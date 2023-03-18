Samedi 18 Mars, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Politique

Barthélemy Dias s'alarme de l'état de santé de Sonko et appelle les manifestants à "maintenir la pression"

Par: Absa HANE - Seneweb.com | 18 mars, 2023 à 18:03:07
Barthélemy Dias s'alarme de l'état de santé de Sonko et appelle les manifestants à "maintenir la pression"
Depuis le jeudi 16 mars, le leader du parti Pastef, Ousmane Sonko est interné dans une clinique non loin de sa demeure. Selon certains de ses proches, le maire de Ziguinchor serait dans « un état critique ». Après avoir rendu visite à son « ami », Barthélemy Dias avance que « l’état de Ousmane Sonko n’est pas du tout rassurant ». « Ce que je peux dire c’est que la place de Ousmane Sonko n’est pas ici. Il doit être évacué sans aucun doute. Je serai plus rassuré si cela était fait» a lâché le maire de Dakar au sortir de la clinique. 

Sur l’origine des maux du leader de Pastef, Barthélemy Dias affirme: « A plusieurs reprises j’ai été gazé lors de manifestations et je suis persuadé que Ousmane Sonko n’a pas humé du gaz lacrymogène ». 

Pour que le maire de Ziguinchor puisse être évacué, Barthélemy Diaz demande aux manifestants de « maintenir la pression dans la rue ».
Auteur: Absa HANE - Seneweb.com



  1. Auteur

    il y a 59 minutes (18:48 PM)
    Il n'a rien du tout. Il a eu peur c'est tout.🤣
    • Auteur

      Sonko

      il y a 54 minutes (18:54 PM)
      Le cinéma de Sonko et pastef pour créer une maladie imaginaire et fuir ses procès , ce cinéma là est déjà connu depuis 2 jours. Wiri Wiri preuves RÉK 
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 52 minutes (18:55 PM)
      Le simple fait qu'il soit encore hospitalisé à SUMA Assistance montre qu'il n'a rien 
      cette clinique n'a pas les compétences pour gérer les cas préoccupant ou grave
      pour qui connaît le secteur de la santé sait que clinique SUMA moy Lolou 
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

    2. Auteur

    il y a 56 minutes (18:51 PM)
    Une grande gueuele simplement . Un maire qui  monte sur son batiment pour jeter des pierres aux gendarmes doit la fermer . Ils invitent les gens à affronter les FDS et se cachent dans les pagnes de leurs épouses . Tchimmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
    Répondre +74 -5251
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 53 minutes (18:54 PM)
    Il aura tout essayé, notre Oussou national.

    Il ne lui reste qu'une seule solution : fuir dare dare vers Paname.

    Chez les amis de Guy Marius.

    Thiey politique !!!
    Répondre +66 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 50 minutes (18:57 PM)
    Tous ces repondeurs payes par l'etat vont se cacher si Ousmane Sonko meurt et les population prennent revanche sur le pouvoir. Personne ne sera a l'abri.

    Macky Sall doit evacuer Ousmane Sonko sinon ca sera la fin de son regime si Sonko perd sa vie...
    Répondre +96 -53
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 49 minutes (18:58 PM)
    Empoisonné certainement? C'est tres grave...!
    Répondre +2 -6
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Mdr

    il y a 46 minutes (19:01 PM)
    A ce rythme l'opposition va perdre sa crédibilité. 

    Il faut avoir le courage pour faire le point et surtout trouver un bon profil consensuel pour l'opposition. 

    Je crois sincèrement que Sonko n'est pas le bon. Plus on avance , plus les Senegalais se démarquent de lui.

    Le Dilemme s'installe.  Soit il est malade ( on lui souhaite prompte rétablissement) et indisponible. 

    Soit il revient er ds ce cas je vois pas comment il va s'en sortir avec ce dossier de diffamation. Tt indique qu'il n'a pas les preuves.

    Pastef a fait bcp d'erreurs dans sa communication et sa stratégie d'alliance. 

    Le Projet semble être aux oubliettes.  A la place le Gastsa Gatsa qui de tte façon ne pourra triompher de L'État . Si l' Etat tombe nous perrissons tous.

