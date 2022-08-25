CARABAO CUP : LE TIRAGE AU SORT DU 3ÈME TOUR AVEC UN ÉNORME CHOC ENTRE CITY ET CHELSEA !

La Carabao Cup nous réserve un choc d’entrée. Le tirage au sort du 3ème tour de la Coupe de la Ligue anglaise avait lieu ce mercredi. Chelsea et Manchester City s’affronteront à l’Etihad Stadium pour une rencontre au sommet. Arsenal recevra Brighton et Manchester United défiera Aston Villa à Old Trafford.



Le tirage complet

Manchester City – Chelsea

Arsenal – Brighton

Liverpool - Derby County

Manchester United – Aston Villa

Leicester – Newport County

Nottingham Forest – Tottenham

West Ham – Blackburn Rovers

Wolverhampton – Leeds

Bournemouth – Everton

Burnley – Crawley Town

Bristol City – Lincoln City

Stevenage – Charlton

MK Dons – Morecambe

Newcastle – Crystal Palace

Southampton – Sheffield Weds

Brentford – Gillingham