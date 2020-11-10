Mardi 10 Novembre, 2020 á Dakar
La communauté Baye Fall en deuil

Par: Maria DIOP - Seneweb.com | 10 novembre, 2020 à 10:11:55  | Lu 2579 Fois |  17 Commentaires
La communauté Baye Fall en deuil
La communauté Baye Fall est en deuil. Serigne Bassirou Fall Al Khourane, fils de Serigne Mbacké Fall Ibn Mame Cheikh Ibrahima Fall «Lamp», a rendu l’âme ce mardi 10 novembre 2020, vers 1h du matin. Le défunt était toujours au service de son grand-père.

Seneweb présente ses condoléances à la famille de Mame Cheikh Ibrahima Fall.

7 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:25 AM)
    Allahouma ikhfirlaho war'hamho.
    2. Auteur

    Fall_yaram

    il y a 3 heures (10:25 AM)
    Yalla na yalla yokou ay leramm té wanalé ko akk mamam Sidy birahim Fall
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (10:47 AM)
    Mba dane na diouli akh woor? Kou djoulli woul dou dougou mouk aldiana.
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (10:49 AM)
    Wa allah akhlam. Seul dieu sait, yaw do yalla, mandoul té nga nianal ko so ko meunoul, nga teudj sa gatte
    Auteur

    Bényoonnkéssé

    il y a 2 heures (11:00 AM)
    yalla ak mouhammad ak les 4 halifs bien guidés(aboubacr, oumar, ousmane, ali)
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (12:37 PM)
      de mécréants comme ta pute de mère enculé par ton vaut rien de père pour pondre une saleté comme toi
    Auteur

    Ultra Conservateur

    il y a 2 heures (11:11 AM)
    Serigne Bassirou Fall Alkhourane nite kou meune alkhouraane.

    Yalnako yalla yereum té diégueul ko.
    Auteur

    Khalass

    il y a 37 minutes (12:36 PM)
    Que dieu tout puissant lui réserve son paradis Amine
