Video
En Inde, l'impossible confinement
Par: France•TV New Delhi - Webnews | 26 avril, 2020 à 20:04:45 | Lu 493 Fois | 1 Commentaires
A la rencontre des plus démunis de New Dehli. Les habitants des bidonvilles, les sans-abris, les orphelins. Comment vivent-ils le confinement ? Comment se préparent-ils à faire face au Covid-19 ?
Auteur: France•TV New Delhi - Webnews
liiiiiiiaffaire_de_malade
ARTICLES SIMILAIRES
Covid-19 : Le Sénégal Enregistre Un 9e Décès
26 avril, 2020
[document] Certification Des Masques : L'arrêté Polémique Suspendu Jusqu'à Nouvel Ordre
26 avril, 2020
Rdc: Premier Cas De Coronavirus à Lubumbashi
26 avril, 2020
[photos] Aide Alimentaire : Un Camion Se Renverse Avec Une Cargaison De 400 Sacs De Riz
13 avril, 2020
ON EN PARLE
Coronavirus Au Sénégal : 66 Nouveaux Cas Positifs, 1 Patient En Réanimation
EN DIRECT 24 avril, 2020
Covid-19 : Voici Les Zones D’origine Des 66 Nouveaux Cas, Dakar En Alerte Rouge
Sante 24 avril, 2020
Coronavirus : Le Sénégal Enregistre Son 7e Décès
Sante 24 avril, 2020
Artemisia: Macky A Lancé Sa Première Commande (andry Rajoelina)
Afrique 24 avril, 2020
Coronavirus Au Sénégal : 69 Nouveaux Cas Positifs
EN DIRECT 25 avril, 2020
Covid-19 : 8e Décès Au Sénégal Et 57 Nouveaux Cas Positifs
EN DIRECT 26 avril, 2020
Touba : Un Policier Tabassé Par Des Gendarmes
Societe 24 avril, 2020
Covid-19 : Un Imam Testé Positif à...
Sante 25 avril, 2020
Covid-19 Au Sénégal : Mystères Autour Du 7e Décès
Societe 25 avril, 2020
"commande D'artemisia" : Voici L'intégralité De La Conversation Entre Macky Et Rajoelina
Video 25 avril, 2020
Les Graves Révélations De La Directrice De L’action Sociale : “un Patient Voulait Se Suicider…”
Inquiétude à Louga : Le Marabout Décédé Du Covid-19 S'est Rendu 3 Fois à L'hôpital
Sante 25 avril, 2020
Remède Malgache Contre Covid-19 : Ce Que Vous Ne Saviez (peut-être) Pas De L'artemisia
Video 24 avril, 2020
Ramadan : Macky Anticipe Les Pensions Et Salaires D'avril
Societe 24 avril, 2020
Seneweb Radio
LES PLUS LUS
Covid-19 : 8e Décès Au Sénégal Et 57 Nouveaux Cas Positifs
EN DIRECT 26 avril, 2020
Les Graves Révélations De La Directrice De L’action Sociale : “un Patient Voulait Se Suicider…”
Covid-19 : Ce Que L'on Sait Sur Le 8e Décès Enregistré Au Sénégal
Affaire Djeyna-diop Iseg: Abiba En Parle Pour La Première Fois
Covid-19 : Le Cas Importé De Vélingara Est Une…
"nafila Online ": Oustaz Taib Socé Contredit Ahmed Khalifa Niasse
Pape Hanne Révèle Que "la Kaaba A été Fermée 41 Fois..."
Tentative De Meurtre à Kolda : Il Asperge Son Ami D’enfance D’acide Et S’exile
Societe 26 avril, 2020
Aide Alimentaire/grand-dakar: Le Sous-préfet Suspend Les Comités De Ciblage
Societe 26 avril, 2020
Pape Cheikh Diallo "je Pense Aux Personnes Qui Sont En Quarantaine, Ils Sont..."
Gestion Et Exploitation Des Marchés : Ce Que Propose Abdou Karim Fofana
Covid-19 : La Situation Du Jour à Louga
1 Commentaires
Pas La Peineil y a 1 heure (21:08 PM)
Participer à la Discussion