Mardi 22 Février, 2022 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
Societe

Inauguration du stade de Diamniadio : Abdoulaye Wade se fera représenter par...

Par: Aminata SARR - Seneweb.com | 22 février, 2022 à 12:02:09  | Lu 4980 Fois |  396 Commentaires
Single Post
L'ex president Abdoulaye Wade se fera représenter par une délégation
L'ancien président de la République, Me Abdoulaye Wade (2000-2012), qui est présentement en France, ne sera pas présent à la cérémonie d'inauguration du stade de Diamniadio qui portera désormais son nom, ce mardi à partir de 16 h. C'est ce qu'a fait savoir le chargé de la communication du Parti démocratique sénégalais (Pds) Mayoro Faye. 

Ce dernier rassure toutefois que le parrain du nouveau stade "se fera représenter par la direction du parti et ses proches". Selon lui, les conditions ne sont pas réunies pour une très forte mobilisation des militants libéraux. 

"Le nombre d'invitations que nous avons reçues ne permet pas de faire une très forte mobilisation", a-t-il précisé, soulignant, par ailleurs, que "la délégation va délivrer un message à son nom". 

Mayoro Faye soutient que le moment opportun, Me Wade va revenir au Sénégal.
Tags: Inauguration Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade President Delagation Pds

Auteur: Aminata SARR - Seneweb.com



12 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Bravo

    il y a 57 minutes (12:40 PM)
    bravo au président Macky Sall pour cette sagesse et hauteur
    Répondre +61 -41
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 45 minutes (12:53 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +79 -339
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      Il a complètement bousillé le pays. Morale, dignité, honneur, ethic sont tous effondrés par lui. L'embrouille des tarikha, des castes mais aussi ethnies sont ses œuvres. Et je je parle même des dégâts financiers incalculables. 
      Répondre +23 -3
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Apr

      il y a 18 minutes (13:20 PM)
      Finalement Macky a bien domestiqué l' opposant le plus terrible de l' Afrique. En 20 ans Abdou Diouf s'y est casse les dents. Macky en 8 ans a sû le forcer à se mettre à genou en martyrisant son précieux fils. 
      Tous les anciens pds appartiennent à Macky. Il a méthodiquement arraché les lieutenant du vieux hahaha. Même les Farba, Amadou Sall , idy Seck et  Babacar gaye et autres anciens baye fall de Wade sont devenus des choses de Macky. 
      Macky le bandit thioki fin du pds. Dolé déful diam. Ce stade en son nom est le kokali final. Après les coups de bâtons, un peu de douceur avec la carotte. Hahha
       
       
       
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 17 minutes (13:21 PM)
      Pourquoi Karim ne peut venir vous représenter, ou c'est parce qu'il est dans l'opposition ultra radicale, secrète 😀😀😀😀😀
      Répondre +7 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 4 minutes (13:34 PM)
      La meilleure représentation pour Wade aurait été un de ses proches parmis les dignitaires de Touba. Le parti démocratique n'est pas représentatif du Abdoulaye Wade honoré aujourd'hui. Celui là (ancien président de la république) est plus national et sans coloration. Je suis sûr qu'ils vont créer des fausses notes à la cérémonie, surtout ce boule ne nerfs de Doudou Wade.
      Répondre +1 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    2. Auteur

    First

    il y a 51 minutes (12:47 PM)
    Macky , le meilleur president au monde
    Répondre +197 -150
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 47 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +3 -31
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 47 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +1 -42
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 38 minutes (12:59 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 38 minutes (13:00 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:00 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:00 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 37 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:01 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 36 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:02 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 35 minutes (13:03 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 48 minutes (12:49 PM)
    Notre pays a vraiment changé. Il faut saluer le géni créateur de Macky SALL. En dix (10) ans, il a radicalement changé le pays. Le TER, Dakar ARENA, Aréne nationale, Stade du Sénégal, Coupe d'Afrique, Pont échangeur... C'est extraordinaire... Unissons nous autour de l'essentiel... Sentiment sénégalais...
    Répondre +16 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -10
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -9
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -8
      Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -11
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (12:52 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +1 -17
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (12:52 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -15
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 48 minutes (12:50 PM)
    Ce fis de pure de modérateur,au lieu de censurer la prostituée qui parle de sa charte sur le forum,ou le guérisseur voudou, censure les débats d'idées. C'est le monde à l'envers. Seneweb,site d'incompetents. 
    Répondre +0 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 47 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -7
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 47 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -8
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 47 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -10
      Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 47 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -8
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -9
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -11
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 46 minutes (12:51 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -16
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 21 minutes (13:17 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 46 minutes (12:52 PM)
    macky,un bleuffeur!
    Répondre +2 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 40 minutes (12:58 PM)
    Il ne mérite pas le nom.
    Répondre +5 -2
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Adouna

    il y a 40 minutes (12:58 PM)
    Ou est passee la contribution de Mody Niang ?

