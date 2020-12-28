Suppression annoncée du statut de la ville de Dakar : L'Imam Ratib de la Grande Mosquée menace Macky

Serigne Alioune Moussa Samb, Imam Ratib de la Grande Mosquée de Dakar, réagit à la suppression annoncée du statut de la ville de Dakar.
Et c'est pour menacer Macky Sall et son régime : "L'État n'a rien à Dakar. Tout appartient aux Lébous. Qu'on ne nous pousse pas à la révolte. Nous ferons face à toute forme d'agression".
Le chef religieux de marteler dans Vox Populi : "Que ceux qui nous gouvernent sachent que le Cap-Vert ne leur appartient pas et ne leur appartiendra jamais. Nous avons des papiers clairs. Il est temps qu'on nous respecte. La France, elle-même, ne nous a jamais gouvernée. Personne ne pourra falsifier les choses. Ce qui s'est passé en Algérie aura lieu chez nous".
Enough is enough, your hatred towards our President is increasingly becoming exorbitant and that needs to stop period. You and the guy in Kaolack are no Allah nor can you do anything to our President without the wishes of Allah Aza Wazala.
The MFDC Dakar branch will never succeed Insha-Allah.
Jarjefaty Serigne Touba Khadimu Rassoul Ahmad Bamba.
