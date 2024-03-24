HLM Grand-Médine : Amadou Ba largement battu dans son bureau et son centre de vote

Seneweb l'avait évoqué il y a quelques minutes, Amadou Ba a été battu au bureau 9 de son propre centre de vote. Finalement, les résultats complets nous sont parvenus au centre de HLM Grand-Médine des Parcelles Assainies et Amadou Ba a perdu devant Bassirou Diomaye Faye. Le candidat de BBY a même été battu dans son propre bureau de vote, le bureau numéro 8.
Dans ce bureau, Bassirou Diomaye Faye a récolté 238 voix, contre 121 pour Amadou Ba. Bassirou Diomaye a remporté les 10 bureaux de vote de ce centre.
Bureau 1 : Diomaye 254 voix, Amadou Ba 128
Bureau 2 : Diomaye 241 voix, Amadou Ba 118
Bureau 3 : Diomaye 251 voix, Amadou Ba 100
Bureau 4 : Diomaye 260 voix, Amadou Ba 114
Bureau 5 : Diomaye 254 voix, Amadou Ba 118
Bureau 6 : Diomaye 239 voix, Amadou Ba 115
Bureau 7 : Diomaye 219 voix, Amadou Ba 107
Bureau 8 : Diomaye 238 voix, Amadou Ba 121
Bureau 9 : Diomaye 237 voix, Amadou Ba 84
Bureau 10 : Diomaye 221 voix, Amadou Ba 85
Total : Bassirou Diomaye Faye 2414 voix, Amadou Ba 1090 voix
4 Commentaires
Reply_authoril y a 2 heures (21:47 PM)
Lyrical Modouil y a 2 heures (21:40 PM)
We shall win
As we are confident
In the VICTORY
Of GOOD over evil
GOOD over evil
GOOD over evil
GOOD over evil, yeah!"
Bob Marley, "War".
Voteil y a 1 heure (22:19 PM)
