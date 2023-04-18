Mardi 18 Avril, 2023 á Dakar
Tensions à Ngor : Les explications du Jaraaf, El Hadj Babou Samb

Par: Ndèye Astou KONATÉ - Seneweb.com | 18 avril, 2023 à 15:04:33  | Lu 2136 Fois |  8 Commentaires
Tensions à Ngor : Les explications du Jaraaf, El Hadj Babou Samb
Tags: Tensions NgorExplications Jaraaf El Hadj Babou Samb

Auteur: Ndèye Astou KONATÉ - Seneweb.com



3 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 42 minutes (16:06 PM)
    Obligatoirement l'etat doit avoir le dernier mot ,ne jamais reculer devant pareille situation et etre tres ferme dans tous les cas . .
    Répondre +5 -9
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (16:29 PM)
      Vous êtes vraiment des idiots. vous ne connaissez pas vos droits. conséquences esclavage!
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 20 minutes (16:29 PM)
      Vous êtes vraiment des idiots. vous ne connaissez pas vos droits. conséquences esclavage!
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 41 minutes (16:07 PM)
    Opération Korite comme de coutume à Ndoumbelane.

    Tout le monde s'y met maintenant.

    .
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 24 minutes (16:24 PM)
    De vieilles carcasses qui veulent bloquer le pays, momolen ndaye Dakar
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
LES PLUS LUS

