Élections Locales : 12 listes en lice pour la mairie de Dakar

La bataille pour la mairie de Dakar sera âprement disputée. D’après les informations de L’Observateur, 12 listes seront en compétition pour conquérir la Ville.
Parmi ces listes, on peut citer Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY), Yewwi Askan Wi, Wallu Sénégal, Bokk Gis-Gis, Gueum sa Bopp, Sénégal Horizon 2035, UC/Bunt Bi...
Parmi ces listes, on peut citer Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY), Yewwi Askan Wi, Wallu Sénégal, Bokk Gis-Gis, Gueum sa Bopp, Sénégal Horizon 2035, UC/Bunt Bi...
3 Commentaires
Rien Comprisil y a 48 minutes (08:16 AM)
12 liste ça signifie 12 candidats alors?? aux dernières nouvelles 5 ou 6 candidats laa diapone pour mairie Dakar bi
Reply_authoril y a 27 minutes (08:36 AM)
Buuril y a 6 minutes (08:58 AM)
vraiement NDAKHAROU NEKHNA !
Participer à la Discussion