Jeudi 27 Juillet, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
Afrique

Poutine promet des livraisons de céréales gratuites à six pays africains "dans les mois qui viennent"

Par: AFP - Seneweb.com | 27 juillet, 2023 à 09:07:11  | Lu 4880 Fois |  29 Commentaires
Single Post
Poutine promet des livraisons de céréales gratuites à six pays africains "dans les mois qui viennent"
 Le président russe Vladimir Poutine a ouvert jeudi le sommet Russie-Afrique, organisé à Saint-Pétersbourg (nord-ouest), en promettant de livrer gratuitement "dans les mois qui viennent" des céréales à six pays africains.

"Dans les mois qui viennent, nous serons en mesure d'assurer des livraisons gratuites de 25 à 50.000 tonnes de céréales au Burkina Faso, au Zimbabwe, au Mali, à la Somalie, à la République centrafricaine et à l'Érythrée", a-t-il assuré dans son discours d'ouverture retransmis à la télévision russe, sur fond d'inquiétudes de pays africains après la récente fin de l'accord sur l'exportation de céréales ukrainiennes en mer Noire.

Tags: PoutinePromesseCerealesSix pays africains

Auteur: AFP - Seneweb.com



19 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:05 AM)
    Bravo!! l'Afrique est avec ceux qui ont du respect et ceux qui sont d'accord pour des relations gagnant-gagnant 
    Répondre +214 -30
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Pyckya Podrouggui

      il y a 3 heures (10:26 AM)
      No wisdom in the American foreign policy .  No reliability, no predictability, no rational, it is all about the interest of the moment .
      The US have the most instable foreign policy in the world , American is the most vulnerable country in the West ( Trump has proven it ).
      Russia despite it's less economic might is more reliable and has got a soul as ott et oven but it's support to African during the Anticolonial struggle mainly the antiapertheid fight.
      Thr US are unable to stop killing the descendant of those slave who made them prosperous.  An white US police officer would just shoot at an afro-américain like a rabbit.
      what can The US say  or do to prevent the natural relation of friendship between Russia and Africa.
      We are natural brothers - Russians did not kill any nigger.  Waggner in Africa was involved in an anti-impérialisme struggle on demande by Africsn people.
      No to American imperial attitude.  America is neither a friend nore a fo.The US do not give a dam about Africa.  The continent does not even exist as a sound place worth partaking in the global agenda. At Trump was honest enough to expressly say it.  The US have blind eyes in the power abuse from their little poupet directly under France's management on their behave.The US is aware of the intense level of corruption prevailing in Macky's governance , his power abuse and violation of democratic principles - Yet Macky Sall is the choice for the US gouvernement against the will of Senegalese people:What did US do on the over 50 citizen assassinated by Macky Sall for simply exercising their democratic rights.Yet the US Biden mainly is prompt at picking on the democratic standards of Myenmar, and other places such as Iran.Africsn are fully aware of uselessness of the so called Internationsl communauté ( rejected from the heart by 85% of the world population.Russia and Putin are the choice of African people by far.America is too far from Africa spiritually - Russia is a soulmate to Africa.
      we will cooperate with the US but without any conditionality - we are free to make our friends irrespective of American allergy about it.  We do not give a dam. Biden is not a meaningful government when we consider the previous leadership in the US. And never previously a US  president have had to even think one second of disrespecting Africans to that point of imposing their relations, their diplomatic partners.
      Biden is doing a big mistake - you can voulu the Europeans but not the African - we are already immunisés against your threats ( poverty, hunger, violence ) - you can increase decrease or stabilise your interest rate ect.... We don't give a dam, you send your GIS we call the Somalians of Mogadiscio, the Majertans , Abgaal and abbergeddiirr  and they will bring the black hawk down again.
      Répondre +2 -3
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 3 heures (10:30 AM)
      Il faut voter Poutine, president du senegal mou diekh! L'afrique, vassal de la russie, fofou la niou dieum!!
      Répondre +1 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 3 heures (10:39 AM)
      Ah bon poutine c'est comme ça ? ok no problème, on retient, seuls ceux qui ouvrent leur porte à Wagner recevront du blé; c'est bien, le chantage ne marchera jamais avec nous 
      Répondre +47 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (11:13 AM)
      Sénégal du " copain" Macky Sall out de la liste des heureux bénéficiaires de cette gratuité ... calculée.
      Répondre +1 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 1 heure (11:53 AM)
      Un continent riche comme l'Afrique qui devrait s'auto-suffir et meme nourrir le reste du monde (rien que le Congo peut nourrir touute l'Afrique) et toi tu te rejouis qu'une puissance occidentale te jette quelques graines de blé.......en nous parlant de gagnant-gagnant,,,,,Qu'est ce qu'on gagne en tendant la main???
      Nous sommes tous simplement un peuple de paresseux qui ne veulent pas travailler, ben voila le résultat.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    2. Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:06 AM)
    C'est du "SARAKH" ça!
    Répondre +25 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 3 heures (10:29 AM)
      C'est ce que Macky était allé faire, la première fois qu'il est allé voir Poutine. Quémander du blé.
      Répondre +30 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:07 AM)
    Mieux vaut sarakh que arnaque!
    Répondre +6 -15
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:11 AM)
    Arretez de tendre la main pour vous faire respecter. Vous etes sur le continent le plus riche en tout au monde . Quelle honte
    Répondre +17 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:15 AM)
    Pas tout à fait gratuitement. La contrepartie ? Laisser Wagner s'installer et prendre ce que bon lui semble.
    Répondre +81 -2
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:20 AM)
    j'ai honte pour cette afrique qui tend la main aulieu de travailler pour son survi
    Répondre +79 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 3 heures (10:41 AM)
    Pauvre africains. Bientôt colonisés par Wagner. Le noir est né pour soumettre, pour être colonisé, pour être vendu et maltraité. Allons 
    Répondre +17 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Zeum

