Religion : L'ex-footballeur camerounais Patrick Mboma s’est converti à l’islam !

L'ancien international camerounais, Patrick Mboma, a décidé d'entrer dans la religion musulmane. Le consultant à Canal+ s’est converti ce vendredi, après la prière de 14 h. Le rituel de sa conversion à l'islam s’est déroulé à la mosquée de Bonamousadi, à Douala, ont rapporté plusieurs médias locaux. Celui qu’on appelle affectueusement «Magic» se nomme désormais Abdoul Djalil Mboma.
Un tournant religieux dans la vie du double champion d’Afrique (2000-2002). Sa conversion religieuse intervient quelques mois après celle d’une autre star du football : Clarence Seedorf. Cet ancien sélectionneur des Lions indomptables avait épousé la religion musulmane, à l’issue d’un rituel au Qatar où il réside depuis quelques années.
MOUTOU BI GHAYZIKOUM 😆
The Mahdiya used to be considered one of the most active Islamic brotherhoods in the region. It derives from Sudan and the well-known late–nineteenth-century Mahdist leader, who wanted to create a devout Islamic empire in the Lake Chad region. He successfully took on the British in Khartoum and was only stopped in his ambitions by the French, who killed him in 1900 in Fort-Foureau (present-day Kousseri in Cameroon). It is not coincidental that his religious legacy has such currency in this marginalised, impoverished area.
On the other hand, the Quadriya and Tidjaniya were pro-French during the colonial era. Today, the Quadriya is a peripheral group, while it is estimated that about 80% of Cameroonian Muslims belong to the Tidjaniya brotherhood, which used to take orders from Yola and Kano in Nigeria. Historically, the main Tijani centers in Cameroon were Foumban, Maroua, Ngaoundere and Garoua (see Peuples et cultures de l'Adamaoua, Cameroun : actes du colloque de Ngaoundéré, du 14 au 16 janvier 1992, p. 108)
Mashallah.
