Jeudi 19 Octobre, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
Video

Cheikh Bara Ndiaye fait des précisions de taille...

Par: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com | 19 octobre, 2023 à 15:10:35  | Lu 2905 Fois |  5 Commentaires
Single Post
Cheikh Bara Ndiaye fait des précisions de taille...
Tags: Cheikh Bara NdiayeEntretien

Auteur: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com



5 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Saaaanar

    il y a 2 heures (15:27 PM)
    DI GUA WAKH BA DOUKAT 

    ET COMME TON GUALATHI NE FONCTIONNE PAS 

    TEYEL SA LAMIGNE
    Répondre +1 -16
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    2. Auteur

    "tangal Thiep"

    il y a 1 heure (16:21 PM)
    This guy is really really really shameless I swear to Allah.
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 58 minutes (16:25 PM)
    Comment peut on appeler son enfant "maître"?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Joe King

    il y a 47 minutes (16:35 PM)
    Le regime de Macky Sall est un regime de voyous qui s'est accapare de l'Etat senegalais qu'ils dirigent avec des methodes mafieuses. Depuis les independances jamais un regime africain n'a ete aussi brutal et aussi violent a l’endroit de sa jeunesse. Macky a tue des centaines de jeunes par balles reellles, il a jette en haute mer les corps de centaines de jeunes qui ont ete arretes et tortures a mort par la police. Des milliers de jeunes sont croupis en prisons et des centaines d'autres encore portes disparus.

    Ce n'est ni un dialogue national ni des elections qui mettront fin a un regime dictatorial et sanguinaire. Macky et son regime ont tellement tue et tellement vole l'argent du contribuable senegalais qu'ils ont peur d'organier des elections democratiques et transparentes qu'ils savent perdues d'avance. Le peuple senegalais ne fait pas confiance a des elections organisees par Macky Sall. Je lance donc solennellement un appel au peuple senegalais pour mener une insurrection generale et continue jusqu'au depart de Macky Sall et de son regime. Un gouvernement de transition de 4 mois organisera comme prevu, les elections presidentielles au mois de Fevrier prochain.Un seul mot d'ordre : le depart immediat et sans condition de Macky Sall. 

    The regime of Macky Sall is a regime of thugs who have taken over the Senegalese state that they run with mafia-like methods. Since independence, never has an African regime been so brutal and violent with its youth. Macky killed hundreds of young people with live ammunition, he threw the bodies of hundreds of young people into the high seas who were arrested and tortured by the police. Thousands of young people are languishing in prisons and hundreds more are missing.

    It is neither a national dialogue nor elections that will put an end to a dictatorial and bloody regime. Macky and his regime have killed and stolen so much Senegalese taxpayers' money that they are afraid to organize democratic and transparent elections that they know are lost in advance. The Senegalese people do not trust the elections organised by Macky Sall. 

     

     I therefore solemnly appeal to the Senegalese people to lead a general and continuous insurrection until the departure of Macky Sall and his regime. A 4-month transitional government will organize, as planned, presidential elections next February. There is only one watchword: the immediate and unconditional departure of Macky Sall.     

     
    Répondre +0 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 45 minutes (16:38 PM)
    Ce type , même dans la tombe fera des précisions parcequ' il ment en oubliant qu'il est entrain de mentir. C'est tellement gros les mensonges de Bara Ndiaye qu'à chacune de ses sorties Sonko perd 300 partisans. Le seul dont les mensonges sont plus forts que ceux son mentor Sonko, c'est Bara Ndiaye. Comment quelq'un qui est en réanimation peut- il regarder la télé? Et mieux tenir la télécommande et zapper?  Devant Dieu c'est un mensonge. Une personne en réanimation ne pourrait jamais le faire.

    Qui vivra verra

     
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner

Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire...

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Fédération Nationale Des Boulangers Du Sénégal : Voici Le Nouveau Prix De La Baguette De Pain
Societe 17 octobre, 2023
7 Latest News 01
La Première Réaction De Nitdoff Après Sa Sortie De Prison
Societe 17 octobre, 2023
8 Latest News 01
Sonko Reprend Sa Grève De La Faim : Me Ciré Clédor Ly Fait Des Révélations
Politique 17 octobre, 2023
9 Latest News 01
Accrochage Entre L'armée Et Les éléments Du Mfdc : Le Bilan S'alourdit
Societe 17 octobre, 2023
10 Latest News 01
Les Nominations Du Conseil Des Ministres Du 18 Octobre 2023
Politique 18 octobre, 2023
11 Latest News 01
Annulation De La Radiation De Sonko: Les Motivations Du Juge Sabassy Faye
Politique 18 octobre, 2023
12 Latest News 01
La Dge Ferme Ses Portes à Ayib Daffé
Politique 19 octobre, 2023
13 Latest News 01
Réintégration De Sonko : La Lettre De Sabassy Faye Au Préfet De Ziguinchor
Justice 19 octobre, 2023
14 Latest News 01
Équipe Nationale : Un Nouveau «lion De 2002» Dans Le Staff De Aliou Cissé
Sport 19 octobre, 2023
15 Latest News 01
Viol D’un Garçon De 13 Ans : Les Explications Du Communicateur Traditionnel De 72 Ans
Societe 18 octobre, 2023
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email