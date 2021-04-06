Sport
Liga : Dembele délivre le Barça, le championnat relance
Par: Pape Gueye DIOP - Seneweb.com | 05 avril, 2021 à 23:04:02 | Lu 416 Fois | 1 Commentaires
Il aura fallu attendre la 89e minute et une reprise d’Ousmane Dembélé pour que le Barca se débarrasse (1-0) de Valladolid, ce lundi en clôture de la 29e journée de Liga. Les coéquipiers de Lionel Messi réalise au passage une belle opération en revenant à 1 point du leader, Atletico Madrid. Un scénario qui relance parfaitement la Liga à 5 jours du Classico contre le Réal.
Auteur: Pape Gueye DIOP - Seneweb.com
