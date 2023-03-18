Barthélemy Dias s’alarme de l’état de santé de Sonko et appelle les manifestants à “maintenir la pression”

Depuis le jeudi 16 mars, le leader du parti Pastef, Ousmane Sonko est interné dans une clinique non loin de sa demeure. Selon certains de ses proches, le maire de Ziguinchor serait dans « un état critique ». Après avoir rendu visite à son « ami », Barthélemy Dias avance que « l’état de Ousmane Sonko n’est pas du tout rassurant ». « Ce que je peux dire c’est que la place de Ousmane Sonko n’est pas ici. Il doit être évacué sans aucun doute. Je serai plus rassuré si cela était fait» a lâché le maire de Dakar au sortir de la clinique.
Sur l’origine des maux du leader de Pastef, Barthélemy Dias affirme: « A plusieurs reprises j’ai été gazé lors de manifestations et je suis persuadé que Ousmane Sonko n’a pas humé du gaz lacrymogène ».
Pour que le maire de Ziguinchor puisse être évacué, Barthélemy Diaz demande aux manifestants de « maintenir la pression dans la rue ».
13 Commentaires
Sonkoil y a 54 minutes (18:54 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 52 minutes (18:55 PM)
cette clinique n'a pas les compétences pour gérer les cas préoccupant ou grave
pour qui connaît le secteur de la santé sait que clinique SUMA moy Lolou
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:43 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:44 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (19:45 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Il ne lui reste qu'une seule solution : fuir dare dare vers Paname.
Chez les amis de Guy Marius.
Thiey politique !!!
Macky Sall doit evacuer Ousmane Sonko sinon ca sera la fin de son regime si Sonko perd sa vie...
Mdril y a 46 minutes (19:01 PM)
Il faut avoir le courage pour faire le point et surtout trouver un bon profil consensuel pour l'opposition.
Je crois sincèrement que Sonko n'est pas le bon. Plus on avance , plus les Senegalais se démarquent de lui.
Le Dilemme s'installe. Soit il est malade ( on lui souhaite prompte rétablissement) et indisponible.
Soit il revient er ds ce cas je vois pas comment il va s'en sortir avec ce dossier de diffamation. Tt indique qu'il n'a pas les preuves.
Pastef a fait bcp d'erreurs dans sa communication et sa stratégie d'alliance.
Le Projet semble être aux oubliettes. A la place le Gastsa Gatsa qui de tte façon ne pourra triompher de L'État . Si l' Etat tombe nous perrissons tous.
Il fallait surtout pas laisser Sonko s'attaquer continuellement aux institutions de LEtat.
Zeuss Zeusss Zeussssil y a 45 minutes (19:02 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 15 minutes (19:32 PM)
Logiqueil y a 44 minutes (19:03 PM)
Ou bien on s'en fou d'eux ?
Le Vraiil y a 37 minutes (19:11 PM)
Diaralnama sama bakane, avait-il dit. Donc à quoi bon l'évacuer? Ainsi pourrait-on sde poser la question. Personellement, ,je lui souhaite un bon rétablissement,,puis une aptitude intellectuelle à amener ses preuves au tribunal; sans tambours ni trompettes.
Stop!Le vrai.
Yayou Sonko Djourateil y a 10 minutes (19:37 PM)
Patrioteil y a 10 minutes (19:38 PM)
Comment fait un pastefien pour etre aussi con ?
Participer à la Discussion