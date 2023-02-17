Video
Tamsir Faye met en garde contre PASTEF: « Ce sont des salafistes qui veulent… »
Invité de l’émission 7tv Soir, le Directeur général de l’ANPEJ et non moins membre fondateur de l’APR, s’est prononcé sur les récentes déclarations d’un membre du parti PASTEF. Selon Tamsir Faye, qui est par ailleurs maire de la commune de Diouroup, le parti de Ousmane Sonko a un projet caché qui est celui d’une république islamiste, dont l’arrivée au pouvoir de leur leader ne serait qu’une première étape. Il a aussi fustigé le comportement de certains marabouts politiciens, notamment dans la ville de Touba, qui ont permis à Ousmane Sonko de “souiller la ville sainte”.
Cet ivrogne qui a fait la honte de toute la communauté noire en français dvrait vraiment reflechir avant de l'ouvrir
tous une banque d'incompétents
Là si le projet finale est une république islamique, je suis partant!
Ou est ce que je peux me procurer une carte VIP Pastef?👍🙏🏼🥇🕋
PS: République islamique , ça doit être le souhait de tout bon musulman bon teint, non!🧐😅✅
J'admirai Le Président pour son courage et sa détermination à proposer son projet. Mais , je n'étais pas Patriote( PASTEF)...Là si le projet finale est une république islamique, je suis partant!Ou est ce que je peux me procurer une carte VIP Pastef?👍🙏🏼🥇🕋PS: République islamique , ça doit être le souhait de tout bon musulman bon teint, non!🧐😅✅
On verra bien inshAllah
Hé bin les thiedos qui étaient là demander autre que leur créateur.
Grâce à ce gars tout les salafistes iront à Pastef.
Mon gars khamo finga dougue sakh.
Tu Verras bien
kou diougue prononce les mon salafiste et djihadiste
avant de parler il faut nguene gueustou d'abord.
wa APR ay faute rek nguene di def
abdou mbow "EUROBOND".......
Ce petit type-là a refusé d'ouvrir la porte, la gendarmerie a pris ses responsabilités! Casser le vitre et le sortir Point Barre. Assez de discussions...vous aimez trop parler
Grève illimitée décretée.
Toutes vos pages et télé en stand by pour 1an InshAllah.
Walaikumussalam Wa Rahmatoullah Wa Barakatuh
on reproche depuis 2 ans à un gars de s'être fait prendre dans un complot mais on ressort les vieiilles canailles pour nettoyer les écuries du pays.....pleines de voleurs du trésor public, famille régnante en tête
" Fi kou fi deh, yaye perte "
This is the language of lachete that some had held of our great-grandparents when the white slave had come to capture and enslave their black brothers. These laches refused to fight, refuses to revolt and have refused to rebel. Everyone prefers to search How to save his head. This lachete lasted almost 400 years. The result is that millions of Africans were captured and sold as slaves in the Americas and for this history, Africans are today the people of the more meagre on this earth.
After slavery, it was colonization. When The colonial army arrived, some of our grandparents still held the same language of lachete: " Fi Kou fi deh, yaye, perte" These laches have Prefer to collaborate with the colonist than to rebel, than to revolt, than to face the enemy. Those who dared to rebel against power colonial on tete deportes (Samori, Serigne Touba, Aline Sitoe, etc ....). It is says that there were even informants in the milieu close to Serigne Touba who reported all these deeds and gestures to the settlers. Other laches were simply became soldiers of the colonial army and fought against and killed their African brothers. This lachete allowed penetration Rapid and bloody colonial.
After independence, when power Neo-colonial orchestrated a false coup to put an end to Mamadou Dia's dream of making Senegal an independent nation, sovereign and prosperous, Our laches peres have said the same thing again; " Ki Kou fi deh, yaye loss" They had just missed an opportunity again to enter the history of humanity.
It is sad to note that the little sons of laches, say the same thing today: "Fi Kou Fi deh, yaye loss".
And yet, we have already lost everything: our dignite, our resources, our independence, even our freedom to choose our Leaders.
For more than 600 years, Africans have been lowering their Head and in silence accept a fate that overwhelms them because they refuse to beat, because they prefer the samblant of peace in injustice, because they prefer to be subjected to an order Establishment that makes them poorer every day, or simply because like they say it with a frightening simplet letter: "Fi kou deh, Yaye loss". All the peoples of the world fought for their souverenaite, for their dignity, for their freedom, for their wealth, and for Those who died for their parts, their nations are grateful to them .
Generation Senegalese today is thanks to the magic of the internet much more Aware of the stakes and challenges of today's world. They are ready to meet these challenges. But for this they must first take power and by ALL. THE NECESSARY MEANS AND AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE. And I'll end up with recall what the late Sidy lamine Niass proudly said: "Only a revolution total can change definitively our country Senegal
Attention petit...,,,
eux meme seront ciblés et descendus comme des canards.
