Vendredi 13 Mai, 2022 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Sport

Religion : L'ex-footballeur camerounais Patrick Mboma s’est converti à l’islam !

Par: Aminata SARR - Seneweb.com | 13 mai, 2022 à 19:05:52  | Lu 2302 Fois |  22 Commentaires
Religion : L'ex-footballeur camerounais Patrick Mboma s’est converti à l’islam !
L'ancien international camerounais, Patrick Mboma, a décidé d'entrer dans la religion musulmane. Le consultant à Canal+ s’est converti ce vendredi, après la prière de 14 h. Le rituel de sa conversion à l'islam s’est déroulé à la mosquée de Bonamousadi, à Douala, ont rapporté plusieurs médias locaux. Celui qu’on appelle affectueusement «Magic» se nomme désormais Abdoul Djalil Mboma.

Un tournant religieux dans la vie du double champion d’Afrique (2000-2002). Sa conversion religieuse intervient quelques mois après celle d’une autre star du football : Clarence Seedorf. Cet ancien sélectionneur des Lions indomptables avait épousé la religion musulmane, à l’issue d’un rituel au Qatar où il réside depuis quelques années.
Tags: Patrick MbombaIslam

Auteur: Aminata SARR - Seneweb.com



11 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Alhamdoullilah

    il y a 1 heure (19:16 PM)
    Allahamdoullilah! Qu'Allah Soubhana hou wo Tallah guide d'autres vers lui. Amine
    Répondre
    Signalier
    2. Auteur

    Kafiroubès : Moutou Bi Ghayzik

    il y a 1 heure (19:19 PM)
    Je vois d'ici la ligue des suidés en train de s'étrangler de rage  :xaxataay:  

    MOUTOU BI GHAYZIKOUM 😆 
    Répondre
    Signalier
    Auteur

    Ballo D'or

    il y a 1 heure (19:33 PM)
    Qu'on lui decerne le ballon d'or. 
    Répondre
    Signalier
    Auteur

    Suite Logique

    il y a 57 minutes (19:41 PM)
    Il avait dit dans une émission de Canal +, 11 d'Europe (l'original que faisait Canal France)  que Nicolas Anelka s'était assagi depuis sa conversion à l'islam ce qui était un peu bizarre de sa part.  Sinon comment un pauvre berger, illètré sans aucune puissance comme le Coran l'a souligné,  comment il peut réussir à amener avec lui des milliards de personnes sur plusieurs générations, des hommes de toute race, de tout niveau, plus d'un millénaire après sa mort.  Ce que même les pays ne peuvent avoir. Les occidentaux ont essayé avec la colonisation et pourtant ils ont été chassés presque de partout.  Seul Jésus et le prophète Muhammad saw ont cette aura dans l'histoire de l'humanité
    Répondre
    Signalier
    Auteur

    Cheikh

    il y a 57 minutes (19:42 PM)
    Alahou akbar 
    Répondre
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 57 minutes (19:42 PM)
    Maa chaa Allah
    Répondre
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 47 minutes (19:51 PM)
    On dirait un talibe bAYE
    Répondre
    Signalier
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 42 minutes (19:56 PM)
      Traditional IslamHistorically, Islam in Cameroon has been dominated by three brotherhoods, the Quadriya, Tidjaniya (or Tijaniyya) and the Mahdiya. According to Gilbert Fah, a leading scholar on Islam in Cameroon,
      The Mahdiya used to be considered one of the most active Islamic brotherhoods in the region. It derives from Sudan and the well-known late–nineteenth-century Mahdist leader, who wanted to create a devout Islamic empire in the Lake Chad region. He successfully took on the British in Khartoum and was only stopped in his ambitions by the French, who killed him in 1900 in Fort-Foureau (present-day Kousseri in Cameroon). It is not coincidental that his religious legacy has such currency in this marginalised, impoverished area.
      On the other hand, the Quadriya and Tidjaniya were pro-French during the colonial era. Today, the Quadriya is a peripheral group, while it is estimated that about 80% of Cameroonian Muslims belong to the Tidjaniya brotherhood, which used to take orders from Yola and Kano in Nigeria. Historically, the main Tijani centers in Cameroon were Foumban, Maroua, Ngaoundere and Garoua (see Peuples et cultures de l'Adamaoua, Cameroun : actes du colloque de Ngaoundéré, du 14 au 16 janvier 1992, p. 108)
      Répondre
      Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 46 minutes (19:53 PM)
    Il quitte la maison d'un maître d'esclave pour un autre maître d'esclave, et surtout le pire, celui qui avait tout initié au départ,ah l'homme noir,va te chercher un cerveau,zot ka couilloné yo tou lé jou
    Répondre
    Signalier
    • Auteur

      Yaw Mbaam Bi Ngaakh Ci-dessus

      il y a 34 minutes (20:04 PM)
      Demandes aux gens de ta famille d'aller se chercher un cerveau, isspiss dé domou-mbaam 
      Répondre
      Signalier
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 4 minutes (20:34 PM)
      Tu parles sûrement de ton papa, rien à fouttre d'une fausse religion, d'un faux prophète, négre sans cerveau
      Répondre
      Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 21 minutes (20:18 PM)
    Alhamdou Lilah. Quel beau nom. qu'Allah SWT radermiit sa foi et celle de tous les musulmans. 

    Mashallah.
    Répondre
    Signalier
    Auteur

    Oumar

    il y a 18 minutes (20:21 PM)
    Al hamdou lillah 
    Répondre
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 8 minutes (20:31 PM)
    alhamdoulillah l islam rend beau bienvenue
    Répondre
    Signalier
LES PLUS LUS

