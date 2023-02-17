Vendredi 17 Février, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
Video

Tamsir Faye met en garde contre PASTEF: « Ce sont des salafistes qui veulent… »

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 17 février, 2023 à 15:02:21  | Lu 1670 Fois |  41 Commentaires
Single Post
Tamsir Faye met en garde contre PASTEF: « Ce sont des salafistes qui veulent… »
Invité de l’émission 7tv Soir, le Directeur général de l’ANPEJ et non moins membre fondateur de l’APR, s’est prononcé sur les récentes déclarations d’un membre du parti PASTEF. Selon Tamsir Faye, qui est par ailleurs maire de la commune de Diouroup, le parti de Ousmane Sonko a un projet caché qui est celui d’une république islamiste, dont l’arrivée au pouvoir de leur leader ne serait qu’une première étape. Il a aussi fustigé le comportement de certains marabouts politiciens, notamment dans la ville de Touba, qui ont permis à Ousmane Sonko de “souiller la ville sainte”.

Tags: Tamsir Faye Mise en garde PASTEF

Auteur: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com



21 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (15:36 PM)
    Tous ces Diabolisations ne sont que garder leurs privilèges
    Répondre +115 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Boy Marseiller

      il y a 2 heures (15:39 PM)
      Uniquement entendre cet idiot  de connnnsul ivrogne de merde est le signe que ce pays marche à l'envers
      Cet ivrogne qui a fait la honte de toute la communauté noire en français dvrait vraiment reflechir avant de l'ouvrir
      tous une banque d'incompétents
      Répondre +82 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (15:46 PM)
      Un petit gosse, dernier arrivé dans le marigot des politiciens sème la terreur, une panique assoudissante dans les tribunaux, bataillons et châteaux du gouverneur. Mais c'est qui ce potio, ce mouflet, ce mousse, gamin qui ose troubler le partage sacré du gâteaux des grands Fauves du sahel??
      Répondre +61 -10
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 4 minutes (17:45 PM)
      Lol aurait il peur de ne plus pouvoir trinquer et se saouler une fois pastef au pouvoir ?? Tchimmm des "musulmans" qui instrumentalisent l'islam a des fins politiques. Juste Minable.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    2. Auteur

    Karim$

    il y a 2 heures (15:37 PM)
    Un noir qui été humiliée et tabassée par la police française à Marseille et accusée d'ivresse publique et d'éxibitionisme alors même qu'il était consul général. Un gars comme ça n'aura aucune difficulté à mentir ! Mais rira mieux qui rira le dernier ! Merci encore à Ousmane SONKO qui a fait preuve de courage, de calme et de sérénité, hier. SONKO FORCE TRANQUILLE - SONKO SANS PEUR - SONKO WALIOU ! Le combat continue. 
    Répondre +128 -1037
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (15:37 PM)
    Alliance salafiste +mfdc=Pasteef 
    Répondre +96 -158
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Diagne Lo

    il y a 2 heures (15:38 PM)
    J'admirai Le Président pour son courage et sa détermination à proposer son projet. Mais , je n'étais pas Patriote( PASTEF)...

    Là si le projet finale est une république islamique, je suis partant!

    Ou est ce que je peux me procurer une carte VIP Pastef?👍🙏🏼🥇🕋

    PS: République islamique , ça doit être le souhait de tout bon musulman bon teint, non!🧐😅✅
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Diagne Lo2

    il y a 2 heures (15:45 PM)
    J'admirai Le Président Ousmane Sounapurayni Sonko pour son courage.

    J'admirai Le Président pour son courage et sa détermination à proposer son projet. Mais , je n'étais pas Patriote( PASTEF)...Là si le projet finale est une république islamique, je suis partant!Ou est ce que je peux me procurer une carte VIP Pastef?👍🙏🏼🥇🕋PS: République islamique , ça doit être le souhait de tout bon musulman bon teint, non!🧐😅✅
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (15:55 PM)
    Les salafistes ne vous répondront pas, ils s'en tiennent aux prières et souhaits à votre encontre. 

    On verra bien inshAllah 
    Répondre +72 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (15:58 PM)
    et vous ? wa apr benno vous etes des francs macons ..........
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Diaraaf

    il y a 2 heures (15:59 PM)
    Pipilleur international amo lo wakh mandité kat bou bone bi.

     

     
    Répondre +6 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (16:01 PM)
    Selon eux pourquoi la créateur a permis 400 ans d'esclavage.

    Hé bin les thiedos qui étaient là demander autre que leur créateur.

    Grâce à ce gars tout les salafistes iront à Pastef. 

    Mon gars khamo finga dougue sakh.

    Tu Verras bien 
    Répondre +10 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (16:02 PM)
    Selon eux pourquoi le créateur a permis 400 ans d'esclavage.Hé bin les thiedos qui étaient là demander autre que leur créateur.Grâce à ce gars tout les salafistes iront à Pastef. Mon gars khamo finga dougue sakh.Tu Verras bien, hé oui la perfection est du domaine divain. 
    Répondre +31 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Wwa

    il y a 2 heures (16:07 PM)
    Na nekeu salafiste, c'est lui qu'on veut. Bande de nullard que vous etes. Changez de discours un peu. On veut des idees pas des accusations
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Brahim

    il y a 2 heures (16:11 PM)
    demale diangua alkourane mon frere. slafiste ak djikhadiste ca n'existe pas 

    kou diougue prononce les mon salafiste et djihadiste

    avant de parler il faut nguene gueustou d'abord.

    wa APR ay faute rek nguene di def

    abdou mbow "EUROBOND".......
    Répondre +36 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Fds

    il y a 1 heure (16:24 PM)
    LAISSEZ NOS FDS LAISSEZ NOS FDS

    Ce petit type-là a refusé d'ouvrir la porte, la gendarmerie a pris ses responsabilités! Casser le vitre et le sortir Point Barre. Assez de discussions...vous aimez trop parler
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    Wait And See L'authentique

    il y a 1 heure (16:27 PM)
    Ça fait vraiment mal de nous offenser sur notre foi alors que nous vous avons rien fait au contraire.

