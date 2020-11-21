Video
Les temps forts de la marche de la Css à Richard-Toll : Le Walo debout !
Pour alerter contre une fermeture de leur entreprise, les travailleurs de la CSS (Compagnie Sucrière Sénégalaise) ont battu le macadam ce samedi à Rkcehard-Toll. Du stade municipal à la mairie de la ville, une foule immense venu des 11 départements de Dagana et au-delà a tenu à dénoncer le drame social qui se dessine " si l' on arrête pas l'octroi frauduleux des DIPA " qui ont inondé le marché local en sucre provoquant du coup une situation de mévente à la CSS.
2 Commentaires
I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 7 years and have been on insulin for a very long time, which is not a complete cure for diabetes. While searching the Internet one faithful day, including the doctor's e-mail addresses, I came across the testimony of patients who had been cured of a viral infection using Dr. Nelson's herbal medicine on a healthy blogger's website. I contacted an herbal specialist and promised Dr. Nelson Saliu that if he cured me of diabetes, I would testify to his good work, and after much discussion, the herbal medicine left me through a delivery company I received 3 days later, and I was an herbal medicine by a prescription herbal specialist. he drank for 21 days without insulin and today, thanks to Almighty God, I am cured of diabetes. I also waited two months before writing this testimony to make sure I was completely healed. A week ago, I showed another blood test that is still valid and without a trace of blood, so I decided it was time to recommend it to anyone with diabetes. Contact Dr. Nelson and heal by mail: [email protected]
or WhatsApp text at: +12143027366
He has a cure for herpes virus, hepatitis, heart disease, liver disease and cancer.
I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 7 years and have been on insulin for a very long time, which is not a complete cure for diabetes. While searching the Internet one faithful day, including the doctor's e-mail addresses, I came across the testimony of patients who had been cured of a viral infection using Dr. Nelson's herbal medicine on a healthy blogger's website. I contacted an herbal specialist and promised Dr. Nelson Saliu that if he cured me of diabetes, I would testify to his good work, and after much discussion, the herbal medicine left me through a delivery company I received 3 days later, and I was an herbal medicine by a prescription herbal specialist. he drank for 21 days without insulin and today, thanks to Almighty God, I am cured of diabetes. I also waited two months before writing this testimony to make sure I was completely healed. A week ago, I showed another blood test that is still valid and without a trace of blood, so I decided it was time to recommend it to anyone with diabetes. Contact Dr. Nelson and heal by mail: [email protected]
or WhatsApp text at: +12143027366
He has a cure for herpes virus, hepatitis, heart disease, liver disease and cancer.
Participer à la Discussion