Vendredi 21 Août, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33

Societe

Hôpital de Dalifort Forail : La dalle de la maternité s’effondre

Par: Mohamed Rassoul GUEYE - Seneweb.com | 21 août, 2020 à 14:08:47
Effondrement de la Dalle de la Maternité de Dalifort Forail
Après l’affaissement du mur de l’hôpital régional de Kolda, une autre catastrophe s’est produite, dans la nuit du jeudi au vendredi, à l’hôpital de Dalifort Forail. La dalle de la salle d’accouchement de la maternité s’est effondrée. Mais plus de peur que mal. Les dégâts matériels sont néanmoins importants.


Toutefois, on nous informe que le personnel du poste de santé avait pourtant alerté la municipalité de cette éventualité, mais rien n’a été fait face à la menace. Les autorités municipales, le maire en premier chef, sont invités à la reconstruction de cette salle au plus vite.
liiiiiiiaffaire_de_malade

7 Commentaires

    il y a 36 minutes (14:59 PM)
    Sénégal émergent.....
    il y a 36 minutes (15:00 PM)
    Quelle honte !
    il y a 31 minutes (15:04 PM)
    Et on a gaspillé des milliards ça fait tout juste 3 mois. On a engraissé des riches et appauvri les pauvres en délaissant les structures sanitaires a un niveau préhistorique.

    Franchement g honte pour mon pays.
    Sénégalais

    il y a 27 minutes (15:09 PM)
    Ou sont les 58% d idiots qui ont voté pour macky sall
    il y a 24 minutes (15:11 PM)
    Pendant ce temps les religieux inaugurent à tour de bras des mosquées !



    l'argent qu'ils encaissent des talibés , pourraient plus dignement servir à la santé physique plutôt que religieuse , au passage, ils ont mis combien de millions dans les poches de leurs précieux boubous ?
    il y a 8 minutes (15:27 PM)
    Poubelle Construite par un normand ou un vendéen : cherchez bien , vendredi il doit être à la mosquée !!
    Dalle

    il y a 8 secondes (15:35 PM)


    SENEWEB SENN TIOTOU NDEYE... VOUS NE DONNEZ JAMAIS LES NOUVELLES IMPORTANTES AU SENEGAL ET QUAND LES GENS VOUS LES DONNENT VOUS DEVENEZ JALOUX.. VOUS ETES DES DOMARAMES..

    QUA'TTENDEZ VOUS POUR INFORMER LES SENEGALAIS DE CETTE NOUVELLE..



    LES TONNES D'EXPLOSIVES QUI SONT AU PORT DE DAKAR ET CNN ET YAHOO NEWS ONT DEJA DONNE.. DOMERAME QUE VOUS ETES.

    The port of Senegal’s capital Dakar on Thursday said it had requested the removal of around 2,700 tonnes of highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored in its complex - the same volume of the chemical that caused Beirut’s devastating port blast this month.



    The unidentified owner of the stockpile has found a warehouse to store the industrial chemical outside the city, according to the general directorate of the port, which sits next to Dakar’s densely populated downtown.



    “He is currently working with the environment ministry to obtain approval to urgently remove this cargo,” it said in a statement that did not say how long the port had stored the goods destined for Mali.



    The port strictly adheres to international rules for the management and storage of dangerous materials, it said.



    Beirut’s port had held 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate for six years without safety measures, before they detonated on August 4, killing more than 150 people, injuring thousands and leaving about a quarter of a million people homeless.



    “The dramatic situation that Beirut has just experienced” prompted the High Commander of Dakar’s port to take journalists on a tour of the port’s facilities to show that security measures are up to standard, the statement said.



    The Beirut blast should be a wake-up call for countries on the dangers of ammonium nitrate, experts say. Commonly used in fertilisers and as an industrial explosive, it is considered relatively safe if handled properly, but has caused some of the world’s deadliest industrial accidents.
