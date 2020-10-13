Mardi 13 Octobre, 2020 á Dakar
Gamou 2020: Serigne Moustapha Sy célèbre le Mawlid à Tivaouane

Par: Salla GUEYE - Seneweb.com | 13 octobre, 2020 à 14:10:46
Serigne Moustapha Sy, célèbre le Gamou au Champs de Course de Tivaouane
Malgré la déclaration du khalife général des Tidianes, Serigne Babacar Sy Mansour, demandant aux fidèles de célébrer le Mawlid chez eux, le guide moral du dahira Moustarchidina Wal Moustarchidaty, Serigne Moustapha Sy, compte bien célébrer le Gamou, au niveau du champ de courses de la cité religieuse. 

En effet, il a appelé les talibés à venir commémorer avec lui la naissance du Prophète Mohamed (Psl), comme à l'accoutumée. C'est du moins ce qu'a fait savoir le chargé de communication dudit dahira, Makhary Mbaye, contacté par Seneweb. 

Il révèle, d'ailleurs, qu'une journée de nettoiement est prévue le samedi prochain sur le site qui va abriter la cérémonie. 

Pour rappel, le khalife général des Tidianes a demandé aux fidèles de célébrer le gamou chacun chez soi, pour éviter la propagation du Coronavirus. 
liiiiiiiaffaire_de_malade

16 Commentaires

  Why?

    Why?

    il y a 1 heure (15:02 PM)
    Pourquoi cette division?
    Reply_author

      Reply_author

      il y a 18 minutes (15:44 PM)
      lui il ne celebre pas le prophete mais celebre plutot sa personne. chaque gamou il passe la nuit a parler de politique et des ses exploits factices
    Modou

    Modou

    il y a 56 minutes (15:06 PM)
    Sa décision ne surprend personne. c'est un homme incohérent et imbu de sa seule personne
    Akassa

    Akassa

    il y a 54 minutes (15:08 PM)
    Waw goré way, lou way déf bopam goudi salalahou alayhi wa salam kou ko magal ame lou bah kouko magaloule yaw la concerné, segn bi sa taxaway rafét na, wayé gniye topou Etat bigua xamni guemoul Yalla guemoul Yonente amélnane nit yi akk
    Wawaw

    Wawaw

    il y a 44 minutes (15:18 PM)
    mondanites
    Auteur

    il y a 42 minutes (15:20 PM)
    Les deux seuls que j'aime parmis les tidianes sont Ahmed k niass et moustapha sy des genies incompris
    Reply_author

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (15:43 PM)
      yaw dé wanné nga sa nafekh ak sa niaka beugeu tarikha cheikh ahmed tidiane, mais lou way diém.si.lou niaw si tarikha bi walay azim bala fattu yalla torokhal ko
    Reply_author

      Reply_author

      il y a 18 minutes (15:44 PM)
      yaw dé wanné nga sa nafekh ak sa niaka beugeu tarikha cheikh ahmed tidiane, mais lou way diém.si.lou niaw si tarikha bi walay azim bala fattu yalla torokhal ko
    Diop Fall

    Diop Fall

    il y a 40 minutes (15:22 PM)
    Nitt dafay ame kilifa ak no moune ti tolou kifa yalla tek nieup nangou ko daga ko wara degal ak loussi moune ti ame le marabout n’annule pas le maouloud pour le plaisir c parce que il y’a une pandemie dans le monde celui que ne celebrons la ou il est garde’ est ferme’ a cause du virus donc a priori on ne peut pas etre plus royaliste que le roi...Liii c du sabotage ak matey mais nak lou way def bopam...celui ki ne peut pas empecher khalifa sall d’aller en prison pour presque 3 ans ne pourra pas vous guerrir si vous vous rassemblez et chopper le virus a bon entendeur salut
    Auteur

    il y a 36 minutes (15:26 PM)
    La division ds la Tijaniyaa date de très longtemps, après la disparation de Alaji Oumar Tall ( que Dieu l'agrée ) Ses enfants se sont entretués des guerres entre l'aîné Ahmadou Tall et ses frères, certain sont mal allé faire alliance avec le colon !!!
    Auteur

    il y a 36 minutes (15:26 PM)
    UN VRAI CON CE MEC, IL NE CHANGERA JAMAIS. IL N'A JAMAIS RESPECTE SES ONCLES ET MEME SON PROPRE PERE NE VOULAIT PLUS LE VOIR ET NE L'A PAS VU 3 ANS AVANT SA MORT, IL NE VOULAIT MEME PAS LE RECEVOIR.



