Mercredi 31 Août, 2022 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
Sport

Championnat d'Angleterre: la 5e journée en un coup d'oeil

Par: Seneweb - Seneweb.com | 31 août, 2022 à 21:08:17  | Lu 386 Fois |  0 Commentaires
Single Post
Championnat d'Angleterre: la 5e journée en un coup d'oeil
Résultats et buteurs de la 5e journée du championnat d'Angleterre de football:

Mardi 30 août

Fulham 2 Mitrovic (48), Dunk (55 c.s.c.)

Brighton 1 Mac Allister (60 s.p.)

Crystal Palace 1 Zaha (59)

Brentford 1 Wissa (88)

Southampton 2 Lavia (28), Armstrong (45+1)

Chelsea 1 Sterling (23)

Leeds United 1 Sinisterra (55)

Everton 1 Gordon (17)

Mercredi 31 août

Bournemouth 0

Wolverhampton 0


Arsenal 2 Gabriel Jesus (30), Martinelli (77)

Aston Villa 1 Douglas Luiz (74)


Manchester City 6 Haaland (12, 23, 38), Cancelo (50), Álvarez (65, 87)

Nottingham Forest 0


West Ham 1 Soucek (55)

Tottenham 1 Kehrer (34 c.s.c.)


Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino (61), Carvalho (90+8)

Newcastle 1 Isak (38)


Jeudi 1er septembre

(21h00) Leicester

Manchester United
Tags: Championnat-Angleterre5e-journee

Auteur: Seneweb - Seneweb.com



0 Commentaires

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Niang Kharagne Rabaisse Un Serveur Et Récolte Une Volée De Bois Vert
Video 30 août, 2022
7 Latest News 01
Affaire Paul Pogba : Révélations Sur La Maman Du Joueur
Sport 31 août, 2022
8 Latest News 01
Affaire Sweet Beauté Exportée En Belgique : Ce Que Risquent Les Pro-adji Sarr
Societe 30 août, 2022
9 Latest News 01
Mort De François Mancabou : Les Enquêteurs Ont Livré Leur Verdict
Justice 31 août, 2022
10 Latest News 01
Présidence De L’assemblée : Sonko Roule Pour Le Candidat De Wade Pour Freiner Barthélémy Dias
Politique 29 août, 2022
11 Latest News 01
Assemblée Nationale : Wade A Désigné Son Candidat
Politique 29 août, 2022
12 Latest News 01
Serigne Habib Sy Dabakh : « Si Macky Sall Tente Un 3eme Mandat, Le Pays Va… »
Societe 29 août, 2022
13 Latest News 01
Obsédé Par La Femme Noire : Le Marocain Gruge Gérants D’hôtels Et Prostituées à Saint-louis
Societe 29 août, 2022
14 Latest News 01
Agresseur Lynché à Mort à Pikine : En Réaction, Ses Amis Mènent Une Vendetta...
Societe 31 août, 2022
15 Latest News 01
Après Une Plainte De Son Ex Mari Et Sophie Gueye : Nabou Dash Interpellée Par La Police
Societe 31 août, 2022
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email