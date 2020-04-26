Dimanche 26 Avril, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner
Video

En Inde, l'impossible confinement

Par: France•TV New Delhi - Webnews | 26 avril, 2020 à 20:04:45  | Lu 493 Fois |  1 Commentaires
Single Post
En Inde, l
A la rencontre des plus démunis de New Dehli. Les habitants des bidonvilles, les sans-abris, les orphelins. Comment vivent-ils le confinement ? Comment se préparent-ils à faire face au Covid-19 ?
Tags: Coronavirus Covid-19 Inde Impossible Confinement

Auteur: France•TV New Delhi - Webnews


liiiiiiiaffaire_de_malade

ARTICLES SIMILAIRES

Related Post Covid-19 : Le Sénégal Enregistre Un 9e Décès
26 avril, 2020
Related Post [document] Certification Des Masques : L'arrêté Polémique Suspendu Jusqu'à Nouvel Ordre
26 avril, 2020
Related Post Rdc: Premier Cas De Coronavirus à Lubumbashi
26 avril, 2020
Related Post Adama Faye, Ingénieur-biologiste : Les Confessions D’un Ex-agent De La Santé
13 avril, 2020
Related Post [photos] Aide Alimentaire : Un Camion Se Renverse Avec Une Cargaison De 400 Sacs De Riz
13 avril, 2020
Related Post [photos] Aide Alimentaire : Un Camion Se Renverse Avec Une Cargaison De 400 Sacs De Riz
13 avril, 2020

1 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Pas La Peine

    il y a 1 heure (21:08 PM)
    Ils sont trop nombreux mais heureusement il yz bcp de Tradipratitiens
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : 8e Décès Au Sénégal Et 57 Nouveaux Cas Positifs
EN DIRECT 26 avril, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Touba : Un Policier Tabassé Par Des Gendarmes
Societe 24 avril, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : Un Imam Testé Positif à...
Sante 25 avril, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Commande De Artemisia : Macky Et Rajoelina Ne Parlent Pas Le Même Langage
Afrique 24 avril, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Covid-19 Au Sénégal : Mystères Autour Du 7e Décès
Societe 25 avril, 2020
11 Latest News 01
"commande D'artemisia" : Voici L'intégralité De La Conversation Entre Macky Et Rajoelina
Video 25 avril, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Les Graves Révélations De La Directrice De L’action Sociale : “un Patient Voulait Se Suicider…”
Video 26 avril, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Inquiétude à Louga : Le Marabout Décédé Du Covid-19 S'est Rendu 3 Fois à L'hôpital
Sante 25 avril, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Remède Malgache Contre Covid-19 : Ce Que Vous Ne Saviez (peut-être) Pas De L'artemisia
Video 24 avril, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Ramadan : Macky Anticipe Les Pensions Et Salaires D'avril
Societe 24 avril, 2020
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Covid-19/ Touba: Le Centre De Traitement De Darou Marname Est Saturé
Sante 26 avril, 2020
7 Latest News 01
France : Le Combat De Nicolas Mendy Pour Rapatrier Son Père Mort Du Covid-19
Video 26 avril, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : Le Cas Importé De Vélingara Est Une…
Sante 26 avril, 2020
9 Latest News 01
"nafila Online ": Oustaz Taib Socé Contredit Ahmed Khalifa Niasse
Video 26 avril, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Pape Hanne Révèle Que "la Kaaba A été Fermée 41 Fois..."
Video 26 avril, 2020
11 Latest News 01
Tentative De Meurtre à Kolda : Il Asperge Son Ami D’enfance D’acide Et S’exile
Societe 26 avril, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Aide Alimentaire/grand-dakar: Le Sous-préfet Suspend Les Comités De Ciblage
Societe 26 avril, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Pape Cheikh Diallo "je Pense Aux Personnes Qui Sont En Quarantaine, Ils Sont..."
Video 26 avril, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Gestion Et Exploitation Des Marchés : Ce Que Propose Abdou Karim Fofana
Video 26 avril, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : La Situation Du Jour à Louga
Sante 26 avril, 2020

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email