    CE TYPE EST COMME MODOU KARA, IL FAIT TOUJOURS LE CONTRAIRE DES AUTRES ET C'EST UN DOORKATOU MARTEAU, TOUJOURS A RACONTER DES MENSONGES ET A FAIRE DU CHANTAGE AUX GENS.



    LA PREUVE IL AVAIT PROMIS D'ALLER EN PRISON AVEC KHALIFA SALL ET IL L'A COMPLETEMENT OUBLIE DES QU'ON L'A MIS EN PRISON.



    LORSQUE JE SUIS SES GAMOUS AUX CHAMPS DE COURSE A LA TELE JE ME RENDS COMPTE QU'IL NE RACONTE QUE DES ANECDOTES SUR SON PERE, SUR SENGHOR , ABDOU DIOUF, ABDOULAYE WADE, MACKY SALL , LA POLITIQUE ETC...



    IL PARLE RAREMENT DU PROPHETE ET PROFITE DU GAMOU POUR REGLER SES COMPTES AVEC TOUT LE MONDE.



    UN VRAI CHEF RELIGIEUX PARLE DE RELIGION, DES HADITHS DU PROPHETE S.A.W ET LIT LE CORAN DURANT LE GAMOU MAIS IL PASSE SON TEMPS A INSULTER LES GENS ET DIVULGUER DES SOIT-DISANT SECRETS D'ETATS QU INE SONT QU'UN TISSU DE MENSONGES. JE LE CONNAIS TRES BIEN ,JE CONNAIS BIEN SES FRERES ET IL A MEME UN GRAND FRER QUE PERSONNE NE CONMNAIT ET QUI EST 10 FOIS PLSU ERRUDIT QUE LUI.



    ILS N'ARRIVE MEME PAS A LA CHEVILLE DE SON PERE DONT IL N'A NI L'AURA, NI LA DIMENSION SPIRITUELLE, NI LA BEAUTE.
    Auteur

    il y a 32 minutes (15:30 PM)
    ce qu'a fait savoir le chargé de communication dudit dahira, Makhary Mbaye, contacté par Seneweb.

    Donc vous cherchiez un scoop pour diakhassé???
    Pm

    Pm

    il y a 28 minutes (15:34 PM)
    Yaaw mi di saga, Serigne Moustapha mo raaw ki nga Yakar. tu n'as jamais été ni écouté ses conférences aux Champs de courses. Léppe thi Alkouraan lay wérou
    Pap

    Pap

    il y a 26 minutes (15:36 PM)
    La surprise serait qu il respecte les consignes

    Donc ce n est pas une information.
    Reply_author

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (15:42 PM)
      @pap ! n'est ce pas qu il avait été hospitalisé pour corona virus !!!! il veut le partager avec ses talibés !!!
    Auteur

    Serigne Piff Sy

    il y a 18 minutes (15:45 PM)
    Je savais que Serigne Piff sy allait ramer à contre-courant de la décision du khalif général Serigne Bab's.

    Maintenant l'on comprend pourquoi il a été banni de voir son propre père Al makhtoum depuis 2012 jusqu'à la mort de ce dernier.
    Auteur

    il y a 12 minutes (15:50 PM)
    j'espére qu'il va pas nous sortir un complot de l'état contre sa personne comme il aime le dire...



    Kate fabienne ba paré nane complot de Président DIOUF. khalasse..
    Menteur

    Menteur

    il y a 7 minutes (15:55 PM)
    Clan Clan Sénégal cou tepe gnoutopele na bak na bone
    Menteur

    Menteur

    il y a 7 minutes (15:55 PM)
    Clan Clan Sénégal cou tepe gnoutopele na bak na bone
    Auteur

    Sophia Arame

    il y a 3 minutes (15:59 PM)
    Le gamou est prévu pour quelle date ? Svp