    Grève illimitée décretée.

    Toutes vos pages et télé en stand by pour 1an InshAllah.

    Walaikumussalam Wa Rahmatoullah Wa Barakatuh 
    Répondre +224 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (16:27 PM)
    le parti APR n'hésite plus à envoyer au front ses plus tristes et honteux sénégalais .....

    on reproche depuis 2 ans à un gars de s'être fait prendre dans un complot mais on ressort les vieiilles canailles pour nettoyer les écuries du pays.....pleines de voleurs du trésor public, famille régnante en tête 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Mandat

    il y a 1 heure (16:46 PM)
    Macky n'a pas droit à un 3ème mandat! Citer Barth Dias montre ta bêtise! Barth est un Cancre! Franchement Tamsir suis déçu
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Republicain

    il y a 55 minutes (16:54 PM)
     

    " Fi kou fi deh, yaye perte "

    This is the language of lachete that some had held of our great-grandparents when the white slave had come to capture and enslave their black brothers. These laches refused to fight, refuses to revolt and have refused to rebel. Everyone prefers to search How to save his head. This lachete lasted almost 400 years. The result is that millions of Africans were captured and sold as slaves in the Americas and for this history, Africans are today the people of the more meagre on this earth.

    After slavery, it was colonization. When The colonial army arrived, some of our grandparents still held the same language of lachete: " Fi Kou fi deh, yaye, perte" These laches have Prefer to collaborate with the colonist than to rebel, than to revolt, than to face the enemy. Those who dared to rebel against power colonial on tete deportes (Samori, Serigne Touba, Aline Sitoe, etc ....). It is says that there were even informants in the milieu close to Serigne Touba who reported all these deeds and gestures to the settlers. Other laches were simply became soldiers of the colonial army and fought against and killed their African brothers. This lachete allowed penetration Rapid and bloody colonial.

    After independence, when power Neo-colonial orchestrated a false coup to put an end to Mamadou Dia's dream of making Senegal an independent nation, sovereign and prosperous, Our laches peres have said the same thing again; " Ki Kou fi deh, yaye loss" They had just missed an opportunity again to enter the history of humanity.

    It is sad to note that the little sons of laches, say the same thing today: "Fi Kou Fi deh, yaye loss".

    And yet, we have already lost everything: our dignite, our resources, our independence, even our freedom to choose our Leaders.

    For more than 600 years, Africans have been lowering their Head and in silence accept a fate that overwhelms them because they refuse to beat, because they prefer the samblant of peace in injustice, because they prefer to be subjected to an order Establishment that makes them poorer every day, or simply because like they say it with a frightening simplet letter: "Fi kou deh, Yaye loss". All the peoples of the world fought for their souverenaite, for their dignity, for their freedom, for their wealth, and for Those who died for their parts, their nations are grateful to them .

    Generation Senegalese today is thanks to the magic of the internet much more Aware of the stakes and challenges of today's world. They are ready to meet these challenges. But for this they must first take power and by ALL. THE NECESSARY MEANS AND AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE. And I'll end up with recall what the late Sidy lamine Niass proudly said: "Only a revolution total can change definitively our country Senegal

     
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    Genisis_751

    il y a 53 minutes (16:56 PM)
    Sangaara daal baaxoul.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Zoundoumou Mbed

    il y a 40 minutes (17:08 PM)
    Un musulman qui parle de République islamiste ; qu'est ce qui n'a pas marcher dans ce pays . Maintenant tu diabolise ta propre religion thiey
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Zizi

    il y a 8 minutes (17:40 PM)
    Tamsir zizi,n'est ce pas toi et tes amis chômeurs qui avaient saccagé l'ambassade du Sénégal à Paris en 2011?

    Attention petit...,,,
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Anonyme

    il y a 3 minutes (17:45 PM)
    En tout cas s'ils pensent que les gens vont se laisser cibler ils vont voir.

    eux meme seront ciblés et descendus comme des canards.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner

Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
L’arrivée De Ousmane Sonko à Son Domicile
Video 16 février, 2023
7 Latest News 01
Les Chefs Religieux En Danger : Les Graves Révélations De Mamadou Diop Décroix
Politique 15 février, 2023
8 Latest News 01
Affaire Prodac : L’igf Désavoue Sonko
Politique 17 février, 2023
9 Latest News 01
Meurtre à Sacré-coeur :un Agresseur Tué Par Sa Victime
Societe 15 février, 2023
10 Latest News 01
Élection Présidentielle : Le Ministère De L'intérieur Dévoile La Date Du Scrutin
Politique 16 février, 2023
11 Latest News 01
Ousmane Sonko-mame Mbaye Niang : Le Procès Renvoyé
Justice 16 février, 2023
12 Latest News 01
Édition Spéciale : Tout Sur Le Procès Sonko-mame Mbaye Niang
EN DIRECT 16 février, 2023
13 Latest News 01
Dispositif Sécuritaire Autour De La Maison De Sonko : El Malick Ndiaye Alerte
Politique 15 février, 2023
14 Latest News 01
Un Autre Coup Dur Pour Bombardier
Sport 17 février, 2023
15 Latest News 01
Présidence De La Bidc : Le Sénégal Trahi Par Le Ghana, Le Nigeria Et La Côte D’ivoire
Politique 16 février, 2023
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email