    Il fallait surtout pas laisser Sonko s'attaquer continuellement aux institutions de LEtat. 
    Répondre +23 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Zeuss Zeusss Zeussss

    il y a 45 minutes (19:02 PM)
    Le constat est simple . L'état a maîtrisé la situation . Même s'il meurt personne ne bouge . Être entre la vie et la mort est pire que d'aller en prison et pourtant les gens ne manifestent même pas pour qu'on lui restitue son passeport . 
    Répondre +7 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Logique

    il y a 44 minutes (19:03 PM)
    si c'est à cause seulement du gaz on a qu'à évacuer les manifestants alors.

     Ou bien on s'en fou d'eux ?
    Répondre +24 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Le Vrai

    il y a 37 minutes (19:11 PM)
    Le vraiBeaucoup de dakarois ont inhalé du gaz lacrymogène. Certains ont eu du mal à respirer, d'autres en souffrent encore. Alors, je vous conseille d'aller voir les habitants des quartiers de Kayes, parc,  de l'avenue Lamine Gueye, de la cité cap-erdienne, de la rue Tolbiac, qui en sont victimes  et d'exiger leur évacuation en France ou ailleurs que le Sénégal.Arrêtez la manipulation et dites à Sonko de cesser avec la quiétude des sénégalais. Aujourd'hui où sont les enfants arrêtés? Dans les commissariats, sans doute. Où sont les vôtres? Chez vous, à tranquillement regarder la télé et savourer la bonne ambiance familiale.

    Diaralnama sama bakane, avait-il dit. Donc à quoi bon l'évacuer? Ainsi pourrait-on sde poser la question. Personellement, ,je lui souhaite un bon rétablissement,,puis une aptitude intellectuelle à amener ses preuves au tribunal; sans tambours ni trompettes.

    Stop!Le vrai.

     

     
    Répondre +65 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 29 minutes (19:18 PM)
    Certaines cliniques sont des hôtels. Vous y passez 3 jours vous payez 350 000 F avec de simples perfusions . 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Yayou Sonko Djourate

    il y a 10 minutes (19:37 PM)
    Sonko sou déwé yayam diourate
    Répondre +17 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Patriote

    il y a 10 minutes (19:38 PM)
    Regarder moi ce porc qui invite les enfants des autres à la mort et couver les siens chaleureusement quelque part 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 minutes (19:45 PM)
    Le malade imaginaire a quitté la clinique de complaisance, sur ses deux jambes. Il est gueri d'un coup.

     :xaxataay: 

    Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Ousmane Sonko Interpellé Et Extrait Manu Militari De Son Véhicule
Politique 16 mars, 2023
7 Latest News 01
Procès Contre Mame Mbaye Niang : Ousmane Sonko Recrute Trois Avocats étrangers
Justice 16 mars, 2023
8 Latest News 01
Ousmane Sonko Finalement évacué à La Clinique
Video 16 mars, 2023
9 Latest News 01
Affaire Prodac : Le Juge Boude La Salle D’audience, Excédé Par Une Requête D’un Avocat De Sonko
Politique 16 mars, 2023
10 Latest News 01
Audience Spéciale, à Huis Clos, Dossier En état D’être Jugé : Tout Ce Qu’il Faut Savoir
Justice 16 mars, 2023
11 Latest News 01
Les Mots Crus De Me Ciré Clédor Ly Au Juge : “psychologiquement, Je Ne Pourrais Pas…”
Politique 16 mars, 2023
12 Latest News 01
[récap] Le Procès De Ousmane Sonko Dégénère En Pugilat
Politique 16 mars, 2023
13 Latest News 01
Édition Spéciale : Tout Sur Le Procès Sonko Vs Mame Mbaye Niang
EN DIRECT 16 mars, 2023
14 Latest News 01
Trafic De Cocaïne : Trahi Par Ses Empreintes, Serigne Sylla A été Arrêté à L’ambassade Des États-unis
International 17 mars, 2023
15 Latest News 01
Affaire Mame Mbaye Niang - Ousmane Sonko : Le Procès Renvoyé
Societe 16 mars, 2023
