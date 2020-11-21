Samedi 21 Novembre, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33

Video

Les temps forts de la marche de la Css à Richard-Toll : Le Walo debout !

Par: Moustapha NDOYE et Babacar NDIAYE - Seneweb.com | 21 novembre, 2020 à 16:11:26  | Lu 274 Fois |  2 Commentaires
Single Post
Les temps forts de la marche de la Css à Richard-Toll : Le Walo debout !
Pour alerter contre une fermeture de leur entreprise, les travailleurs de la CSS (Compagnie Sucrière Sénégalaise) ont battu le macadam ce samedi à Rkcehard-Toll. Du stade municipal à la mairie de la ville, une foule immense venu des 11 départements de Dagana et au-delà a tenu à dénoncer le drame social qui se dessine " si l' on arrête pas l'octroi frauduleux des DIPA " qui ont inondé le marché local en sucre provoquant du coup une situation de mévente à la CSS.
Tags: Richard-Toll Marche Css Walo Debout

Auteur: Moustapha NDOYE et Babacar NDIAYE - Seneweb.com



2 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 28 minutes (16:57 PM)
    Breakthrough in diabetes

    I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 7 years and have been on insulin for a very long time, which is not a complete cure for diabetes. While searching the Internet one faithful day, including the doctor's e-mail addresses, I came across the testimony of patients who had been cured of a viral infection using Dr. Nelson's herbal medicine on a healthy blogger's website. I contacted an herbal specialist and promised Dr. Nelson Saliu that if he cured me of diabetes, I would testify to his good work, and after much discussion, the herbal medicine left me through a delivery company I received 3 days later, and I was an herbal medicine by a prescription herbal specialist. he drank for 21 days without insulin and today, thanks to Almighty God, I am cured of diabetes. I also waited two months before writing this testimony to make sure I was completely healed. A week ago, I showed another blood test that is still valid and without a trace of blood, so I decided it was time to recommend it to anyone with diabetes. Contact Dr. Nelson and heal by mail: [email protected]

    or WhatsApp text at: +12143027366

    He has a cure for herpes virus, hepatitis, heart disease, liver disease and cancer.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 28 minutes (16:57 PM)
    Breakthrough in diabetes

    I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 7 years and have been on insulin for a very long time, which is not a complete cure for diabetes. While searching the Internet one faithful day, including the doctor's e-mail addresses, I came across the testimony of patients who had been cured of a viral infection using Dr. Nelson's herbal medicine on a healthy blogger's website. I contacted an herbal specialist and promised Dr. Nelson Saliu that if he cured me of diabetes, I would testify to his good work, and after much discussion, the herbal medicine left me through a delivery company I received 3 days later, and I was an herbal medicine by a prescription herbal specialist. he drank for 21 days without insulin and today, thanks to Almighty God, I am cured of diabetes. I also waited two months before writing this testimony to make sure I was completely healed. A week ago, I showed another blood test that is still valid and without a trace of blood, so I decided it was time to recommend it to anyone with diabetes. Contact Dr. Nelson and heal by mail: [email protected]

    or WhatsApp text at: +12143027366

    He has a cure for herpes virus, hepatitis, heart disease, liver disease and cancer.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Gestion Du Cese : La Réplique Salée De Mimi Touré à Idrissa Seck
Politique 19 novembre, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Etrange Maladie Chez Des Pêcheurs Sénégalais : Ce Que Révèle Le Rapport D’investigation
Sante 19 novembre, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Baiser D’amy Et Majib: Marodi Tv Dérape (encore ?)
Video 18 novembre, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Thiès : La Bouderie De Sokhna Aïda Diallo
Societe 19 novembre, 2020
10 Latest News 01
Assemblée : Antoine Diome Fait Son Baptême Du Feu, Sonko Débarque
Politique 20 novembre, 2020
11 Latest News 01
Mimi Touré Toutes Griffes Dehors : "l'ambition N'est Pas Un Délit à Ce Que Je Sache"
Politique 18 novembre, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Limogeage Des Poids Lourds De L’apr : Yakham Mbaye Assène Ses Vérités
Video 19 novembre, 2020
13 Latest News 01
L’ancien Ministre De L’intérieur Ousmane Ngom En Deuil
Necrologie 19 novembre, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Médina : Il Soupconne Son épouse D'infidélité Et La Bat à Mort
Faits-Divers 19 novembre, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Panique à Thiaroye-sur-mer : Plus De 300 Personnes Contaminées Par Une Maladie Mystérieuse
Video 18 novembre, 2020
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Sortie De Serigne Bass Sur L’immigration : La Réplique Salée De Cheikh Abdoul Gaïndé Fatma à Guy Marius Sagna
Societe 18 novembre, 2020
7 Latest News 01
Éliminatoires Can-2022 : Sadio Mané Offre La Qualification Aux Lions
Video 15 novembre, 2020
8 Latest News 01
Maladie Mystérieuse : Après Thiaroye, D'autres Localités Touchées, 700 Personnes (déjà) Infectées
Politique 19 novembre, 2020
9 Latest News 01
Sur La Route De La Maison Blanche, Joe Biden Trébuche Sur Emily Murphy
International 20 novembre, 2020
10 Latest News 01
[profil] Marième Dial : La Provocatrice !
People 16 novembre, 2020
11 Latest News 01
Gestion Du Cese : La Réplique Salée De Mimi Touré à Idrissa Seck
Politique 19 novembre, 2020
12 Latest News 01
Etrange Maladie Chez Des Pêcheurs Sénégalais : Ce Que Révèle Le Rapport D’investigation
Sante 19 novembre, 2020
13 Latest News 01
Cese : Idy Met Fin Aux Fonctions Du Drh Et Du Daf (documents)
Politique 17 novembre, 2020
14 Latest News 01
Baiser D’amy Et Majib: Marodi Tv Dérape (encore ?)
Video 18 novembre, 2020
15 Latest News 01
Mody Niang : "j'ai De Sérieux Problèmes Avec Ma Famille"
Video 15 novembre, 2020

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email