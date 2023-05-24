Mercredi 24 Mai, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Sport

Mondial U20 : Le onze de départ de nos lionceaux contre l’Israel

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 24 mai, 2023 à 17:05:49  | Lu 1134 Fois |  10 Commentaires
Mondial U20 : Le onze de départ de nos lionceaux contre l'Israel
16 MAMOUR NDJAVE
12 BABACAR NOJAYE
13 SEYDOU SAND
06 SOULEYMANE BASSE
08 AMIDOU DIOP
04 MAMADOU L. CAMARA
20 PAPE DEMBA DIOP
05 IBRAHIMA SECK
1° SAMBA DIALLO C
17 MAME MOR FAVE
09 SOULEYMANE FAYE

REMPLACANTS
Alioune Niang, Ndiack Sall, Mohamed Gueye, Mapenda Mbow, Djibril Diarra, Ibrahima Cissoko, Mame Libasse Laye Ngom, Mouhamed Gueye, Oumar Diouf, Mamadou Gning
Auteur: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com



4 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (18:03 PM)
    Sur quelle chaîne ?
    • Auteur

      Tiguiss

      il y a 1 heure (18:34 PM)
      Il faut dire à nos dirigeants d'arrêter de mettre des MAILLOTS ROUGES a nos gardiens de but 
    2. Auteur

    Mendy86

    il y a 1 heure (18:29 PM)
    C 'est une confrontation interessante

    S' il plait à Dieu Elohim  nous allons gagner nous les iraeliens.

    Israel a toujours été un grand peuple  brave

    Isael 2  - Senegal 0

    Restons fair play et on verra bien 

     

     
    • Auteur

      Oiu

      il y a 32 minutes (19:05 PM)
      Babylonnien, Assyrien, Egyptiens, Grec, Romain, Arabe, Hitler, tu as compris  Mendy avec ton grand peuple.
    Auteur

    il y a 36 minutes (19:00 PM)
    ALlez ndeye vous faitre foutre avec votre football a la con la!
    Auteur

    il y a 5 minutes (19:32 PM)
    Poooooooo but pour Israël ça sent l'élimination.
LES PLUS LUS

