Tribunal de Dakar : Ousmane Sonko reçoit des soins de son médecin personnel

Ousmane Sonko est entrain de recevoir des soins de son médecin personnel au sein du tribunal de Dakar.
Au moment où ces lignes sont écrites, l’audience est suspendue. Et pour cause, la Cour s’est retirée face au refus de Maître Ousseynou Fall de quitter la salle.
26 Commentaires
Spaghettiil y a 40 minutes (14:12 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 35 minutes (14:17 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 32 minutes (14:20 PM)
C'est bien Sonk . Good job
Ndiagoil y a 19 minutes (14:33 PM)
Manipulation
Cinéma
Reply_authoril y a 10 minutes (14:42 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 8 minutes (14:44 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 7 minutes (14:45 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (14:48 PM)
Ce type devrait avoir honte.
Reply_authoril y a 7 minutes (14:45 PM)
Ce genre de photo n'est pas digne et destinée à nuire à l'image de notre président.
Reply_authoril y a 35 minutes (14:17 PM)
Afoil y a 36 minutes (14:16 PM)
Hahahaha!!!il y a 35 minutes (14:17 PM)
Sonko mo meuna politik oh !!!!
khekh si KAW khekh di souf khekh partout!!!!
gagner si KAW gagner si souf gagner partout!!!!
jimbory est fini!!! Ndeysaane mingui goukhi lekh!!!
Irvingil y a 34 minutes (14:18 PM)
Fer Ngouril y a 33 minutes (14:19 PM)
Mascotteil y a 32 minutes (14:20 PM)
Luneboyil y a 32 minutes (14:20 PM)
Ddfil y a 31 minutes (14:21 PM)
Deril y a 30 minutes (14:22 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 20 minutes (14:32 PM)
Abouil y a 20 minutes (14:32 PM)
Barguetil y a 10 minutes (14:42 PM)
Wooyil y a 5 minutes (14:47 PM)
Sénégalaisil y a 9 secondes (14:52 PM)
Participer à la Discussion