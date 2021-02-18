Afrobasket 2021 : Cheikh Sarr nommé coach du Rwanda !

D’après SAAD AGENCY BB qui a relayé l’information, Cheikh Sarr va rejoindre le groupe Rwandais à Monastir et n’aura que 24 heures pour se familiariser avec les joueurs, avant d’affronter le Mali ce jeudi 17 Février.
Rwanda has just signed up with Senegalese Coach Cheikh Sarr, who has just landed in Monastir this very morning at 24 hours before his 1st game for the last window of the 2021 Afrobasket qualifiers.— SAADAGENCY B-B???????????? (@saadbouh1975) February 16, 2021
As we know Rwanda is forced to win at least 2 game pic.twitter.com/qpzTpYmuI4
6 Commentaires
African Unionil y a 2 heures (09:03 AM)
Mbidou45il y a 2 heures (09:09 AM)
Merci Kagame' Du Recrutementil y a 2 heures (09:55 AM)
Xouil y a 2 heures (09:13 AM)
wassalam
Happyil y a 2 heures (09:43 AM)
Défenseuril y a 1 heure (10:16 AM)
Benil y a 1 heure (10:27 AM)
Reply_authoril y a 50 minutes (10:38 AM)
Participer à la Discussion