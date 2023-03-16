Jeudi 16 Mars, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Politique

Tribunal de Dakar : Ousmane Sonko reçoit des soins de son médecin personnel

Par: Ndèye Astou KONATÉ - Seneweb.com | 16 mars, 2023 à 14:03:03
Tribunal de Dakar : Ousmane Sonko reçoit des soins de son médecin personnel
Ousmane Sonko est entrain de recevoir des soins de son médecin personnel au sein du tribunal de Dakar. 

Au moment où ces lignes sont écrites, l’audience est suspendue. Et pour cause, la Cour s’est retirée face au refus de Maître Ousseynou Fall de quitter la salle. 


Auteur: Ndèye Astou KONATÉ - Seneweb.com



26 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Spaghetti

    il y a 40 minutes (14:12 PM)
    Quelle comedien se sonko
    Répondre +110 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 32 minutes (14:20 PM)
      En tout cas il est fort . Le seul à resister à macky sans qu'il n'y puisse absolument rien. 
      C'est bien Sonk . Good job
      Répondre +4 -25
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 10 minutes (14:42 PM)
      ki il est dangereux,tiut ça c'st pour la presse international. pour lui son image est plus important que le sénégal. yewooleen
      Répondre +7 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 39 minutes (14:13 PM)
    Quel comédien.

    Ce type devrait avoir honte.
    Répondre +102 -214
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 39 minutes (14:13 PM)
    Mon président tien bon !
    Répondre +123 -80
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 37 minutes (14:15 PM)
    Mais qui a balancé cette photo sur les réseaux sociaux !

    Ce genre de photo n'est pas digne et destinée à nuire à l'image de notre président. 
    Répondre +2 -22
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Afo

    il y a 36 minutes (14:16 PM)
    Ce Sonko est vrai Clown hhhaaa, Mr le medecin , il n'a pas besoin de tes services, il est nostalgique de Mlle Adji
    Répondre +84 -9
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Hahahaha!!!

    il y a 35 minutes (14:17 PM)
    Tom et Jerry hahahaha jinakh day bari pakh!!!!

     

    Sonko mo meuna politik oh !!!!

     

    khekh si KAW khekh di souf khekh partout!!!!

     

    gagner si KAW gagner si souf gagner partout!!!!

     

    jimbory est fini!!! Ndeysaane mingui goukhi lekh!!!
    Répondre +17 -26
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 34 minutes (14:18 PM)
    Les masseuses, pardon les kinésithérapeutes font grève ?...quelle étron ce comédien !!
    Répondre +26 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Irving

    il y a 34 minutes (14:18 PM)
    Le gatsa gatsa ne vient que de commencer. Tient bon Oussou, ce n'est que le premier jour. On verra bien si ce pays appartient à une minorité de pastefessiens. 
    Répondre +38 -46
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Fer Ngour

    il y a 33 minutes (14:19 PM)
    C es de l ipocritie pour ne répondre au tribunal il faut le flageller pour qu il dise la vérité 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Mascotte

    il y a 32 minutes (14:20 PM)
    Khamna bouguena talékou dehh comme sweet beauty; Ce Sonko aucune classe bilaye bolène ko djokhé rewmi bial vous allez le regretter amerement

     

     
    Répondre +110 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Luneboy

    il y a 32 minutes (14:20 PM)
    Où est Adji Sarr ?
    Répondre +10 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Ddf

    il y a 31 minutes (14:21 PM)
    Sonko is seek hé Need a sexual healing !!! 
    Répondre +7 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Der

    il y a 30 minutes (14:22 PM)
     Il faut l envoyer au salon de massage pour qu il trouve son esprit
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 29 minutes (14:23 PM)
    On veut voir les "kinesitherapeutes"...En string !!
    Répondre +7 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 23 minutes (14:29 PM)
    Mdrrr gatsa gatsa ba fii mdrrrrr
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 22 minutes (14:30 PM)
    Ani makhana mii?? Mdrrr son medecin perso fo nekone bimiy dem thi adji ? 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (14:32 PM)
      Le fait d'avoir amené son médecin personnel avec lui en dit tout sur le fait que tout était préparé.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Abou

    il y a 20 minutes (14:32 PM)
    Gatsa Gatsa mode allongé, Thiey bi prési
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 17 minutes (14:35 PM)
    Ils font tout pour obtenir encore un renvoi du procès. Sonko est un vrai clown, inapte pour diriger le pays 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 17 minutes (14:35 PM)
    Tout ça n'est pas sérieux ...Le pays tourne en relenti à cause d'un petit minable qui sait him self qu'il n'a pas raison ...Quelle connerie alors!!!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 14 minutes (14:38 PM)
    Cette photo arrive depuis le staff de com du palais pour attiser l'incendie que le roi a allumé
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 13 minutes (14:39 PM)
    S'en fout "d'Ardo".....on veut voir les "kinesitherapeutes"...en string !!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 12 minutes (14:40 PM)
    14h38...même si elle vient du Pape ton gourou à son médecin perso,..donc à quoi sert notre kinesitherapeute nationale ?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Barguet

    il y a 10 minutes (14:42 PM)
    Faites venir Adji Sarr la fée aux doigts d'or
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 8 minutes (14:44 PM)
    A partir d'aujourd'hui, j'ai la certitude que Sonko n'est pas fait pour diriger ce pays. Beaucoup d'hommes politiques sont passés par des étapes difficiles avant d'accéder au pouvoir mais jamais ils n'ont accepté de se faire voir à travers certaines images.  Les images à travers lesquelles je vois Sonko depuis quelques temps, prouvent qu'il n'est pas un homme d'Etat et qu'il n'accédera pas au pouvoir. 
    Répondre +106 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Wooy

    il y a 5 minutes (14:47 PM)
    Yow wowalma Adji Sarr fofou pour mou masséko... Adji, waw Adji kaye masselma Oussou mou saleté mii! Après Guy Marius Sagna hier, c'est autour de Sonko de jouer au malade imaginaire. Je suis sûr qu'il s'est relevé juste après la photo. C'est le YAW Comédie Show! Et ces gens veulent diriger le Sénégal...
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Sénégalais

    il y a 9 secondes (14:52 PM)
    Honnêtement SONKO ne peut pas et ne DOIT JAMAIS diriger ce pays. Je me demande ce qu'il a sacrifié pour que ces jeunes soient prets à donner leur vie. Nul ne peut fragiliser un Etat encore moins un aspirant Président.... Si l'Etat ne prend pas ses responsabilités... L'ARMEE le fera!!! A bon entendeur Salut....
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
