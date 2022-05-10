Premier League : Buteur face à Aston Villa, Mané délivre Liverpool et relance la course au titre

Face à Aston Villa ce mardi pour le compte de la 33e journée retard, Liverpool était dans l’obligation de s’imposer pour maintenir le suspense dans la course au titre en premier League qui l’oppose Manchester City.
Les Reds ont réussi ce pari grâce à l’international sénégalais Sadio Mané. Il a offert le but de la victoire aux siens à la 65e mn. En effet Liverpool était mené dès la 3e minute par Aston Villa avant de revenir au score sur un but de Matip à la 6e mn. Mais c'est Mané, d’une tête croisée qui marque le deuxième but victorieux de Liverpool.
Ce succès permet aux hommes Klopp (86 points+65) de totaliser le même de nombre de points que City (83 points +68) et de relancer la course au titre de champion.
Manéil y a 45 minutes (22:24 PM)
""I'm a huge fan of Sadio Mane and I can assure you he will be going nowhere because I will not let him go to Bayern Munich, he'd have me to deal with!
"He initially came in on the right wing then moved to the left when Salah arrived. Diaz comes in on the left and Mane goes to centre-forward."He's always moving for someone else but his performances never drop. It doesn't seem to matter where Mane plays, you get exactly the same from him, the same cannot be said for the rest of the Liverpool attack."
Talk is cheap, just show him the ..."mane".
