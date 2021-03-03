L’affaire Ousmane Sonko-Adji Sarr n’a pas encore livré tous ses secrets. En tout cas, les quelques extraits de l’audition de la plaignante Adji Sarr que Le Témoin a furtivement survolés, peuvent heurter les âmes sensibles à la morale et à l’éthique.
D’abord, Adji Sarr n’a changé aucune virgule à sa plainte devant le juge d’instruction. Au contraire, elle a chargé dans les moindres détails Ousmane Sonko. «Il m’a déviergée à deux reprises avant de me violer plusieurs fois», a soutenu Adji Sarr.
Qui était l’avocat qui l’a accompagnée le soir de sa plainte à la gendarmerie ? «Aucun avocat ne m’a accompagnée. D’ailleurs, je n’ai jamais vu ou rencontré un avocat», a persisté et signé Adji Sarr.
«Avant la rédaction de ma plainte jusqu’au dépôt à la gendarmerie, je n’ai jamais vu un avocat à plus forte raison être conseillée par un avocat ou une avocate», a précisé Adji Sarr devant le juge du 8e cabinet. Vrai ou faux ? Wait and see.
AUDITION DEVANT LE JUGE : LES DÉCLARATIONS EXPLOSIVES D'ADJI SARR QUI «ENFONCENT» SONKO
Elle aurait 26 ans au lieu de 21 ans aujourd'hui. Joyeux anniversaire Adji SARR.
Elle a un enfant de 3 ans.
Pour le dernier viol supposé, elle a demandé à sa collègue de la laisser seule avec l'accusé.
... Relater les mensonges revient à écrire un livre.
Elle n'a pas besoin d'avocat. Trouvez lui un bon psychiatre.
Sodail y a 2 heures (13:51 PM)
juste à cause de millions qu'on lui propose elle donne 100 versions différentes
je ne comprend pas pourquoi les deputes ont droit a une immunite.personne n a droit a la protection Sinon celle qui se comporte bien
Un enfant de 3 ans et vierge 3fois?
La familles de cette folle là qui s'appelle adji, doit retirer leur fille de ces apristes preneurs d'otage.
La familles de cette folle là qui s'appelle adji, doit retirer leur fille de ces apristes preneurs d'otage.
Après Karim et khalifa c'est le tour de sonko
