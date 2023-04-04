Mardi 04 Avril, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Video

Troisième mandat: Yankhoba Diattara prend le contre-pied de Idy et valide la candidature de Macky

Par: Mor Mbaye CISSE - Seneweb.com | 04 avril, 2023 à 01:04:12  | Lu 378 Fois |  2 Commentaires
Troisième mandat: Yankhoba Diattara prend le contre-pied de Idy et valide la candidature de Macky
Auteur: Mor Mbaye CISSE - Seneweb.com



2 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 5 minutes (01:35 AM)
    Non ce mec a depuis longtemps fait ses valises. Ce n'est plus pour longtemps.
    2. Auteur

    il y a 1 minute (01:38 AM)
    la majorité des Sénégalais gueumougnou dara. Donnez leur un petit poste et de l'argent rek, ils feront tout pour vous.
LES PLUS LUS

