Dimanche 24 Mars, 2024 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Politique

HLM Grand-Médine : Amadou Ba largement battu dans son bureau et son centre de vote

Par: Mouhamed CAMARA - Seneweb.com | 24 mars, 2024 à 21:03:27  | Lu 1566 Fois |  6 Commentaires
Seneweb l'avait évoqué il y a quelques minutes, Amadou Ba a été battu au bureau 9 de son propre centre de vote. Finalement, les résultats complets nous sont parvenus au centre de HLM Grand-Médine des Parcelles Assainies et Amadou Ba a perdu devant Bassirou Diomaye Faye. Le candidat de BBY a même été battu dans son propre bureau de vote, le bureau numéro 8.

Dans ce bureau, Bassirou Diomaye Faye a récolté 238 voix, contre 121 pour Amadou Ba. Bassirou Diomaye a remporté les 10 bureaux de vote de ce centre. 

Bureau 1 : Diomaye 254 voix, Amadou Ba 128
Bureau 2 : Diomaye 241 voix, Amadou Ba 118
Bureau 3 : Diomaye 251 voix, Amadou Ba 100
Bureau 4 : Diomaye 260 voix, Amadou Ba 114
Bureau 5 : Diomaye 254 voix, Amadou Ba 118
Bureau 6 : Diomaye 239 voix, Amadou Ba 115
Bureau 7 : Diomaye 219 voix, Amadou Ba 107
Bureau 8 : Diomaye 238 voix, Amadou Ba 121
Bureau 9 : Diomaye 237 voix, Amadou Ba 84
Bureau 10 : Diomaye 221 voix, Amadou Ba 85

Total : Bassirou Diomaye Faye 2414 voix, Amadou Ba 1090 voix


Auteur: Mouhamed CAMARA - Seneweb.com



4 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (21:38 PM)
    Ou sont les insulteurs de l'Apr ? Sortez ne fuyez pas on a ferme l'aeroport bou kene fuir 
    Répondre +24 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    Lyrical Modou

    il y a 2 heures (21:40 PM)
    "...And we know

     

    We shall win

     

    As we are confident

     

    In the VICTORY

     

    Of GOOD over evil

     

    GOOD over evil

     

    GOOD over evil

     

    GOOD over evil, yeah!"

     

     

     

    Bob Marley, "War".
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (21:44 PM)
    L’homme "inexpérimenté", l’homme "sans charisme", le kaw kaw , l'accent serere , le beykat gneugneugneu... alors les repondeurs😂 ??
    Répondre +16 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Vote

    il y a 1 heure (22:19 PM)
    On vous a toujours dit: un jour viendra. C'est pourquoi l'arrogance est abominable où sont ils ?Aliou dombourou sow, Abdoulaye seudou sow' farna ngom, abdou mbow, Thérèse Faye,massaly, doudou ka, Djibril Wade, barth, Elhadj diouf, lat diop...
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
