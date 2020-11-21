Samedi 21 Novembre, 2020 á Dakar
Tournoi qualificatif Ufoa A/Can U20 : Le Mali perd sur tapis vert contre la Guinée Bissau

Par: seneweb - Seneweb.com | 21 novembre, 2020 à 16:11:37  | Lu 431 Fois |  2 Commentaires
Tournoi qualificatif Ufoa A/Can U20 : Le Mali perd sur tapis vert contre la Guinée Bissau
Le comité d’organisation du tournoi de la zone A de l’Ufoa, qualificatif à la Can U20, prévue en 2021 en Mauritanie, a déclaré la Guinée Bissau vainqueur sur tapis vert de la rencontre qui devait l’opposer au Mali, aujourd’hui, au stade Lat Dior de Thiès. L’information est donnée à travers un communiqué dont copie est parvenue à Seneweb.  

 

Les Maliens ont enregistré plusieurs cas de Covid-19 ‘’empêchant ainsi la tenue du match N°2 devant l’opposer à la Guinée Bissau. Par conséquent, et au vue du règlement, la Guinée-Bissau aura gagné avec 2 buts en plus’’, lit-on dans le communiqué.
2 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Défenseur

    il y a 46 minutes (16:39 PM)
    C'est dommage pour eux
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 24 minutes (17:01 PM)
    Breakthrough in diabetes

    Breakthrough in diabetes

I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 7 years and have been on insulin for a very long time, which is not a complete cure for diabetes. While searching the Internet one faithful day, including the doctor's e-mail addresses, I came across the testimony of patients who had been cured of a viral infection using Dr. Nelson's herbal medicine on a healthy blogger's website. I contacted an herbal specialist and promised Dr. Nelson Saliu that if he cured me of diabetes, I would testify to his good work, and after much discussion, the herbal medicine left me through a delivery company I received 3 days later, and I was an herbal medicine by a prescription herbal specialist. he drank for 21 days without insulin and today, thanks to Almighty God, I am cured of diabetes. I also waited two months before writing this testimony to make sure I was completely healed. A week ago, I showed another blood test that is still valid and without a trace of blood, so I decided it was time to recommend it to anyone with diabetes. Contact Dr. Nelson and heal by mail: [email protected]

    or WhatsApp text at: +12143027366

    He has a cure for herpes virus, hepatitis, heart disease, liver disease and cancer.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink

