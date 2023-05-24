Mondial U20 : Le onze de départ de nos lionceaux contre l’Israel

16 MAMOUR NDJAVE
12 BABACAR NOJAYE
13 SEYDOU SAND
06 SOULEYMANE BASSE
08 AMIDOU DIOP
04 MAMADOU L. CAMARA
20 PAPE DEMBA DIOP
05 IBRAHIMA SECK
1° SAMBA DIALLO C
17 MAME MOR FAVE
09 SOULEYMANE FAYE
REMPLACANTS
Alioune Niang, Ndiack Sall, Mohamed Gueye, Mapenda Mbow, Djibril Diarra, Ibrahima Cissoko, Mame Libasse Laye Ngom, Mouhamed Gueye, Oumar Diouf, Mamadou Gning
S' il plait à Dieu Elohim nous allons gagner nous les iraeliens.
Israel a toujours été un grand peuple brave
Isael 2 - Senegal 0
Restons fair play et on verra bien
israel 0 😅
