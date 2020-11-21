Tournoi qualificatif Ufoa A/Can U20 : Le Mali perd sur tapis vert contre la Guinée Bissau

Le comité d’organisation du tournoi de la zone A de l’Ufoa, qualificatif à la Can U20, prévue en 2021 en Mauritanie, a déclaré la Guinée Bissau vainqueur sur tapis vert de la rencontre qui devait l’opposer au Mali, aujourd’hui, au stade Lat Dior de Thiès. L’information est donnée à travers un communiqué dont copie est parvenue à Seneweb.
Les Maliens ont enregistré plusieurs cas de Covid-19 ‘’empêchant ainsi la tenue du match N°2 devant l’opposer à la Guinée Bissau. Par conséquent, et au vue du règlement, la Guinée-Bissau aura gagné avec 2 buts en plus’’, lit-on dans le communiqué.
