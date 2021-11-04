Jeudi 04 Novembre, 2021 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner
Video

Jay21 ‘’clash’’ Canabasse sur son album : «C’est normal ma guéné album ñou guiss ci Sen bopp»

Par: seneweb - Seneweb.com | 04 novembre, 2021 à 20:11:35  | Lu 239 Fois |  1 Commentaires
Single Post
Jay21 ‘’clash’’ Canabasse sur son album: «C’est normal ma guéné album ñou guiss ci Sen bopp»
Tags: Jay21CanabasseAlbumOmzo dollar4k

Auteur: seneweb - Seneweb.com



1 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Man Rules

    il y a 8 minutes (21:22 PM)
    1. Ignore her words focus on her actions

    2. Don’t chase women become the man that women will pursue

    3. Women you previously pursued and got rejected by Will later be interested when they see you have a different woman

    4. Women think about marriage as a wedding day and not a lifetime supporting and respecting their man

    5. Embrace rejection it will make you stronger 

    6. Disdain women who rejected you, ignoring them is the best revenge 

    7. The more attractive she is the harder you have to be, DONT SIMP

    8. Stay away from single mothers 

    9. Prioritise your appearance no matter what

    10. Never fully commit 

    11. Don’t share your weaknesses with a woman, seek professional help in a serious rut 

    12. Women cheat more than men, don’t let her accusations blind you

    13. Be low tolerance, be ready to walk away at any given moment 

    14. Don’t be bitter, accept female nature and adjust 

    15. Keep playing the game and make it difficult. People come back to difficult games to try and beat it, easy games get played once and put on the shelf
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Accident De Nioro : Macky Sall Présente Ses Condoléances Au Pastef
Necrologie 01 novembre, 2021
7 Latest News 01
Bébé Calciné : Le Déballage Explosif De La Nurse Devant Les Enquêteurs
Societe 02 novembre, 2021
8 Latest News 01
L’apr En Deuil : Décès Du Conseiller Spécial Du Président De La République, Abdourahmane Ndiaye
Necrologie 01 novembre, 2021
9 Latest News 01
“ce N’est Pas Une équipe”: Zlatan Se Paye Le Psg Et Conseille Mbappé
Sport 01 novembre, 2021
10 Latest News 01
Ville De Dakar : Yewwi Askan Wi Porte Son Choix Sur Barthélemy Dias
Politique 02 novembre, 2021
11 Latest News 01
Décès De Trois Militants Du Pastef : Les Levées Du Corps Et Enterrements Connus
Societe 02 novembre, 2021
12 Latest News 01
Affaire Wally Ndour Tué Par Une Bande D'agresseurs En 2015 : Délibéré, Le 16 Novembre
Societe 03 novembre, 2021
13 Latest News 01
Dieyna Baldé Avertit : «personne Ne Pourra M’abattre, Parce Que…»
People 01 novembre, 2021
14 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : Macky Sall Veut Imposer Le Pass Sanitaire
Societe 01 novembre, 2021
15 Latest News 01
Ville De Dakar : Bougane Gueye Officiellement Candidat
Politique 02 novembre, 2021
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Taxawu Dakar-barthélémy Dias Se Rebelle : «nous Confirmons, Persistons Et Signons Que…»
Politique 25 octobre, 2021
7 Latest News 01
Madiambal-téliko : La Cour Suprême Pose Un Acte Fort
Justice 26 octobre, 2021
8 Latest News 01
Affaire Dmedia : La Dgid Apporte Des Précisions Et Propose Des Solutions...
Médias 26 octobre, 2021
9 Latest News 01
Un Français Qui Violait Des Filles Et Des Garçons Mineurs Arrêté
Societe 25 octobre, 2021
10 Latest News 01
Mahmout Saleh "la Candidature De Macky Sall En 2024 Est Dans Les Résultats De 2022..."
Politique 25 octobre, 2021
11 Latest News 01
Escroquerie Portant Sur 78 Millions : Des Biens Du "milliardaire" Baye Ciss Saisis
Societe 25 octobre, 2021
12 Latest News 01
Affaire Du Bébé Abandonné Dans Des Ordures : La Maman Du Nourrisson Est Une…
Justice 25 octobre, 2021
13 Latest News 01
Adf: "pourquoi Marième Sall Est Fâchée Contre Moi"
Video 24 octobre, 2021
14 Latest News 01
Le Monde Sportif En Deuil : Décès Du 12ème Gaïndé Abdoulaye Thiam
Necrologie 24 octobre, 2021
15 Latest News 01
Délégation Yaw Au Gamou : «pourquoi Serigne Moustapha Sy A Fait Faux Bond à Sonko Et Cie», (pur)
Politique 24 octobre, 2021

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email