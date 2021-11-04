Jeudi 04 Novembre, 2021 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Politique

Élections Locales : 12 listes en lice pour la mairie de Dakar

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 04 novembre, 2021 à 07:11:06  | Lu 1501 Fois |  4 Commentaires
Élections Locales : 12 listes en lice pour la mairie de Dakar
La bataille pour la mairie de Dakar sera âprement disputée. D’après les informations de L’Observateur, 12 listes seront en compétition pour conquérir la Ville.

Parmi ces listes, on peut citer Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY), Yewwi Askan Wi, Wallu Sénégal, Bokk Gis-Gis, Gueum sa Bopp, Sénégal Horizon 2035, UC/Bunt Bi...
Auteur: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com



3 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Rien Compris

    il y a 48 minutes (08:16 AM)
    Mane je n'ai rien compris, je ne sais pas qui pourra m'aider. 

    12 liste ça signifie 12 candidats alors?? aux dernières nouvelles 5 ou 6 candidats laa diapone pour mairie Dakar bi 
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 23 minutes (08:41 AM)
    voila pourquoi l'APR va gagner , avec des imbeciles d'opposants qui ne pensent qu'q leur gueuelt , genre Barthelemy Diaz . Bref je ne vote plus pour personne , juste des opportuniste affame .
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Buur

    il y a 6 minutes (08:58 AM)
    dakar aux lebous,rendre a sedar ce qui appartient a sedar !!!allez devellopper vos villages ,villes et regions...

    vraiement NDAKHAROU NEKHNA !
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
