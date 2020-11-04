Mercredi 04 Novembre, 2020 á Dakar
Mame goor sur idrissa seck "politiciens yi liniouye wakh ci campagne yeup menoul nék deug..."

Par: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com | 03 novembre, 2020 à 20:11:24  | Lu 2288 Fois |  34 Commentaires
Mame goor sur idrissa seck "politiciens yi liniouye wakh ci campagne yeup menoul nék deug..."
  1. Auteur

    Clan Pr

    il y a 13 heures (20:52 PM)
    Les alliés préfères de MAcky ( analphabètes laudateurs artistes populistes ): Mimi deffa doon tibbeu moomitaam: sarr à été admis dans le gouvernement parceque mo doon sooss aminata - macky a écouté les conseil du depute de aganam ( on fait rentrer omar sarr dans le gouvernement cela va neutraliser aminata puisque omar etait son étalon - sinon rek cette dame est très rancune et ambitieuse - elle nous mettra en mal avec les populations et les khalifs en jouant sur la victimisation et les sentiments envers d'une pauvre et faible femme parmi les hommes ) : mimi you cannot pretend to be clean - having partaken in macky's government: this gouvernement is all about corruption and power abuse including money laundering ( exp, the building admin as you know from 17 billions cfa to 45 billions cfa now - and macky's argument was not convincing at all : " l'opérateur est étranger italien mais son partenaire est senegalais alors patriotisme on soutient " - this is what we have in archives ) - there will à law suit filed in class action against macky and his senior staff including yourself: we have you mimi in our records attempting to cover up macky's unrealistic wealth - when you were justifying the 35 personal cars macky stated in his initial statement - you said that those cars were provided by friends and supporters of macky's political agenda - which is a clear lie in contradiction with macky's own statement







    from new zeland we are monitoring and have been since 2012 after we senegalese decided to end corrupted governance by dismissing wade. an ambition that macky and his nommenclatura including yourself came to betray in a blatant way. Mimi defa doon tibbeu momitaa:
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Nommez Le Ministre De La Cultu

      il y a 13 heures (21:05 PM)
      la presse tient à créer son grand gourou d'analyste politique . ya en que pour lui, chanteur de jour férié devenu grand chroniqueur politique proche du pouvoir. ya plus qu'à le nommer ministre de la culture.
      Répondre +25 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 13 heures (20:53 PM)
    Voilà le genre de couillons avec lequel Macky Sall aime s'accompagner

    Er pourtant les personnes interessantes et cultivées font foison au Senegal

    Mais pourquoi Macky qi est un homme instruit et intelligent aime-t-il s'accompagner de ngakas ?
    Répondre +20 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 13 heures (20:57 PM)
    Way mame gor doul. Ton avis importe très peu aux sénégalais. Et ils n'attendent de toi qu'une chose que tu fermes ta grande gueule. Wassalam.
    Répondre +18 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 13 heures (20:58 PM)
    Le Sénégal est un pays de merde. Diasaka est un grand imbécile
    Répondre +23 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 13 heures (21:10 PM)
    Finalement j'aime bien écouter les conneries de Mame GOR l'avocat du diable
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 12 heures (21:16 PM)
    Arrêtez de tendre le micro à mame gore

    Avec ses rastas puants
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 12 heures (21:53 PM)
    Ces gens pensent faire mal aux opposants mais ils ne savent pas que c’est des années plus tard que les conséquences néfastes de leurs actes leur retourneront à la figure. Leurs enfants seront victimes des turpitudes de leur parent malheureusement
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 12 heures (22:02 PM)
    Je comprends pourquoi diasaka est avec macky. Il prone le mensonge ce est un anti valeur.
    Répondre +2 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Real

    il y a 12 heures (22:11 PM)
    Mame ngor khaaliss laye djamou.ki damako yeureum khaliss rék ki yakhouna.alale djarale nako Lou né.....waayé tu mouras et tu rendras compte
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Politologue

    il y a 11 heures (22:49 PM)
    Mame niakk ngor. L'analyste politique attitré de seneweb.

    Seneweb reprenez vous. Il n'est jamais trop tard.

    Amm lenn touty jomm ak fouleu ci ligueye bi way.

    Pourquoi nous imposer cet être inqualifiable??

    Si vous osez encore donner la parole à ce parasites puants et nuisible je quitte pour de bon seneweb.

    Wassalam
    Répondre +5 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Athéna

    il y a 9 heures (00:42 AM)
    senweb dès fois vraiment...
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Nope

    il y a 8 heures (01:37 AM)
    Vraiment ses parents doivent le récupérer. Un gros menteur, faux culs qui passe son temps à dire des conneries.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 6 heures (03:49 AM)
    Vas bosser

    Merde Waye...
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (07:32 AM)
    Ne tendez pas vos micro à des incultes, qui ne font que débiter des banalités !!!!!!!
    Répondre +5 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 31 minutes (09:13 AM)
    pourquoi parle ce cretin de mame goor macky va faire quoi avec ce vagabond la inculte
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 23 minutes (09:20 AM)
    que fait mame gor djiguène ici?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink

