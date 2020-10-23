Vendredi 23 Octobre, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33

Video

Menace d'expulsion de Guinéens, silence de Macky... : Les explications de Mahawa Diouf

Par: Mouhamadou Diallo et Thierno Ba - Seneweb.com | 23 octobre, 2020 à 17:10:38  | Lu 1198 Fois |  27 Commentaires
Menace d'expulsion de Guinéens, silence de Macky... : Les explications de Mahawa Diouf
Au moment où le président Macky Sall est appelé à se prononcer sur les remous en Guinée, par certains pro-Cellou, le préfet de Dakar menace d'expulser les Guinéens qui troubleraient l'ordre public. 

Interpellé sur cette question, le coordonnateur de la cellule communication de Bby, Pape Mahawa Diouf, livre son avis.
13 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (18:07 PM)
    Les journalistes de Seneweb sont des bourriquots. Vous croyez que le Président de la République du Sénégal est aussi désoeuvré que vous et que les conflits électoraux entraînant des morts se règlent sur la place publique.
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 1 heure (18:21 PM)
      le président est aussi bourricot, sinon même plus bourricot que les journalistes que tu critiques. pis, ces journalistes n’ont jamais volé autant de milliards que macky. donc ceux que tu critiques valent mieux que macky.
    • Auteur

      Cedeao Des Présidents à Vie

      il y a 2 secondes (19:43 PM)
      les populations jeunes obligées de se défendre seuls avec bâtons et cailloux. ne les poussez pas à mieux s'organiser et se moderniser..
    2. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (18:11 PM)
    Je ne sais pas vous? mais moi je suis incapable d'ecouter quelqu'un de l'APR. wasalam
    Auteur

    Last

    il y a 1 heure (18:36 PM)
    Ce serait un désastre si jamais Macky Sall venait à prendre position pour un camp ou pour un autre. La Guinée est un état souverain qui n'a nullement besoin du Sénégal pour régler ses problèmes internes. Cela ne signifie pas que ce qui s'y passe ne nous intéresse pas,mais tout simplement qu'il faut agir dans le cadre d'organisations sous-regionales, voire régionales. Je déplore juste que la CEDEAO n'ait pas pris les devants pour éviter le spectacle désastreux auquel nous assistons, et que tout le monde voyait venir depuis l'annonce de Condé de modifier la constitution contre l'avis de son peuple.
    Auteur

    il y a 54 minutes (18:49 PM)
    IL FAUT RAPATRIER TOUS CES GUINEENS, DABORD ILS SONT NOMBREUX ET ENSUITE ILS FOUTENT LA MERDE. LE PREFET A RAISON
    Auteur

    Marijuana

    il y a 53 minutes (18:50 PM)
    VIVE LEE YAMBA GUINEEN A LA MEDINA RUE 17 X 18

    NOUS SOMMES TOUJOURS PRETS A VOUS VENDRE DE LA BONNE QUALITE.

    LA GUINEE C'ESR LE LEGALIZE.

    ALA ATHIOU...

    LEGALIZE MARIJUANA FOR EVER
    Auteur

    il y a 46 minutes (18:57 PM)
    Ce préfet raconte des histoires de l'ecole de mon village.
    Auteur

    Samira Sy

    il y a 43 minutes (19:00 PM)
    Pape Mahawa Diouf est une personne doté de sens...

    Quelqu’un à écouter ????????
    Auteur

    Mariama Samb

    il y a 41 minutes (19:02 PM)
    Pape Mahawa

    Je ne le connais pas mais il est très pertinent
    Auteur

    il y a 37 minutes (19:06 PM)
    Ces menaces d'expulsion ne devraient concerner que les fauteurs de trouble. Je pense que le préfet a été clair en parlant de "déclaration au préalable" Il a montré la bonne voie à suivre. Ces manifestants le feraient qu'ils seront sans doute encadrés.
    Auteur

    Antoinette Diouf

    il y a 35 minutes (19:08 PM)
    Papa Mahawa Diouf est entrain de gagner le cœur des sénégalais. Toujours droit dans ses bottes
    Auteur

    Awa Dione

    il y a 31 minutes (19:12 PM)
    Intervention claire et nette et surtout très mature
    Auteur

    Awa Sagna

    il y a 29 minutes (19:14 PM)
    J’ai suivi ses dernières sorties. Il est très logique
    Auteur

    Awa Dione

    il y a 28 minutes (19:15 PM)
    Il traite le sujet avec beaucoup de lucidité ce pape mahawa
