jusqu’au dépôt à la gendarmerie, je n’ai jamais vu un avocat à plus forte raison être conseillée par un avocat ou une avocate», a précisé Adji Sarr devant le juge du 8e cabinet. Vrai ou faux ? Wait and see.