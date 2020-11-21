Réseaux sociaux : Avantages et dérives des nouveaux murs de lamentations

Avec la création des groupes, surtout sur Facebook, nombre de personnes y retrouvent leur confessionnal. Entre problèmes de couple et difficultés financières, les pénitents ont le verbe et la verve sous le couvert de l’anonymat. Au moment où certains s’y penchent pour se divertir tout en livrant conseils et leçons, d’autres en profitent pour papoter sur la vie privée des célébrités. Un groupe de personnes à la quête de potins pour faire passer le moment n’épargnant guère la personnalité la plus catholique. Un nouveau phénomène dit « cas » qui, pour certains, participe à donner une mauvaise image des réseaux sociaux en général et des utilisateurs en particulier.