Après son malaise, Christian Eriksen évacué vers l'hôpital dans un état "stable"

Getty Images official picture. Christian Eriksen seems conscious. All prayers and thoughts with Chris and his family ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/93PUM59ruZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021

Official statement from Denmark. ????????????????



“Christian Eriksen is AWAKE and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet”. #prayforEriksen — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021