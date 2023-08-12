Samedi 12 Août, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Afrique

Niger: Le Haut-Commissaire des Nations Unies préoccupé par le sort de Mohamed Bazoum

Par: Awa FAYE - Seneweb.com | 12 août, 2023 à 14:08:52
Niger: Le Haut-Commissaire des Nations Unies préoccupé par le sort de Mohamed Bazoum
La situation n’est pas encore maîtrisée au Niger. Le Président du Niger est toujours entre les mains des putschistes. Le Haut-Commissaire des Nations Unies aux droits de l’homme fait savoir: «Je suis extrêmement préoccupé par la détérioration rapide des conditions de détention du Président du Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, de son épouse et de son fils, détenus arbitrairement. Des rapports crédibles que j'ai reçus indiquent que les conditions dans lesquelles ils sont détenus pourraient constituer un traitement inhumain et dégradant, en violation du droit international des droits de l'homme ».

Il poursuit: «selon les informations que j'ai reçues, ils sont privés d’électricité, et ils n'ont pas accès à l'eau potable - alors que les températures sont très élevées au Niger - ni aux médicaments nécessaires ».

Le Haut-Commissaire des Nations Unies aux droits de l’homme a, de ce fait, soutenu que les responsables de la détention du Président ont l'obligation de garantir le plein respect et la protection de ses droits humains ainsi que de ceux de toutes les autres personnes détenues.
4 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    United International Community

    il y a 54 minutes (14:31 PM)
    UN  what is that ?

    The supreme commissioner of the new united African standing is very concerned about the fate of the millions of Nigerians suffering from the looting of their economies by the French government via it's complice corrupted local préfet Bazoum who is in the good care of the New military rulers of Niger, awaiting for his trial at the end of the rehab process of the previously corrupted and biase judiciary.

    The Supreme commander of the new African standing is also highly worry about the Heath and fate of Ousmane Sonko leader of the Senegalese  opposition in the Hand of thé Despote criminal autocrate French préfet in Senegal, MAcky Sall champion of the arbitrary ( ignored by the Stupid and irrelevant UN - a brunch of a restricted so called international community that is not recognised by Africa, Asia, South and Central America 
    Répondre
    Signalier
    • Auteur

      Un Show Respect To Afric

      il y a 21 minutes (15:04 PM)
       
      You are talking about Bazoum - we only know that Nigerian student our university mate in the Cheikh Anta Diop campus - a student who use to bribe the restorant gate keeper to by pass the queue in order to be serve first.
      A student who use to be a revolutionary anti System in the Nigerian student Union in our University campus  - who is Bazoum - He is nothing in the face the Nigerian people -  we went to uni we saw him in the wrong and the right - just a human being like us - and you want to compromise the need, the call of a whole nation for Bazoum.  
      Bazoum , the UN general secretary, the French president, the Russian president , the Japanese prime minister, the German chancellor, the EU, The Ecowas, The AU, the ASEAN , the Central and south American organisation, the Arabe league ect..... all those entities and individual titles or combined organisation are meaningless for the 27 millions people of Niger.
      Respectez les Nigériens:
      Qui de pire Dans le refus des règles de l'ONU que Kim Jong UN ?    Ou est l'ONU et Ses déclarations irrespectueuses à l'encontre du peuple Nigériens.
      Pourquoi l'ONU, la France et les États Unis ne vont ordonner les Somaliens ???
      la réponse est dans un film :  " Black Hawk went down".   Lorsque les américains ont vu Ces tribus majertanes, Abgaal, et abergaddir engagés leurs GIS ( armes jusqu'aux  dents et soutenus par Des Helocopter de combats Blackhawks ) dragues attachés à Des pick up De civils combattants tribaux vêtus de pagne traditionnels mince mais tenaces braves - Alors les Américains pour le pétrole , l'or Ou l'uranium du monde n'iront plus en Somalie - et lorsque les Américains respectent un peuple - l'ONU suit, les Pays Occidentaux suivent Aussi - et résultats Personne ne parle de democracie Ou coup d'Etat Ou Quel machin de la Somalie.  Ils sont respectés 
      A Dienbenpu Au Vietnam les Francais se souviendront de cette fameuse cuvette - Ils respectent les Vietnamiens 
      A Saigon les Américains se souviendront - et Ils vouent total respect aux Vietnamiens.
      Meme le premier dirigeant de Singapore naissant le Premier Ministre Lee Kuan U à osé aller aux USA dire aux américains de quitter le Vietnam et qu'ils n'avaient rien à faire là-bas - de les laisser les Asiatiques regler leurs problèmes interne avec un Ton colérique dans Une Des plus grandes chaînes américaine en Interview.  Ils se foutait pas mal d'aide américaines financement ou autre chose qui font que nos piètres gouvernants ouest Africains veulent attaquer un Pays frère Au nom Des intérêts français  - quelles différences entre les Dirigeants Asiatiques et les stupides préfets occidentaux dressés Au stimulant de la Corruption et De l'égo du pouvoir.
       
