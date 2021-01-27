Full story: Mbaye Diagne preparing to fly to UK after #WestBrom agree loan for #Galatasaray striker #WBA (@RobDorsettSky and I) https://t.co/UtK4zEvrhE— Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 27, 2021
Sport
Mbaye Diagne va rejoindre la Premier League
Mbaye Diagne va atterrir en Angleterre. Galatasaray et West Bromwich ont trouvé un accord de prêt avec option d'achat pour l'attaquant sénégalais selon Sky Sports. Mbaye Diagne a inscrit 11 buts en 18 matches toutes compétitions confondues cette saison avec le club turc.
3 Commentaires
Mbaye Bail y a 32 minutes (11:15 AM)
Defenseuril y a 30 minutes (11:17 AM)
Participer à la Discussion