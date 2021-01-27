Mercredi 27 Janvier, 2021 á Dakar

Sport

Mbaye Diagne va rejoindre la Premier League

Par: Seneweb-news - Seneweb.com | 27 janvier, 2021 à 11:01:32  | Lu 783 Fois |  4 Commentaires
Mbaye Diagne va rejoindre la Premier League
Mbaye Diagne va atterrir en Angleterre. Galatasaray et West Bromwich ont trouvé un accord de prêt avec option d'achat pour l'attaquant sénégalais selon Sky Sports. Mbaye Diagne a inscrit 11 buts en 18 matches toutes compétitions confondues cette saison avec le club turc.
    Mbaye Ba

    il y a 32 minutes (11:15 AM)
    Bravo et bonne continuation
    Defenseur

    il y a 30 minutes (11:17 AM)
    Merci Mbaye t'as pas écouté les critiques négatifs parce que t'es guerrier
    il y a 27 minutes (11:21 AM)
    mbaye bul tirer pénalty nak lol non yalna la ya allah japalé mais il faut cravacher l'angleterre ce n'est pas la turquie ni la belgique
    Répondre +2 -0
