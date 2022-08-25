Jeudi 25 Août, 2022 á Dakar
CARABAO CUP : LE TIRAGE AU SORT DU 3ÈME TOUR AVEC UN ÉNORME CHOC ENTRE CITY ET CHELSEA !

Par: Onzemondial.com - Seneweb.com | 25 août, 2022
La Carabao Cup nous réserve un choc d’entrée. Le tirage au sort du 3ème tour de la Coupe de la Ligue anglaise avait lieu ce mercredi. Chelsea et Manchester City s’affronteront à l’Etihad Stadium pour une rencontre au sommet. Arsenal recevra Brighton et Manchester United défiera Aston Villa à Old Trafford. 
 
Le tirage complet
Manchester City – Chelsea
Arsenal – Brighton
Liverpool  - Derby County
Manchester United – Aston Villa
Leicester – Newport County
Nottingham Forest – Tottenham
West Ham – Blackburn Rovers
Wolverhampton – Leeds
Bournemouth – Everton
Burnley – Crawley Town
Bristol City – Lincoln City
Stevenage – Charlton
MK Dons – Morecambe
Newcastle – Crystal Palace
Southampton – Sheffield Weds
Brentford – Gillingham
Auteur: Onzemondial.com - Seneweb.com



