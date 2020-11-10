Mardi 10 Novembre, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33

Video

Encore une dispute entre Salah et Mané qui inquiète les fans de Liverpool

Par: Seneweb-news - Seneweb.com | 10 novembre, 2020 à 09:11:36  | Lu 1852 Fois |  2 Commentaires
Single Post
Encore une dispute entre Salah et Mané qui inquiète les fans de Liverpool
Le geste d'humeur n'a pas échappé à la presse anglaise. Après le but de Salah sur un pénalty provoqué par Sadio Mané, les deux joueurs se sont échangés des mots pas tendres (voir vidéo). Sur les réseaux, les supporters de Liverpool affichent déjà leurs inquiétudes.
Tags: Sadio ManéSalahLiverpool

Auteur: Seneweb-news - Seneweb.com



2 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (09:52 AM)
    il ne faut pas trop broder sur cette affaire, ils ont échangé des mots comme toujours sur un terrain de football entre coéquipiers, par la suite Salah a essayé de servir Mané pour lui permettre de marquer.

    C'est Salah qui tire les pénos ou Milner (s'il n'est pas remplaçant). Salah sera donc probablement meilleur buteur que Mané cette saison.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (09:52 AM)
    football dafa haram. Mané arrête le foot stp.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
"il Est Un Lâche, Un Escroc Et Un Hypocrite": Malal Talla Tire Sur Idy
Video 07 novembre, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Élection De Joe Biden : La Réaction De Macky Sall
Politique 07 novembre, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Élections Américaines: Trump N’aurait Pas L’intention De Quitter La Maison-blanche, Biden Menace De L’en "expulser"
International 07 novembre, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Manif Contre Les Caricatures Du Prophète : Une Marée Humaine à La Place De La Nation
Societe 07 novembre, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Jeu De Chaises Musicales Dans Les Services De Renseignement
Societe 07 novembre, 2020
11 Latest News 01
Le Juge Yaya Amadou Dia Rétrogradé
Justice 07 novembre, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Rencontre De Boubacar Camara Avec Macky : La Coalition Jotna S'en Lave Les Mains
Politique 08 novembre, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Magal Et Covid-19 : L'équipe Du Dr Cheikh Sokhna Explique Le "miracle"
Video 07 novembre, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Rufisque : Ce Que L’on Sait De L'affaire Du Jeune Qui A Abattu Le Grand-frère De Son Ami
Societe 07 novembre, 2020
15 Latest News 01
[identification D'un Inconnu, âme Sensible, S'abstenir] Naufrage Au Large De La Mauritanie : Un Corps Sans Vie Non Identifié
Video 07 novembre, 2020
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Tensions à L'ugb De Saint-louis : 4 Blessés Et Un Bus Incendié Hier Nuit
Societe 08 novembre, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Départ De Jotna, Audience Avec Macky : Sonko Apporte Des «clarifications » Sur Le Cas Boubacar Camara
Politique 08 novembre, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Côte D'ivoire : Arrestation Du Porte-parole De L'opposition Affi N'guessan
Afrique 08 novembre, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Guinée : Après Sa Victoire, Alpha Condé Tend La Main à Ses Opposants
Afrique 08 novembre, 2020
10 Latest News 01
400 Kg De Chanvre Indien Saisis Près De Notto Diobass (gendarmerie)
Societe 08 novembre, 2020
11 Latest News 01
Mauritanie : 92 Migrants Sénégalais Portés Disparus
Afrique 09 novembre, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Après L'annonce De Sa Mort, L'opposant Ivoirien Pascal Nguessan Réagit
Video 08 novembre, 2020
13 Latest News 01
La Gendarmerie Démantèle Un Réseau De Faux Médicaments à Warang
Societe 08 novembre, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Présidentielle Américaine : Donald Trump Crie Toujours Au Vol Et Joue Au Golf
International 09 novembre, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Cascade De Blessures : Aliou Cissé Intègre Les U20 Pour Pallier Les Absences
Sport 08 novembre, 2020

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email