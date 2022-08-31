Championnat d'Angleterre: la 5e journée en un coup d'oeil

Résultats et buteurs de la 5e journée du championnat d'Angleterre de football:
Mardi 30 août
Fulham 2 Mitrovic (48), Dunk (55 c.s.c.)
Brighton 1 Mac Allister (60 s.p.)
Crystal Palace 1 Zaha (59)
Brentford 1 Wissa (88)
Southampton 2 Lavia (28), Armstrong (45+1)
Chelsea 1 Sterling (23)
Leeds United 1 Sinisterra (55)
Everton 1 Gordon (17)
Mercredi 31 août
Bournemouth 0
Wolverhampton 0
Arsenal 2 Gabriel Jesus (30), Martinelli (77)
Aston Villa 1 Douglas Luiz (74)
Manchester City 6 Haaland (12, 23, 38), Cancelo (50), Álvarez (65, 87)
Nottingham Forest 0
West Ham 1 Soucek (55)
Tottenham 1 Kehrer (34 c.s.c.)
Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino (61), Carvalho (90+8)
Newcastle 1 Isak (38)
Jeudi 1er septembre
(21h00) Leicester
Manchester United
