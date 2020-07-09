Honorariat au CESE : La Cour suprême donne son verdict aujourd'hui

C'est ce jeudi que la Chambre administrative de la Cour suprême se penche sur les deux requêtes introduites auprès de l'instance judiciaire par le Congrès pour la renaissance démocratique (CRD) autour des décrets instaurant l'honorariat au Conseil économique social et environnemental (CESE).





