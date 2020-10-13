Gamou 2020: Serigne Moustapha Sy célèbre le Mawlid à Tivaouane

Malgré la déclaration du khalife général des Tidianes, Serigne Babacar Sy Mansour, demandant aux fidèles de célébrer le Mawlid chez eux, le guide moral du dahira Moustarchidina Wal Moustarchidaty, Serigne Moustapha Sy, compte bien célébrer le Gamou, au niveau du champ de courses de la cité religieuse.
En effet, il a appelé les talibés à venir commémorer avec lui la naissance du Prophète Mohamed (Psl), comme à l'accoutumée. C'est du moins ce qu'a fait savoir le chargé de communication dudit dahira, Makhary Mbaye, contacté par Seneweb.
Il révèle, d'ailleurs, qu'une journée de nettoiement est prévue le samedi prochain sur le site qui va abriter la cérémonie.
Pour rappel, le khalife général des Tidianes a demandé aux fidèles de célébrer le gamou chacun chez soi, pour éviter la propagation du Coronavirus.
16 Commentaires
Why?il y a 1 heure (15:02 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 55 minutes (15:07 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 47 minutes (15:15 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 46 minutes (15:16 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 44 minutes (15:18 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 18 minutes (15:44 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 4 minutes (15:58 PM)
Modouil y a 56 minutes (15:06 PM)
Akassail y a 54 minutes (15:08 PM)
Wawawil y a 44 minutes (15:18 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 19 minutes (15:43 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 18 minutes (15:44 PM)
Diop Fallil y a 40 minutes (15:22 PM)
CE TYPE EST COMME MODOU KARA, IL FAIT TOUJOURS LE CONTRAIRE DES AUTRES ET C'EST UN DOORKATOU MARTEAU, TOUJOURS A RACONTER DES MENSONGES ET A FAIRE DU CHANTAGE AUX GENS.
LA PREUVE IL AVAIT PROMIS D'ALLER EN PRISON AVEC KHALIFA SALL ET IL L'A COMPLETEMENT OUBLIE DES QU'ON L'A MIS EN PRISON.
LORSQUE JE SUIS SES GAMOUS AUX CHAMPS DE COURSE A LA TELE JE ME RENDS COMPTE QU'IL NE RACONTE QUE DES ANECDOTES SUR SON PERE, SUR SENGHOR , ABDOU DIOUF, ABDOULAYE WADE, MACKY SALL , LA POLITIQUE ETC...
IL PARLE RAREMENT DU PROPHETE ET PROFITE DU GAMOU POUR REGLER SES COMPTES AVEC TOUT LE MONDE.
UN VRAI CHEF RELIGIEUX PARLE DE RELIGION, DES HADITHS DU PROPHETE S.A.W ET LIT LE CORAN DURANT LE GAMOU MAIS IL PASSE SON TEMPS A INSULTER LES GENS ET DIVULGUER DES SOIT-DISANT SECRETS D'ETATS QU INE SONT QU'UN TISSU DE MENSONGES. JE LE CONNAIS TRES BIEN ,JE CONNAIS BIEN SES FRERES ET IL A MEME UN GRAND FRER QUE PERSONNE NE CONMNAIT ET QUI EST 10 FOIS PLSU ERRUDIT QUE LUI.
ILS N'ARRIVE MEME PAS A LA CHEVILLE DE SON PERE DONT IL N'A NI L'AURA, NI LA DIMENSION SPIRITUELLE, NI LA BEAUTE.
Reply_authoril y a 6 minutes (15:56 PM)
Donc vous cherchiez un scoop pour diakhassé???
Pmil y a 28 minutes (15:34 PM)
Papil y a 26 minutes (15:36 PM)
Donc ce n est pas une information.
Reply_authoril y a 20 minutes (15:42 PM)
Serigne Piff Syil y a 18 minutes (15:45 PM)
Maintenant l'on comprend pourquoi il a été banni de voir son propre père Al makhtoum depuis 2012 jusqu'à la mort de ce dernier.
Kate fabienne ba paré nane complot de Président DIOUF. khalasse..
Menteuril y a 7 minutes (15:55 PM)
Menteuril y a 7 minutes (15:55 PM)
Sophia Arameil y a 3 minutes (15:59 PM)
Participer à la Discussion