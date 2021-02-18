Jeudi 18 Février, 2021 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Sport

Afrobasket 2021 : Cheikh Sarr nommé coach du Rwanda !

Par: Wiwsport.com - Wiwsport | 18 février, 2021 à 08:02:46  | Lu 2174 Fois |  12 Commentaires
Le coach Cheikh Sarr est le nouveau sélectionneur du Rwanda. Le technicien sénégalais vient en effet de s’engager avec les “Amavubis” qu’il va diriger lors de cette seconde phase des éliminatoires de l’Afrobasket 2021.

D’après SAAD AGENCY BB qui a relayé l’information, Cheikh Sarr va rejoindre le groupe Rwandais à Monastir et n’aura que 24 heures pour se familiariser avec les joueurs, avant d’affronter le Mali ce jeudi 17 Février.

Auteur: Wiwsport.com - Wiwsport



6 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    African Union

    il y a 2 heures (09:03 AM)
    Bonne nouvelle et bon vent monsieur Sarr pour la tasse que vous avez été confié
    Répondre +2 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Mbidou45

      il y a 2 heures (09:09 AM)
      en tout cas si toi on te confie la tâche d'enseigner nos élèves , notre tasse sera pleine d'amertume.
      Répondre +59 -45
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Merci Kagame' Du Recrutement

      il y a 2 heures (09:55 AM)
      on est heureux de souffler lorsqu'on voit un brave compatriote s'en sortir ainsi grâce à sa compétence adn personnel loin de la décadence interne de son jadis pays. nul n'est prophète chez soi, vérité immuable. merci ex coach d'ici. le rwanda est un modèle d'excellence et kagame' aime les excellents.
      Répondre +15 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (09:10 AM)
    félicitationd
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Xou

    il y a 2 heures (09:13 AM)
    en tout le journaliste a mal traduit le text.

    wassalam
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Happy

      il y a 2 heures (09:43 AM)
      donne nous la bonne traduction please, je n'aime pas la mentalité sénégalaise. dara boko guéné dang fay tek dara. motakh souniou esprit critique dafa dess trop, on juge pour juger, on dit non ou oui par feeling, on aime par feeling, on s'oppose s'en raison, on accepte sans raison. motakh c'est difficile de discuter au sénégal on ne s'écoute jamais.
      Répondre +0 -8
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (09:46 AM)
    Un beau pays le Rwanda. Pays des Mille Collines

    Répondre +0 -6
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Défenseur

    il y a 1 heure (10:16 AM)
    C'est bien Cheikh et mieux payé sans doute
    Répondre +0 -2
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Ben

    il y a 1 heure (10:27 AM)
    Khamoul touss Mok Adidas nio yéme,am ay diplomes et ne rien gagné.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
