La communauté Baye Fall en deuil

La communauté Baye Fall est en deuil. Serigne Bassirou Fall Al Khourane, fils de Serigne Mbacké Fall Ibn Mame Cheikh Ibrahima Fall «Lamp», a rendu l’âme ce mardi 10 novembre 2020, vers 1h du matin. Le défunt était toujours au service de son grand-père.
Seneweb présente ses condoléances à la famille de Mame Cheikh Ibrahima Fall.
Yalnako yalla yereum té diégueul ko.
