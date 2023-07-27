Poutine promet des livraisons de céréales gratuites à six pays africains "dans les mois qui viennent"

Le président russe Vladimir Poutine a ouvert jeudi le sommet Russie-Afrique, organisé à Saint-Pétersbourg (nord-ouest), en promettant de livrer gratuitement "dans les mois qui viennent" des céréales à six pays africains.
"Dans les mois qui viennent, nous serons en mesure d'assurer des livraisons gratuites de 25 à 50.000 tonnes de céréales au Burkina Faso, au Zimbabwe, au Mali, à la Somalie, à la République centrafricaine et à l'Érythrée", a-t-il assuré dans son discours d'ouverture retransmis à la télévision russe, sur fond d'inquiétudes de pays africains après la récente fin de l'accord sur l'exportation de céréales ukrainiennes en mer Noire.
Pyckya Podrougguiil y a 3 heures (10:26 AM)
The US have the most instable foreign policy in the world , American is the most vulnerable country in the West ( Trump has proven it ).
Russia despite it's less economic might is more reliable and has got a soul as ott et oven but it's support to African during the Anticolonial struggle mainly the antiapertheid fight.
Thr US are unable to stop killing the descendant of those slave who made them prosperous. An white US police officer would just shoot at an afro-américain like a rabbit.
what can The US say or do to prevent the natural relation of friendship between Russia and Africa.
We are natural brothers - Russians did not kill any nigger. Waggner in Africa was involved in an anti-impérialisme struggle on demande by Africsn people.
No to American imperial attitude. America is neither a friend nore a fo.The US do not give a dam about Africa. The continent does not even exist as a sound place worth partaking in the global agenda. At Trump was honest enough to expressly say it. The US have blind eyes in the power abuse from their little poupet directly under France's management on their behave.The US is aware of the intense level of corruption prevailing in Macky's governance , his power abuse and violation of democratic principles - Yet Macky Sall is the choice for the US gouvernement against the will of Senegalese people:What did US do on the over 50 citizen assassinated by Macky Sall for simply exercising their democratic rights.Yet the US Biden mainly is prompt at picking on the democratic standards of Myenmar, and other places such as Iran.Africsn are fully aware of uselessness of the so called Internationsl communauté ( rejected from the heart by 85% of the world population.Russia and Putin are the choice of African people by far.America is too far from Africa spiritually - Russia is a soulmate to Africa.
we will cooperate with the US but without any conditionality - we are free to make our friends irrespective of American allergy about it. We do not give a dam. Biden is not a meaningful government when we consider the previous leadership in the US. And never previously a US president have had to even think one second of disrespecting Africans to that point of imposing their relations, their diplomatic partners.
Biden is doing a big mistake - you can voulu the Europeans but not the African - we are already immunisés against your threats ( poverty, hunger, violence ) - you can increase decrease or stabilise your interest rate ect.... We don't give a dam, you send your GIS we call the Somalians of Mogadiscio, the Majertans , Abgaal and abbergeddiirr and they will bring the black hawk down again.
Reply_authoril y a 3 heures (10:30 AM)
Reply_authoril y a 3 heures (10:39 AM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 heures (11:13 AM)
Reply_authoril y a 1 heure (11:53 AM)
Nous sommes tous simplement un peuple de paresseux qui ne veulent pas travailler, ben voila le résultat.
Reply_authoril y a 3 heures (10:29 AM)
Reply_authoril y a 3 heures (10:31 AM)
Zeumil y a 3 heures (10:43 AM)
Ce qui nous intéresse c est le développement.
Reply_authoril y a 2 heures (11:49 AM)
Et pourtant on a toutes les richesses du monde.
Panafricainil y a 2 heures (11:32 AM)
Asdil y a 45 minutes (12:38 PM)
Un état responsable ne doit jamais confier son ventre et sa sécurité à un autre état.
Croire à l'autre c'est se sous estime.
L"Afrique à tout pour compte sur elle-même. Il suffit d'oser agir suivant le modèle africain pour s'en sortir.
Un développement solidaire à l'africain, c'est possible.
Mais un développement égoïste à l'européen en Afrique, c'est impossible.
Suivez les pas de quelqu'un, vous resterez toujours derrière lui.
Moomil y a 18 minutes (13:05 PM)