      Show respect to Africa United Nation - you did not even stop the massacre in Fallujah ( Irak by the Us British alliance - despite the anger of the sole and weak president Chirac ).
      African knows your hypocrisie cut it short - please.  Respect us - treat us with the same respect you ow to others who can fight because - we also can fight and will for our right , sovereignty and dignity :  We know your political games and your agendas:  this world will no longer bi Unipolar - it is over - Africa will contribute to the advent of a multiplolar world - and it is starting now now now in Niger .
      Répondre
      Signalier
    • Auteur

      Bazzoumvoyou

      il y a 16 minutes (15:09 PM)
      Bazzoum le président traître terroriste qui libérait les chefs TERRORISTES dans des procédures extrajudiciaires. 
      Tous tes complices " s'inquiètent pour toi "
      Répondre
      Signalier
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 14 minutes (15:12 PM)
      Bazzoum est retenu par des nigériens soutenus par le peuple et c'est a des étrangers que bazzoum demande de l'aide 🤣 Bazzoum qu'as tu fait a ton peuple ?? 🤣🤣
      En plus tu n'as même plus de légitimité 
      Répondre
      Signalier
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 10 minutes (15:15 PM)
      C'est le sort des marionnettes qui se croient tout permis comptant sur la protection de la communauté internationale.  Le cas de Bazzoum et des autres doivent leur servir de leçon
      Répondre
      Signalier
    2. Auteur

    il y a 54 minutes (14:32 PM)
    Tous les traîtres qui collaborent avec les impérialistes pour leur donner les ressources naturelles de leur pays en échange de garanties de rester au pouvoir aussi longtemps qu'on voudra, ces traîtres là méritent un sort et une fin atroces et humiliants.
    Répondre
    Signalier
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 40 minutes (14:45 PM)
      Les jeunes qui découvrent la politique aiment utiliser un vocabulaire révolutionnaire (traître, impérialisme...) mais çà devient lassant à la longue
      Répondre
      Signalier
    • Auteur

      Reply_author@14h45

      il y a 21 minutes (15:04 PM)
      Tu es un troll fatigué
      Et tu es con. Les jeunes "qui découvrent la politique" vont bientôt te dégager toi et tes maîtres.
      Répondre
      Signalier
    Auteur

    Next On The Line

    il y a 42 minutes (14:43 PM)
    Bazoum belongs to the pass now. 
    Répondre
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 25 minutes (15:01 PM)
    Yenné negue là borome mo thiye fanane. Les jeunes délene wakh diame di yené diame di diglé diame vous représentez l'avenir 
    Répondre
    Signalier
    • Auteur

      Au Suivant

      il y a 17 minutes (15:08 PM)
       
      Who is next in the line - c'mon Bazoum is history now - move on to MAcky Sall and Bring the man of the people the unjustly emprisned most popular leader :  His excellency President Ousmane Sonko.
      Répondre
      Signalier
Participer à la Discussion

LES PLUS LUS

