CARABAO CUP : LE TIRAGE AU SORT DU 3ÈME TOUR AVEC UN ÉNORME CHOC ENTRE CITY ET CHELSEA !

La Carabao Cup nous réserve un choc d’entrée. Le tirage au sort du 3ème tour de la Coupe de la Ligue anglaise avait lieu ce mercredi. Chelsea et Manchester City s’affronteront à l’Etihad Stadium pour une rencontre au sommet. Arsenal recevra Brighton et Manchester United défiera Aston Villa à Old Trafford.
Le tirage complet
Manchester City – Chelsea
Arsenal – Brighton
Liverpool - Derby County
Manchester United – Aston Villa
Leicester – Newport County
Nottingham Forest – Tottenham
West Ham – Blackburn Rovers
Wolverhampton – Leeds
Bournemouth – Everton
Burnley – Crawley Town
Bristol City – Lincoln City
Stevenage – Charlton
MK Dons – Morecambe
Newcastle – Crystal Palace
Southampton – Sheffield Weds
Brentford – Gillingham
0 Commentaires
Participer à la Discussion