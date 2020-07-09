Jeudi 09 Juillet, 2020 á Dakar
Honorariat au CESE : La Cour suprême donne son verdict aujourd'hui

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 09 juillet, 2020
Honorariat au CESE : La Cour suprême donne son verdict aujourd'hui
C'est ce jeudi que la Chambre administrative de la Cour suprême se penche sur les deux requêtes introduites auprès de l'instance judiciaire par le Congrès pour la renaissance démocratique (CRD) autour des décrets instaurant l'honorariat au Conseil économique social et environnemental (CESE).

Selon Les Échos et Libération, Abdoul Mbaye et Cie exigeaient la publication dans le journal officiel et la clarification sur l'authenticité des deux autres décrets numérotés 2020-964 et datés du 17 avril 2020 portant création du statut d'honorariat pour les anciens présidents du CESE.
liiiiiiiaffaire_de_malade

2 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Kagame Rôle Modele

    il y a 14 minutes (09:23 AM)
    MAcky sall prend exemple sur Paul Kagame pour arrêter ta corruption érigée en mode de Gouvernance: c'est un cancer Pour un État - la corruption: Auteur

    il y a 8 heures (00:50 AM)

    I want to just move on to another natural topic I think when we talk about these crises and what the root cause of some of these crises is the rare metals and their exploitation. I want to talk about corruption, a phenomenon that is pervasive throughout the world yes, but that seems to be more so in Africa. The African Union Commission in fact estimated that on average every year the illicit financial flows out of Africa add up to about fifty billion dollars and that's a conservative estimate. You yourself have been fighting corruption you say, it's feasible you have said: “this is a campaign that can be won but tolerating corruption is a choice it is not inevitable and it is within our power to do so” but can you really root out corruption at the systemic level







    President Paul Kagame : it's possible for example we have started with our own country we have tried to put systems in place institutions but also carried out education throughout different levels of society to understand the implications of allowing corruption to be rooted in our society and we have encouraged openness to talk about it. In other words we introduced a couple of things transparency accountability and we have seen levels really come down of corruption in my own country and this is what we discuss with the neighbors and others on our continent we can deal with this problem and already we know the dangers world we've seen that it is so it's a mindset problem if people don't want corruption and want to fight it corruption will be reduced to the most minimum







    so you don't believe that it is also a a cultural issue that has permeated some of the more local aspects of everyday life and I know I'll just put it in so next you say you've done quite a bit and transparency international actually ranks Rwanda the fourth least corrupt African country and you yourself have taken measures to reduce corruption by putting for example government services online as a way to reduce the bribes that are give and taken but do you think this will actually you know root out corruption how long would it take







    President Paul Kagame : it will root out corruption not only in Rwanda even with others who want to root out corruption in their places or continent-wide and this is why I'm saying it's not it's not cultural, it's only that it has gone on for too long and people have sort of made it a way of life without consequences or at least they don't see the consequences otherwise the consequences are always there. So and by the way the fifty billion dollars that leaves the continent and go somewhere else you understand it's not just African involved. It's also those people where the money actually goes. Corruption is not African at all it's a global problem as you rightly say but there has been more of it practiced and many because of different factors including lack of governance proper governance structures in place even under development itself has contributed to that because people given so little, end up losing so much because of that.







    so you're saying a certain level of complicity if I read you correctly within Western capitals I imagine.







    President Paul Kagame : Even without African the Western capitals I think within capitals of the West there is the corruption.







    source:



    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltqGBt0Gdlk&t=1277s
    • Auteur

      Gestion Sobre De Macky

      il y a 4 minutes (09:33 AM)
      en 7 ans le président macky sall à grille 56 milliards de francs cfa ( grille on à bien dit ou bouzille si vous préférez ):
      cet argent, selon mody niang, qui en a fait la révélation, représente les fonds politiques. «macky sall les a dépensés avec sa femme et sa famille. il s’agit d’un budget plus lourd que celui de l’elysée. quand il parle d’abus il doit commencer par lui-même», a-t-il martelé. avant d’ajouter : «aminata tall, avec le cese, a consommé 42 milliards. pour quel résultat ? rien. idem pour le hcct. s’il y a mal gouvernance, c’est parce qu’il n’y a pas de sanctions. macky sall ne nous respecte pas.»
    2. Auteur

    il y a 3 minutes (09:34 AM)
    Macky et P.Kagame ? Y a même pas photo d abord !