    Il vient de contribuer et eclaircir l'opinion publique et ce site l'a range dans l'oubliette.
    Répondre +21 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 32 minutes (13:05 PM)
    Il a complètement bousillé le pays. Morale, dignité, honneur, ethic sont tous effondrés par lui. L'embrouille des tarikha, des castes mais aussi ethnies sont ses œuvres. Et je parle même pas des dégâts financiers incalculables. Il est pire k ce Président.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 21 minutes (13:17 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:17 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:17 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:17 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:17 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:17 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:17 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:18 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:19 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:19 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:19 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:19 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 19 minutes (13:19 PM)
      En tout cas moi je ne l'appellerai jamais stade abdoulaye wade, mais plutôt stade de diamnidio.Ce vieux là ,avec tous les dégâts qu'il a causé dans ce pays,ne mérite aucun honneur au Sénégal.Les sénégalais ont vraiment la mémoire courte.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 19 minutes (13:18 PM)
    Ils sont dans leur logique de maintenir le parti libéral pendant 50 ans.

    Ils sont en train de se couvrir les uns les autres  après avoir mis notre pays à genoux.

    Ils ont normalisé le vol,le mensonge les détournements, les crimes économiques. 

    Voilà venu le retour de l'ascenseur à celui qui a tout fait pour que Macky règne tranquillement de 2019 à 2024 avant de passer le témoin à Karim.En ne choisissant pas un candidat pour se présenter aux présidentielles (2019),en ne donnant aucun consigne de vote pour un autre opposant, en nous demandant de brûler nos cartes d'identité. Tout pour faciliter la réélection de Macky Sall en 2019.

    Ils croyaient pouvoir bluffer,tricher,mentir et régner sur le Senegal le plus longtemps possible.

    Dieu a fait qu'un phénomène imprévu est survenu;Sonko qui charrie les cœurs,qui est devenu l'espoir de toute une nation.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    Vérité

    il y a 19 minutes (13:18 PM)
    Les gens pensent toujours que Maitre Wade est jeune

    Maintenant c'est une personne agé , il ne peut plus se permettre certaines activités
    Répondre +205 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 13 minutes (13:24 PM)
    y'a jamais eu de problèmes entre Macky, Wade et Karime.ils ont toujours été ensemble.Maintenant, ils sont en train d'oeuvrer pour le retour de Karime.Mais, il nous trouvera ici. Fi SONKO mo fi né.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 2 secondes (13:38 PM)
    Y'a jamais eu de problèmes entre Macky, Idy et Karim.

    Ils ont toujours été ensemble.

    Maintenant, ils oeuvrent pour le retour de Karim.

    Mais, il nous trouvera ici. Fi SONKO mo fi ne!!

     

     
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
La Rémunération Des Enseignants En Chiffres
Education 21 février, 2022
7 Latest News 01
Tas Sur Les Résultats Des Locales : «je Ne Suis Pas Du Tout Déçu, Mais Quand On Voit Le Profil Des Maires De Yaw…»
Politique 20 février, 2022
8 Latest News 01
Un Enseignant Viole Son élève Et Menace De Balancer Leurs ébats Sur Les Réseaux Sociaux
Societe 21 février, 2022
9 Latest News 01
Le Ter Rattrapé Par Une Vieille Polémique
Societe 21 février, 2022
10 Latest News 01
Stade Du SÉnÉgal: Les Devis Prévisionnels Pour L’entretien Fixes à...
Sport 20 février, 2022
11 Latest News 01
Aliou Sall: « Je Ne Participerai à Aucune Discussion Avec Ce Soi-disant Maire… » [vidÉo]
Politique 22 février, 2022
12 Latest News 01
Vol De Téléphones Portables : Une Dame Ciblait Les Hôpitaux, Son Mari Voyant Dans Une Radio Tombe
Faits-Divers 21 février, 2022
13 Latest News 01
Stade Du Sénégal : Les Vérités De Thierno Alassane Sall
Sport 20 février, 2022
14 Latest News 01
[vidéo] Homosexualité : La Position De Serigne Modou Kara
Societe 21 février, 2022
15 Latest News 01
Inauguration Stade Du Sénégal : Découvrez La Composition Des équipes Entre ‘’légendes’’ Africaines
Sport 22 février, 2022
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Lancement Du Ter: Les Pas De Danse De Fatou Ndiaye "fouta Tampi"
Video 28 décembre, 2021
7 Latest News 01
Saisie De Faux Billets : Le Commissaire De La Médina Victime D'un Accident
Societe 27 décembre, 2021
8 Latest News 01
Assemblée Nationale : Niasse Bloque La Proposition De Loi Criminalisant L'homosexualité
Politique 28 décembre, 2021
9 Latest News 01
Train Express Régional : Précisions Sur Le Transport De Marchandises
Societe 26 décembre, 2021
10 Latest News 01
Thiès/interdiction D'enterrer Des "griots" : La Ferme Position De Cheikh Abdoul Ahad Mbacké Gaïndé Fatma
Societe 28 décembre, 2021
11 Latest News 01
L'ex-dg De Dem Dikk, Me Moussa Diop, Dans Le Viseur Du Procureur
Societe 28 décembre, 2021
12 Latest News 01
[vidéo] Emg : Un Incendie S’est Déclaré Dans Le Garage
Societe 29 décembre, 2021
13 Latest News 01
Ter : Ce Qui Se Passe Quand Il N’y A Plus D’électricité
Societe 29 décembre, 2021
14 Latest News 01
Transport : Le Ter Sera Gratuit Durant Une Quinzaine De Jours (mansour Faye)
Societe 26 décembre, 2021
15 Latest News 01
[vidéo] Kolda : Une Enseignante Relevée De Ses Fonctions, Pour Avoir Dévoilé Les Difficiles Conditions D’apprentissage De Ses élèves
Education 28 décembre, 2021

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email