Premier League : Buteur face à Aston Villa, Mané délivre Liverpool et relance la course au titre

Face à Aston Villa ce mardi pour le compte de la 33e journée retard, Liverpool était dans l’obligation de s’imposer pour maintenir le suspense dans la course au titre en premier League qui l’oppose Manchester City.



Les Reds ont réussi ce pari grâce à l’international sénégalais Sadio Mané. Il a offert le but de la victoire aux siens à la 65e mn. En effet Liverpool était mené dès la 3e minute par Aston Villa avant de revenir au score sur un but de Matip à la 6e mn. Mais c'est Mané, d’une tête croisée qui marque le deuxième but victorieux de Liverpool.

Ce succès permet aux hommes Klopp (86 points+65) de totaliser le même de nombre de points que City (83 points +68) et de relancer la course au titre de champion.