    il y a 3 heures (10:43 AM)
    On a pas besoin de ce cereal. 

    Ce qui nous intéresse c est le développement. 

     
    Répondre +21 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (10:54 AM)
    Mon Dieu mon Afrique qu'est-ce que t'es enfants ont fait de toi .Voyager jusqu'en Russie pour quémander et se faire humilier.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (10:59 AM)
    Quelle honte ! On est des éternels mendiants!!
    Répondre +4 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (11:20 AM)
    Manque de vision et de leadership.

    Et pourtant on a toutes les richesses du monde. 
    Répondre +16 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Panafricain

    il y a 2 heures (11:32 AM)
    Et le Sénégal ne fait pas partie de la liste
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (11:34 AM)
    Soyons fiers de pouvoir vivre sans son blé. Il veut se débarrasser de Wagner qui commence à menacer son pouvoir en le disséminant à travers l'Afrique pour une autre forme de colonisation.
    Répondre +8 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 45 minutes (12:37 PM)
    Cerainement que Paris voit d'un mauvais oeil cette rencontre Russie-Afrique!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Asd

    il y a 45 minutes (12:38 PM)
    J'espère que c'est pas du blé volé à l'Ukraine.

    Un état responsable ne doit jamais confier son ventre et sa sécurité à un autre état. 

    Croire à  l'autre c'est se sous estime. 

    L"Afrique à tout pour compte sur elle-même.  Il suffit d'oser agir suivant le modèle africain pour s'en sortir. 

    Un développement solidaire à l'africain, c'est possible.

    Mais un développement égoïste à l'européen en Afrique, c'est impossible. 

    Suivez les pas de quelqu'un, vous resterez toujours derrière lui.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Moom

    il y a 18 minutes (13:05 PM)
    Les dirigeants africains devraient s'unir et ne pas laisser passer ce chantage. Il faut être digne et savoir vos peuplés ne vous jamais mandaté pour aller quemander
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 16 minutes (13:07 PM)
    Poutine a dit : ceux qui veulent du blé doivent prendre la milice wagner. Tchim!!!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 11 minutes (13:12 PM)
    Le blé n'est pas encore arrivé avec Mr POUTINE  dena wakh rekk!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 10 minutes (13:13 PM)
    Du faux bruit!!!
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}

Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire...

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Macky Sall-ousmane Sonko : Révélations Sur Les Manoeuvres Du Roi Du Maroc (l’as)
Politique 26 juillet, 2023
7 Latest News 01
18 Morts à Ouakam : Grave Révélation Sur Le Drame De La Pirogue De Migrants
Societe 25 juillet, 2023
8 Latest News 01
Accident à Louga : Le Bilan S'alourdit à 23 Morts
Societe 26 juillet, 2023
9 Latest News 01
Au Niger, L’accès à La Résidence Du Chef De L’etat Bloqué Par Des Membres De La Garde Présidentielle
Afrique 26 juillet, 2023
10 Latest News 01
Chavirement à Ouakam : Les Recherches Suspendues, 17 Victimes Dénombrées (sapeurs-pompiers)
Societe 24 juillet, 2023
11 Latest News 01
Madiambal Diagne : «pourquoi J’ai Sorti Un Livre Sur L’affaire Sonko-adji Sarr»
Societe 24 juillet, 2023
12 Latest News 01
Nigéria : Davido Poste Une Vidéo Sur Instagram Et Déclenche La Colère Des Musulmans
People 24 juillet, 2023
13 Latest News 01
La Chambre D’accusation Décerne Un Mandat De Dépôt Contre Aliou Sané
Societe 25 juillet, 2023
14 Latest News 01
Levée Du Blocus Chez Sonko : L'ancien Ministre De Macky Fait Une Révélation " Sonko Dafa Wara .."
Video 25 juillet, 2023
15 Latest News 01
Liberté Provisoire Accordée à Cheikh Bara Ndiaye
Societe 25 juillet, 2023
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email