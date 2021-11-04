Video
Jay21 ‘’clash’’ Canabasse sur son album : «C’est normal ma guéné album ñou guiss ci Sen bopp»
Par: seneweb - Seneweb.com | 04 novembre, 2021 à 20:11:35 | Lu 239 Fois | 1 Commentaires
Auteur: seneweb - Seneweb.com
ON EN PARLE
La Cause De L’accident Du Cortège De Sonko Dévoilée, Une Autre Victime Dans Le Coma...
Accident Dans Le Convoi De Sonko : Le Bilan S'alourdit
Accident Dans Le Cortège De Sonko : 2 Décès Et 4 Blessés Dénombrés
Nus Comme Des Vers, Un Banquier Et Sa Copine Se Battent En Pleine Rue
Faits-Divers 02 novembre, 2021
Accident De Nioro : Macky Sall Présente Ses Condoléances Au Pastef
Necrologie 01 novembre, 2021
Bébé Calciné : Le Déballage Explosif De La Nurse Devant Les Enquêteurs
L’apr En Deuil : Décès Du Conseiller Spécial Du Président De La République, Abdourahmane Ndiaye
Necrologie 01 novembre, 2021
“ce N’est Pas Une équipe”: Zlatan Se Paye Le Psg Et Conseille Mbappé
Sport 01 novembre, 2021
Ville De Dakar : Yewwi Askan Wi Porte Son Choix Sur Barthélemy Dias
Politique 02 novembre, 2021
Décès De Trois Militants Du Pastef : Les Levées Du Corps Et Enterrements Connus
Affaire Wally Ndour Tué Par Une Bande D'agresseurs En 2015 : Délibéré, Le 16 Novembre
Societe 03 novembre, 2021
Dieyna Baldé Avertit : «personne Ne Pourra M’abattre, Parce Que…»
People 01 novembre, 2021
Covid-19 : Macky Sall Veut Imposer Le Pass Sanitaire
Ville De Dakar : Bougane Gueye Officiellement Candidat
Politique 02 novembre, 2021
Seneweb Radio
LES PLUS LUS
D-media Déjà Vendu ? Les Révélations Explosives De Mansour Diop...
Video 26 octobre, 2021
Affaire Dmedia : Des Huissiers Et La Gendarmerie Dans Les Locaux Pour...
Médias 25 octobre, 2021
Le Fisc Contre Bougane Guèye : Les Vérités D’une Affaire
Adji Sarr : «j’ai Déménagé Parce Que J'ai Peur»
Buzz 26 octobre, 2021
Taxawu Dakar-barthélémy Dias Se Rebelle : «nous Confirmons, Persistons Et Signons Que…»
Politique 25 octobre, 2021
Madiambal-téliko : La Cour Suprême Pose Un Acte Fort
Justice 26 octobre, 2021
Affaire Dmedia : La Dgid Apporte Des Précisions Et Propose Des Solutions...
Médias 26 octobre, 2021
Un Français Qui Violait Des Filles Et Des Garçons Mineurs Arrêté
Mahmout Saleh "la Candidature De Macky Sall En 2024 Est Dans Les Résultats De 2022..."
Politique 25 octobre, 2021
Escroquerie Portant Sur 78 Millions : Des Biens Du "milliardaire" Baye Ciss Saisis
Affaire Du Bébé Abandonné Dans Des Ordures : La Maman Du Nourrisson Est Une…
Justice 25 octobre, 2021
Adf: "pourquoi Marième Sall Est Fâchée Contre Moi"
Video 24 octobre, 2021
Le Monde Sportif En Deuil : Décès Du 12ème Gaïndé Abdoulaye Thiam
Necrologie 24 octobre, 2021
1 Commentaires
Man Rulesil y a 8 minutes (21:22 PM)
2. Don’t chase women become the man that women will pursue
3. Women you previously pursued and got rejected by Will later be interested when they see you have a different woman
4. Women think about marriage as a wedding day and not a lifetime supporting and respecting their man
5. Embrace rejection it will make you stronger
6. Disdain women who rejected you, ignoring them is the best revenge
7. The more attractive she is the harder you have to be, DONT SIMP
8. Stay away from single mothers
9. Prioritise your appearance no matter what
10. Never fully commit
11. Don’t share your weaknesses with a woman, seek professional help in a serious rut
12. Women cheat more than men, don’t let her accusations blind you
13. Be low tolerance, be ready to walk away at any given moment
14. Don’t be bitter, accept female nature and adjust
15. Keep playing the game and make it difficult. People come back to difficult games to try and beat it, easy games get played once and put on the shelf
Participer à la Discussion