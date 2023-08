Canada : la police d’Ottawa traque 15 personnes ayant pénétré de force dans l’ambassade du Sénégal

Assault and Mischief incidents at Senegal Embassy



The Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations is seeking public assistance to identify 15 persons who were involved in a protest at the Embassy of Senegal on Kent Street on August 1st 2023.https://t.co/uIdZu5C5KO

~… pic.twitter.com/geqGoAg5xE

— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) August 9, 2023