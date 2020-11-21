Avec la création des groupes, surtout sur Facebook, nombre de personnes y retrouvent leur confessionnal. Entre problèmes de couple et difficultés financières, les pénitents ont le verbe et la verve sous le couvert de l’anonymat. Au moment où certains s’y penchent pour se divertir tout en livrant conseils et leçons, d’autres en profitent pour papoter sur la vie privée des célébrités. Un groupe de personnes à la quête de potins pour faire passer le moment n’épargnant guère la personnalité la plus catholique. Un nouveau phénomène dit « cas » qui, pour certains, participe à donner une mauvaise image des réseaux sociaux en général et des utilisateurs en particulier.
Video
Réseaux sociaux : Avantages et dérives des nouveaux murs de lamentations
Par: Absa HANE (Stagiaire) et Pape Sanou DIOUF - Seneweb.com | 21 novembre, 2020 à 16:11:55 | Lu 182 Fois | 2 Commentaires
Auteur: Absa HANE (Stagiaire) et Pape Sanou DIOUF - Seneweb.com
ON EN PARLE
Aïda Ndiongue Balance Sur Abdoul Mbaye : "il M'avait Emprunté 500 Millions… Il Est Sans Morale"
Une étrange Maladie Touche Des Pêcheurs Sénégalais, Thiaroye Sur-mer Troublée [ Photos Et Vidéos]
Sortie De Serigne Bass Sur L’immigration : La Réplique Salée De Cheikh Abdoul Gaïndé Fatma à Guy Marius Sagna
Maladie Mystérieuse : Après Thiaroye, D'autres Localités Touchées, 700 Personnes (déjà) Infectées
Sur La Route De La Maison Blanche, Joe Biden Trébuche Sur Emily Murphy
International 20 novembre, 2020
Gestion Du Cese : La Réplique Salée De Mimi Touré à Idrissa Seck
Etrange Maladie Chez Des Pêcheurs Sénégalais : Ce Que Révèle Le Rapport D’investigation
Sante 19 novembre, 2020
Baiser D’amy Et Majib: Marodi Tv Dérape (encore ?)
Thiès : La Bouderie De Sokhna Aïda Diallo
Societe 19 novembre, 2020
Assemblée : Antoine Diome Fait Son Baptême Du Feu, Sonko Débarque
Politique 20 novembre, 2020
Mimi Touré Toutes Griffes Dehors : "l'ambition N'est Pas Un Délit à Ce Que Je Sache"
Politique 18 novembre, 2020
Limogeage Des Poids Lourds De L’apr : Yakham Mbaye Assène Ses Vérités
Video 19 novembre, 2020
L’ancien Ministre De L’intérieur Ousmane Ngom En Deuil
Necrologie 19 novembre, 2020
Médina : Il Soupconne Son épouse D'infidélité Et La Bat à Mort
Faits-Divers 19 novembre, 2020
Seneweb Radio
LES PLUS LUS
Aïda Ndiongue Balance Sur Abdoul Mbaye : "il M'avait Emprunté 500 Millions… Il Est Sans Morale"
Une étrange Maladie Touche Des Pêcheurs Sénégalais, Thiaroye Sur-mer Troublée [ Photos Et Vidéos]
Transféré à Dakar, Le "terroriste" Arrêté à Touba Fait De Terribles Aveux
Societe 16 novembre, 2020
Annoncé Mort Par Rfi : Abdoulaye Wade Réagit
Societe 16 novembre, 2020
Sortie De Serigne Bass Sur L’immigration : La Réplique Salée De Cheikh Abdoul Gaïndé Fatma à Guy Marius Sagna
Éliminatoires Can-2022 : Sadio Mané Offre La Qualification Aux Lions
Maladie Mystérieuse : Après Thiaroye, D'autres Localités Touchées, 700 Personnes (déjà) Infectées
Sur La Route De La Maison Blanche, Joe Biden Trébuche Sur Emily Murphy
International 20 novembre, 2020
[profil] Marième Dial : La Provocatrice !
People 16 novembre, 2020
Gestion Du Cese : La Réplique Salée De Mimi Touré à Idrissa Seck
Etrange Maladie Chez Des Pêcheurs Sénégalais : Ce Que Révèle Le Rapport D’investigation
Sante 19 novembre, 2020
Cese : Idy Met Fin Aux Fonctions Du Drh Et Du Daf (documents)
Politique 17 novembre, 2020
Baiser D’amy Et Majib: Marodi Tv Dérape (encore ?)
Mody Niang : "j'ai De Sérieux Problèmes Avec Ma Famille"
2 Commentaires
Stephanieil y a 26 minutes (16:59 PM)
I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 7 years and have been on insulin for a very long time, which is not a complete cure for diabetes. While searching the Internet one faithful day, including the doctor's e-mail addresses, I came across the testimony of patients who had been cured of a viral infection using Dr. Nelson's herbal medicine on a healthy blogger's website. I contacted an herbal specialist and promised Dr. Nelson Saliu that if he cured me of diabetes, I would testify to his good work, and after much discussion, the herbal medicine left me through a delivery company I received 3 days later, and I was an herbal medicine by a prescription herbal specialist. he drank for 21 days without insulin and today, thanks to Almighty God, I am cured of diabetes. I also waited two months before writing this testimony to make sure I was completely healed. A week ago, I showed another blood test that is still valid and without a trace of blood, so I decided it was time to recommend it to anyone with diabetes. Contact Dr. Nelson and heal by mail: [email protected]
or WhatsApp text at: +12143027366
He has a cure for herpes virus, hepatitis, heart disease, liver disease and cancer.
Stephanieil y a 25 minutes (17:00 PM)
I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 7 years and have been on insulin for a very long time, which is not a complete cure for diabetes. While searching the Internet one faithful day, including the doctor's e-mail addresses, I came across the testimony of patients who had been cured of a viral infection using Dr. Nelson's herbal medicine on a healthy blogger's website. I contacted an herbal specialist and promised Dr. Nelson Saliu that if he cured me of diabetes, I would testify to his good work, and after much discussion, the herbal medicine left me through a delivery company I received 3 days later, and I was an herbal medicine by a prescription herbal specialist. he drank for 21 days without insulin and today, thanks to Almighty God, I am cured of diabetes. I also waited two months before writing this testimony to make sure I was completely healed. A week ago, I showed another blood test that is still valid and without a trace of blood, so I decided it was time to recommend it to anyone with diabetes. Contact Dr. Nelson and heal by mail: [email protected]
or WhatsApp text at: +12143027366
He has a cure for herpes virus, hepatitis, heart disease, liver disease and cancer.
Participer à la Discussion