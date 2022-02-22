Inauguration du stade de Diamniadio : Abdoulaye Wade se fera représenter par...

L'ancien président de la République, Me Abdoulaye Wade (2000-2012), qui est présentement en France, ne sera pas présent à la cérémonie d'inauguration du stade de Diamniadio qui portera désormais son nom, ce mardi à partir de 16 h. C'est ce qu'a fait savoir le chargé de la communication du Parti démocratique sénégalais (Pds) Mayoro Faye.
Ce dernier rassure toutefois que le parrain du nouveau stade "se fera représenter par la direction du parti et ses proches". Selon lui, les conditions ne sont pas réunies pour une très forte mobilisation des militants libéraux.
"Le nombre d'invitations que nous avons reçues ne permet pas de faire une très forte mobilisation", a-t-il précisé, soulignant, par ailleurs, que "la délégation va délivrer un message à son nom".
Mayoro Faye soutient que le moment opportun, Me Wade va revenir au Sénégal.
Tous les anciens pds appartiennent à Macky. Il a méthodiquement arraché les lieutenant du vieux hahaha. Même les Farba, Amadou Sall , idy Seck et Babacar gaye et autres anciens baye fall de Wade sont devenus des choses de Macky.
Macky le bandit thioki fin du pds. Dolé déful diam. Ce stade en son nom est le kokali final. Après les coups de bâtons, un peu de douceur avec la carotte. Hahha
Adounail y a 40 minutes (12:58 PM)
Il vient de contribuer et eclaircir l'opinion publique et ce site l'a range dans l'oubliette.
Ils sont en train de se couvrir les uns les autres après avoir mis notre pays à genoux.
Ils ont normalisé le vol,le mensonge les détournements, les crimes économiques.
Voilà venu le retour de l'ascenseur à celui qui a tout fait pour que Macky règne tranquillement de 2019 à 2024 avant de passer le témoin à Karim.En ne choisissant pas un candidat pour se présenter aux présidentielles (2019),en ne donnant aucun consigne de vote pour un autre opposant, en nous demandant de brûler nos cartes d'identité. Tout pour faciliter la réélection de Macky Sall en 2019.
Ils croyaient pouvoir bluffer,tricher,mentir et régner sur le Senegal le plus longtemps possible.
Dieu a fait qu'un phénomène imprévu est survenu;Sonko qui charrie les cœurs,qui est devenu l'espoir de toute une nation.
Maintenant c'est une personne agé , il ne peut plus se permettre certaines activités
Ils ont toujours été ensemble.
Maintenant, ils oeuvrent pour le retour de Karim.
Mais, il nous trouvera ici. Fi SONKO mo fi ne!!
